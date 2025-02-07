Powered by RND
The FCCMA Podcast

Podcast The FCCMA Podcast
FCCMA
Conversations with city and county leaders about local issues
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 189
  • Episode #167: Koby Townsend – Maintaining a Servant’s Heart
    At just 25 years old, Koby Townsend holds the position of City Manager in DeFuniak Springs. Starting as a city clerk at age 22, Koby discusses his rapid career progression and the mentors who believed in him. He reflects with podcast host Steve on the vital role of mistakes in personal and professional growth, offering strategies for effectively managing setbacks. A devoted listener of the FCCMA podcast, Koby shares key lessons from the 40 episodes he’s absorbed.
    --------  
    37:05
  • Episode #166: Joseph Yarbrough – The City Manager’s City Manager
    In this episode of the New Council Transition Series, podcast host Steve Vancore speaks with Joseph Yarbrough, a seasoned city manager from Volusia County, focusing on the crucial onboarding process for newly elected officials. Joe discusses his approach to aligning campaign promises with municipal responsibilities and emphasizes the necessity of understanding the roles within local governance. The conversation shares strategies for effective communication and education to ensure that elected officials can successfully navigate their roles and responsibilities, fostering better governance and community service. This episode is a deep dive into the best practices for integrating new leaders into the complex world of local government.
    --------  
    50:27
  • #165 Jamie Titcomb – Managing City Council Turnover
    With experience in seven cities, Jamie Titcomb discusses the dynamics of handling city council turnovers. He emphasizes the importance of addressing the unique needs of each council member while advancing city objectives. Jamie advocates for setting clear goals in initial meetings and adhering strictly to the rules to achieve desired outcomes.
    --------  
    23:08
  • #164 Lynn Tipton – Navigating New Council Transitions
    2024 FLC Employee of the Year and recent retiree, Lynn Tipton, explores the challenges of council transitions. Discussing strategies for engaging with newly elected members, Lynn highlights the importance of understanding their communication preferences and goals. She suggests watching other councils’ public meetings and utilizing orientation checklists from FCCMA to avoid common pitfalls.
    --------  
    33:24
  • Re-Release Episode #135: Courtney Barker: Don’t step over a dollar to pick up a nickel
    Former Satellite Beach City Manager Courtney Barker discusses the impact of PFAS chemicals from a nearby space force base, the difficulties of remediation and the economic significance of the base to Satellite Beach. Courtney emphasizes the importance of doing things right the first time and discusses measures like implementing paid beach parking driven by community needs.
    --------  
    33:13

About The FCCMA Podcast

