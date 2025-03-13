The Black Bald Baddie Podcast

Open app
This podcast was made entirely to discover and share my life journey.girl, LIFE be lifing and I got something to say.
The Hard Truth About "Support"
Send us a textIn this episode, we will discuss support system, the hard truth behind it , and what it looks like for me moving forward.Support the show
--------
27:17
Insecure Much?
Send us a textIn this episode, we will discuss the feeling of being inadequate, where its originates, and golden nuggest passed down to me! Support the show
--------
17:19
A pAid LIstenEr Could NEVER (Therapy)
Send us a textIn this episode, we will discuss my thoughts on therapy and its impact.Support the show
--------
15:23
I Love Being Black & Heres Why
Send us a textIn this epsiode, we will discuss why I love being black.Support the show
--------
19:13
Love Day
Send us a textIn this episode, we talk about love day , love, and everything it means to me! Support the show
--------
14:07
This podcast was made entirely to discover and share my life journey.girl, LIFE be lifing and I got something to say.
