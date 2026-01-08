Waldy and Bendy’s Adventures in Art

Waldy and Bendy get into the festive spirit and dives into the history of Santa Claus. They also each gets to choose a painting for their wall; Waldy goes for a former Abstract Expressionist while Bendy continues the festivities with a nativity. Watch on YouTube here - https://youtu.be/sO07i0dT150 See the show notes here - https://zczfilms.com/podcasts/waldy-bendy/season-5-episode-14-how-art-invented-santa-claus/