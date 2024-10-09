Let's Talk About DEI and Deregulation *FRANTASTIC FRIDAY* Jan 31st

As bodies are still being pulled out of the water, Donald Trump had the audacity to blame inclusive hiring practices for the American Airlines/Blackhawk plane collision with absolutely no evidence. Beyond that, some on the left have fallen prey to the anti-DEI line as if DEI is some how a barrier to class struggle. Francesca debunks both Trump's myths, and the leftists who wrongfully collapse corporate decision-making with grassroots demands for liberation.