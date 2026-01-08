Open app
Waldy and Bendy’s Adventures in Art
  • Waldy and Bendy’s Adventures in Art

    Season 5, Episode 17: Interview with Damien Hirst

    1/08/2026 | 39 mins.

    Waldy chats to Damien Hirst about his grotto design, precious stones, and the value of art.   Watch on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/a0qvZtlBU3M  See the Show Notes here: https://zczfilms.com/podcasts/waldy-bendy/season-5-episode-17-interview-with-damien-hirst/

  • Waldy and Bendy’s Adventures in Art

    Season 5, Episode 16: Looking ahead

    1/01/2026 | 49 mins.

    Waldy and Bendy starts the year off right by looking ahead at some of the fabulous shows that are coming up in 2026.   Watch on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/OmmOxlxx7BU See the Show Notes here: https://zczfilms.com/podcasts/waldy-bendy/season-5-episode-16-new-years-lookahead/

  • Waldy and Bendy’s Adventures in Art

    Season 5, Episode 15: Answering your questions

    12/25/2025 | 36 mins.

    To round off the Christmas season, Waldy and Bendy settle down with questions from listeners.   Watch on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/TVx-Hs9nzpQ See the Show Notes here: https://zczfilms.com/podcasts/waldy-bendy/season-5-episode…special-question/

  • Waldy and Bendy’s Adventures in Art

    Season 5, Episode 14: How art invented Santa Claus

    12/18/2025 | 1h 10 mins.

    Waldy and Bendy get into the festive spirit and dives into the history of Santa Claus. They also each gets to choose a painting for their wall; Waldy goes for a former Abstract Expressionist while Bendy continues the festivities with a nativity.   Watch on YouTube here - https://youtu.be/sO07i0dT150  See the show notes here - https://zczfilms.com/podcasts/waldy-bendy/season-5-episode-14-how-art-invented-santa-claus/ 

  • Waldy and Bendy’s Adventures in Art

    Season 5, Episode 13: Why Tate’s on strike; Amrita Sher-Gil; and the secrets of gothic architecture

    12/11/2025 | 1h 9 mins.

    Waldy and Bendy look at the recent museum strikes, and celebrate the dodgy anniversary of Indian artist Amrita Sher-Gil. They take a delightful tour through some of their favourite gothic cathedrals.   See the show notes here - https://zczfilms.com/podcasts/waldy-bendy/season-5-episode-13/ Watch on YouTube - https://youtu.be/h0qWooNJjD8 

Welcome to ‘Waldy and Bendy’s Adventures in Art’ – the podcast they couldn’t stop. I’m Waldy – otherwise known as Waldemar Januszczak, art critic of the Sunday Times – and with my co-host Bendor ‘Bendy’ Grosvenor, the celebrated art historian and TV presenter, we’re going to be looking at interesting things that are happening in art during the great lockdown.
