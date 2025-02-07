Episode #166: Joseph Yarbrough – The City Manager’s City Manager

In this episode of the New Council Transition Series, podcast host Steve Vancore speaks with Joseph Yarbrough, a seasoned city manager from Volusia County, focusing on the crucial onboarding process for newly elected officials. Joe discusses his approach to aligning campaign promises with municipal responsibilities and emphasizes the necessity of understanding the roles within local governance. The conversation shares strategies for effective communication and education to ensure that elected officials can successfully navigate their roles and responsibilities, fostering better governance and community service. This episode is a deep dive into the best practices for integrating new leaders into the complex world of local government.