April Albright, legal director at Black Voters Matter, joins for a discussion of last week's Good Trouble Lives On actions and what it means to get into good trouble 365 days a year. The episode concludes with an LA organizer check-in with the Black Alliance for Just Immigration.

Adrianne is joined by Leslie Fields-Cruz, executive director of Black Public Media to discuss the impact on Black communities and media makers after the recent removal of federal funding for public media for FY 2026 and 2027. Joseph Torres, senior advisor for reparative policy and programs at Free Press, later joined to discuss the throughline of Trump's attacks on public media, the history of racism impacting Black media makers, and what it will take to transform the field in support of our communities.

Rebekah Caruthers, president and CEO of the Fair Elections Center, joins Adrianne in a discussion about what's happening in Texas with the special legislative session and the issues with the attempted power grab via a mid-decade redistricting effort. Russia Chavis Cardenas, deputy director of California Common Cause, later joins to discuss Governor Newsom's response to Texas and why California shouldn't engage in a partisan gerrymandering arms race.

About The Black Pack with Adrianne Shropshire

Questions about Black voters, their disengagement, lack of information, and support or lack thereof for Democratic candidates have once again taken center stage as Democrats, Republicans, and Independent candidates compete for this critical voting bloc.Will Black voters abandon Democrats in this election, move historic numbers of votes toward the Republican nominee, or will they continue a decades-long trend of overperforming for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot?The stakes have never been higher for Black America.Tune into The Black Pack hosted by veteran political strategist Adrianne Shropshire, every Friday from 4-6pm for a breakdown of the issues, rhetoric, polling, and more this election year.