Waldy and Bendy’s Adventures in Art

Season 5, Episode 17: Interview with Damien Hirst
1/08/2026 | 39 mins.
Waldy chats to Damien Hirst about his grotto design, precious stones, and the value of art. Watch on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/a0qvZtlBU3M See the Show Notes here: https://zczfilms.com/podcasts/waldy-bendy/season-5-episode-17-interview-with-damien-hirst/
Season 5, Episode 16: Looking ahead
1/01/2026 | 49 mins.
Waldy and Bendy starts the year off right by looking ahead at some of the fabulous shows that are coming up in 2026. Watch on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/OmmOxlxx7BU See the Show Notes here: https://zczfilms.com/podcasts/waldy-bendy/season-5-episode-16-new-years-lookahead/
Season 5, Episode 15: Answering your questions
12/25/2025 | 36 mins.
To round off the Christmas season, Waldy and Bendy settle down with questions from listeners. Watch on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/TVx-Hs9nzpQ See the Show Notes here: https://zczfilms.com/podcasts/waldy-bendy/season-5-episode…special-question/
Season 5, Episode 14: How art invented Santa Claus
12/18/2025 | 1h 10 mins.
Waldy and Bendy get into the festive spirit and dives into the history of Santa Claus. They also each gets to choose a painting for their wall; Waldy goes for a former Abstract Expressionist while Bendy continues the festivities with a nativity. Watch on YouTube here - https://youtu.be/sO07i0dT150 See the show notes here - https://zczfilms.com/podcasts/waldy-bendy/season-5-episode-14-how-art-invented-santa-claus/
Season 5, Episode 13: Why Tate’s on strike; Amrita Sher-Gil; and the secrets of gothic architecture
12/11/2025 | 1h 9 mins.
Waldy and Bendy look at the recent museum strikes, and celebrate the dodgy anniversary of Indian artist Amrita Sher-Gil. They take a delightful tour through some of their favourite gothic cathedrals. See the show notes here - https://zczfilms.com/podcasts/waldy-bendy/season-5-episode-13/ Watch on YouTube - https://youtu.be/h0qWooNJjD8
