No More Middle Ground with Kyle Kulinksi *FRANTASTIC FRIDAY*
Unelected tween hackers have seized our government. Kyle Kulinksi of Secular Talk and Krystal & Kyle and Friends joins Francesca to break down the week of illegal atrocities. From sending 10 people to Guantanamo, to the seizure of the U.S. Treasury, to denying Congresspeople entry to agencies, and the executive orders against Trans people, it's an assault on every aspect of American society. Plus, why the strategy of just talking to the right is dangerously misguided.
Featuring:
Kyle Kulinksi, Secular Talk
https://www.youtube.com/seculartalk
***
FACTORMEALS.com/bitchuation50off and use code bitchuation50off for 50% off plus free shipping on your first box.
***
The Bitchuation Room Podcast is available everywhere you get your podcasts. It streams LIVE every TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio.
***
Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Wednesday *BONUS BISH*
**
Give the Show your feedback, by answering a quick survey:
http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=AafO2sMvE7gB&ver=standard
**
Tip the show via Venmo:@TBR-LIVE Cash-App:@TBRLIVE Music by Nick Stargu Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod, Instagram: @BitchuationRoom , TikTok: @BitchuationRoom Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com
***
Get 20% off SUNSET LAKE CBD with code FRANTIFA at check out. Explore all their organic, vertically-integrated craft CBD products including tinctures, gummies, smokeables, salves and more: www.sunsetlakecbd.com.
--------
1:22:17
*BONUS TEASER* Gaza, DEI, And Fascist Takeovers with Professor Robin D.G. Kelley
Professor Robin DG Kelley joins Francesca to take stock of the first two weeks of the Trump administration and Elon's coup of the administrative state. How have Democrats been sleepwalking for decades to this very moment of outright attacks on people of color in the professional and governmental space. Then Francesca talks about Nayib Bukele's offer to house U.S. citizens (!) in prisons in El Salvador, and finally PETA continues trolling Groundhog's Day.
Become a patron to watch and listen to the whole show at
https://www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom
Even $2 a month gets you access!
--------
3:56
Elon's Tween Techie Coup with Emma Vigeland (Ep 266)
It might not be Jan 6th, but an administrative coup is underway. And this times it's working. Emma Vigeland of The Majority Report joins Francesca to talk about the most fragile white nationalist billionaire commandeering the U.S. Treasury and eliminated USAID. And somehow Democrats and federal bureaucrats have allowed it to happen. Tens of thousands of jobs are at risk as a small cohort of DOGE techies infiltrate our payment systems and our personal information. So what are Democrats doing about it? And finally a spicy little convo for the piggies, some TYTea...
Featuring:
Emma Vigeland
https://www.youtube.com/@TheMajorityReport
Bluesky
***
The Bitchuation Room Podcast is available everywhere you get your podcasts. It streams LIVE every TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio.
***
Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Wednesday *BONUS BISH*
,,
**
Give the Show your feedback, by answering a quick survey:
http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=AafO2sMvE7gB&ver=standard
**
Tip the show via Venmo:@TBR-LIVE Cash-App:@TBRLIVE Music by Nick Stargu Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod, Instagram: @BitchuationRoom , TikTok: @BitchuationRoom Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com
***
Get 20% off SUNSET LAKE CBD with code FRANTIFA at check out. Explore all their organic, vertically-integrated craft CBD products including tinctures, gummies, smokeables, salves and more: www.sunsetlakecbd.com.
--------
1:31:32
Let's Talk About DEI and Deregulation *FRANTASTIC FRIDAY* Jan 31st
As bodies are still being pulled out of the water, Donald Trump had the audacity to blame inclusive hiring practices for the American Airlines/Blackhawk plane collision with absolutely no evidence. Beyond that, some on the left have fallen prey to the anti-DEI line as if DEI is some how a barrier to class struggle. Francesca debunks both Trump's myths, and the leftists who wrongfully collapse corporate decision-making with grassroots demands for liberation.
Frantastic Fridays on The Bitchuation Room are free to watch. To see more bonus content and get access to the Wednesday Bonus Bish become a member on Youtube or a Patron:
www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom.
***
The Bitchuation Room Podcast is available everywhere you get your podcasts. It streams LIVE every TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio.
***
Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Wednesday *BONUS BISH*
**
Give the Show your feedback, by answering a quick survey:
http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=AafO2sMvE7gB&ver=standard
**
Tip the show via Venmo:@TBR-LIVE Cash-App:@TBRLIVE Music by Nick Stargu Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod, Instagram: @BitchuationRoom , TikTok: @BitchuationRoom Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com
***
Get 20% off SUNSET LAKE CBD with code FRANTIFA at check out. Explore all their organic, vertically-integrated craft CBD products including tinctures, gummies, smokeables, salves and more: www.sunsetlakecbd.com.
--------
1:19:22
The Right's Vision Board with Adam Johnson & Pallavi Gunalan (Ep.265)
Get rid of woke early childhood nutrition! The Golden Showers era has definitely begun as Trumpers begin hollowing out the government by cutting federal funding from over 2,600 social programs. And Dr. Phil--another Oprah creation--is working with Border Czar Tom Homan to do ICE raids on communities, while Latin American leaders are strong-armed into accepting flights of deportees. Then, Adam Johnson on Trump's Gaza policies versus Biden's and why liberals' "I told you so" gripes are deeply misinformed.
Featuring:
Pallavi Gunalan, comedian: https://www.pallavigunalan.com/
Adam Johnson, journalist @ https://www.columnblog.com/ and elsewhere and co-host of Citations Needed podcast https://citationsneeded.libsyn.com/
***
Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Wednesday *BONUS BISH*
**
Give the Show your feedback, by answering a quick survey:
http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=AafO2sMvE7gB&ver=standard
**
Tip the show via Venmo:@TBR-LIVE Cash-App:@TBRLIVE Music by Nick Stargu Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod, Instagram: @BitchuationRoom , TikTok: @BitchuationRoom Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com
***
Get 20% off SUNSET LAKE CBD with code FRANTIFA at check out. Explore all their organic, vertically-integrated craft CBD products including tinctures, gummies, smokeables, salves and more: www.sunsetlakecbd.com.