The Black Bald Baddie Podcast

PodcastsLeisureThe Black Bald Baddie
The Black Bald Baddie

This podcast was made entirely to discover and share my life journey.girl, LIFE be lifing and I got something to say.
Leisure

Available Episodes

  • The Hard Truth About "Support"
    Send us a textIn this episode, we will discuss support system, the hard truth behind it , and what it looks like for me moving forward.Support the show
    --------  
    27:17
  • Insecure Much?
    Send us a textIn this episode, we will discuss the feeling of being inadequate, where its originates, and golden nuggest passed down to me! Support the show
    --------  
    17:19
  • A pAid LIstenEr Could NEVER (Therapy)
    Send us a textIn this episode, we will discuss my thoughts on therapy and its impact.Support the show
    --------  
    15:23
  • I Love Being Black & Heres Why
    Send us a textIn this epsiode, we will discuss why I love being black.Support the show
    --------  
    19:13
  • Love Day
    Send us a textIn this episode, we talk about love day , love, and everything it means to me! Support the show
    --------  
    14:07

About The Black Bald Baddie

