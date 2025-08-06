Powered by RND
The Birth Experience with Labor Nurse Mama
The Birth Experience with Labor Nurse Mama
The Birth Experience with Labor Nurse Mama

Trish Ware, RN
The Birth Experience with Labor Nurse Mama
  Pregnancy Unpacked Week 34: Baby's Breathing Milestone + Hospital Bag Checklist | 192
    Hey mama! Welcome back to Pregnancy Unpacked with Trish, your favorite labor nurse and birth coach. If you're at 34 weeks, we're getting super close! Trish is getting into the significance of week 34: recognizing preterm labor signs, what essentials you need to pack in your hospital bag, and how your baby's development (now the size of a butternut squash!) this week is crucial for lung development and overall growth. Join the Calm Mama Membership: labornursemama.com/cmsLeave a review and include your Instagram username for a chance to win our monthly raffle!She also talks about your body’s changes, from feeling intense shortness of breath to experiencing stronger Braxton Hicks contractions. Remember to trust your body, stay hydrated, and prepare confidently for the upcoming weeks. Until next week, trust your instincts and keep rocking this journey!Helpful Timestamps:00:00 Introduction to Pregnancy Unpacked00:57 Welcome Back and Week 34 Overview01:57 Baby's Development at 34 Weeks03:11 Mama's Changes and Symptoms04:47 Preterm Labor Signs and What to Do06:23 Packing Your Hospital Bag08:42 Preparing for Birth and Postpartum10:56 Final Thoughts and Next Week's PreviewMore from Pregnancy Unpacked:Pregnancy Unpacked Week 33: What to Expect & Third Trimester Tips | 190Pregnancy Unpacked Weeks 31–32: Baby Growth, Body Changes + What to Prepare Next | 188Pregnancy Unpacked Weeks 29–30: VBAC Birth Story, Baby Growth + Third Trimester | 186More from this episode:Third Trimester Prep PackJoin the #1 Birth Course for Confident Birth!Over 15,000 women have used our classes to prepare for birth with the knowledge and tools provided by a Labor Nurse.💻 Self-paced and lifetime access👩🏻‍⚕️ Perfect for all births- hospital, birth center, or home!🎧 Includes birth meditations and prayers. 🌍 Women all over the world have loved our classes. ✅ Start nowJoin The Birthpod ™ course Join The Calm Labor Confident Birth CourseConnect w/ Trish: On InstagramOn YouTubeFor more pregnancy & birth education, subscribe to The Birth Experience on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen to podcasts.Produced and Edited by Vaden Podcast Services
    12:24
  Pregnancy Fitness 101: Myths, Truths, and Staying Active with Nicole Scheitlin | 191
    Hey mama! This is a must-listen if you've ever looked in the mirror during pregnancy or postpartum and thought, 'I don't look like me anymore.' Whether you're navigating swollen ankles, unpredictable energy, or the mental load that comes with pregnancy, this conversation is your reminder that you don't have to sacrifice strength, identity, or confidence. I'm sitting down with Nicole Scheitlin, a mom of three and the powerhouse behind Strong Mama Wellness to bust some pregnancy fitness myths. Join the Calm Mama Membership: labornursemama.com/cmsLeave a review and include your Instagram username for a chance to win our monthly raffle!Nicole is a 12-year exercise physiologist and certified pre and postnatal fitness specialist. We're talking about what it really looks like to stay active during pregnancy and busting a LOT of myths. We dive deep into myths like not lifting weights above 25 pounds, keeping your heart rate below 140 bpm, and more. Nicole provides practical advice on safely exercising without confusion or fear, emphasizing a personalized approach. Don't miss this episode if you're currently expecting, trying to conceive, or just trying to feel like yourself again after baby. Connect with Nicole Scheitlin:Visit her website www.strongmamawellnessco.comFollow her on Instagram: @strongmamawellnessGrab her FREE Pregnancy Exercises to Modify by Trimester GuideHelpful Timestamps01:34 Meet Nicole Scheitlin: Fitness Expert and Mom02:09 Nicole's Journey into Pregnancy Fitness05:31 Busting Pregnancy Fitness Myths15:40 The Importance of Core Work During Pregnancy21:11 Supporting Your Body Through Pregnancy22:49 Advice for Expecting Moms26:46 Conclusion and Final ThoughtsResources: Calm Labor Confident Birth Pod🎙 FREE Birth Workshop: 3 Secrets to a Confident Birth! 🎙Want to feel prepared and in control? Watch my free workshop now!First Trimester Prep Pack Second Trimester Prep PackThird Trimester Prep PackListen to the Pregnancy Unpacked Series!Connect w/ Trish: On InstagramOn FacebookOn YouTubeOn Pinterest On TikTokFor more pregnancy
    29:03
  Pregnancy Unpacked Week 33: What to Expect & Third Trimester Tips | 190
    Welcome back to Pregnancy Unpacked! In this week's episode, we celebrate crossing 32 weeks - a major milestone. Dive deep into what's happening in Week 33 as Trish unpacks your little one's brain development, increasing weight and length, and the importance of surfactant for lung maturation. Learn how to support your partner with practical and emotional tasks, recognize signs of preeclampsia, and set essential boundaries with family and friends as the countdown begins. Plus, get a sneak peek into the action items for this week, preparing your nursery, and finalizing your birth plan. Tune in to feel supported, informed, and ready for the incredible journey ahead!What’s inside this episode:What’s happening with baby at 33 weeks - key development milestones.The physical and emotional changes happening with you.Your action items for week 33 of pregnancy.Partner support tips.Doctor’s appointments & what to expect.How to set boundaries.Reg flags to watch for.Helpful Timestamps:00:58 33 Weeks Pregnant: Key Milestones02:26 Baby's Size and Development04:00 Essential Steps for Week 3309:14 What's Happening with Your Body13:19 Partner's Role and Support15:23 Doctor's Appointments and What to Expect18:28 Setting Boundaries and Final Preparations20:50 Action Items for the Week21:56 Red Flags and When to Call the Doctor22:34 Connect and Share Your Journey23:01 Conclusion and Next Week's PreviewResources mentioned in this episode:Read the Blog: The Golden Hour After BirthRead the Blog: Delayed Baths For Newborns: The Benefits According To StudiesRead the Blog: Here's What You Need to Know About GBS (Group B Strep) and PregnancyAmazon Shop for All Things Pregnancy & PostpartumMore from Pregnancy Unpacked:Pregnancy Unpacked Weeks 31–32: Baby Growth, Body Changes + What to Prepare Next | 188Pregnancy Unpacked Weeks 29–30: VBAC Birth Story, Baby Growth + Third Trimester Prep | 186Pregnancy Unpacked Weeks 26-28: Hello Third Trimester | 184Resources: Calm Labor Confident Birth Pod🎙 FREE Birth Workshop: 3 Secrets to a Confident Birth! 🎙Want to feel prepared and in control? Watch my free workshop now!First Trimester Prep Pack Second Trimester Prep PackThird Trimester Prep...
    25:30
  Membrane Sweeps - What You Need to Know and How to Handle Them | 189
    Trish dives into the topic of membrane sweeps. She breaks down everything you need to know about this optional procedure to help you make informed decisions for your birth.Trish explains what a membrane sweep is (also known as a stretch and sweep), how it works, tips to make it more comfortable, and why it might be considered to encourage labor naturally. She emphasizes that membrane sweeps are entirely your choice - your body, your birth, your decision. Trish shares when a membrane sweep is most effective (hint: wait until at least 40 weeks!), the importance of slight cervical dilation for the procedure, and why dilation alone isn’t the whole story when it comes to labor readiness. She also encourages combining a membrane sweep with various natural labor preparation techniques.Join the Calm Mama Membership: labornursemama.com/cmsLeave a review and include your Instagram username for a chance to win our monthly raffle!More from this episode:Join Calm Labor Confident Birth or The VBAC LabGrab the Induction Workshop: available for those preparing for an induced birth.Read the Blog: Read this Easy to Understand Guide Before Your Membrane Sweep: Everything You need To KnowHelpful Timestamps:00:54 Understanding Membrane Sweeps01:26 How Membrane Sweeps Work02:39 When to Consider a Membrane Sweep03:43 Preparing for a Membrane Sweep04:28 Making Membrane Sweeps More Comfortable06:44 Post-Sweep Expectations and Tips08:37 Final Thoughts and Recommendations09:15 Join the Community and Stay ConnectedResources: Calm Labor Confident Birth Pod🎙 FREE Birth Workshop: 3 Secrets to a Confident Birth! 🎙Want to feel prepared and in control? Watch my free workshop now!First Trimester Prep Pack Second Trimester Prep PackThird Trimester Prep PackListen to the Pregnancy Unpacked Series!Connect w/ Trish: On InstagramOn FacebookOn YouTubeOn Pinterest On TikTokFor more pregnancy & birth education, subscribe to The Birth Experience...
    11:10
  Pregnancy Unpacked Weeks 31–32: Baby Growth, Body Changes + What to Prepare Next | 188
    Hey mama! Welcome back to Pregnancy Unpacked with Trish, your go-to labor nurse and birth bestie. In this episode, we’re diving into weeks 31 and 32 - when things start feeling super real! We’ll cover your baby’s incredible growth, the changes you’re noticing in your body, and how to prep for the final stretch. From managing shortness of breath and wild dreams to monitoring fetal movement and planning for birth, Trish delivers practical tips and empowering vibes to keep you confident. You’re magical, powerful, and totally got this!Join the Calm Mama Membership: labornursemama.com/cmsLeave a review and include your Instagram username for a chance to win our monthly raffle!What’s Happening with BabySize & Growth: Your baby is about the size of a coconut - 16-17 inches long and 3.5-4 pounds.Development: Major brain and nervous system growth, eyes opening and tracking light, and bones hardening (with a soft skull for birth). Baby’s practicing breathing and swallowing amniotic fluid, which they recycle to maintain fluid levels.Brown Fat: They’re building brown fat for temperature regulation - key for skin-to-skin after birth. Check Trish’s blog post on skin-to-skin for more! Fetal Movement: You’re likely noticing a pattern. Keep track, as movement is a key sign of baby’s oxygen levels. Grab Trish’s Free Third Trimester Prep Pack for a fetal movement count sheet.What’s Happening with YouShortness of Breath: Your growing uterus is crowding your lungs. Try yoga, stretching, swimming, or hands-and-knees positions to ease it.Swelling: Gradual swelling in ankles, feet, or hands is normal, but sudden swelling means you should call your provider.Aches & Pains: Expect more back and hip discomfort, plus Braxton Hicks contractions.Vivid Dreams & Insomnia: Hormones and discomfort can spark bizarre dreams and sleepless nights. Trish loves the Momcozy Pregnancy Pillow for comfort.Clumsiness: Your shifting center of gravity may make you wobbly - be cautious!Emotional Swings: From excitement to overwhelm, it’s all normal. Give yourself grace - you’re building a human!Appointments & PrepProvider Checkups: You’re likely seeing your provider every two weeks for fundal height, heartbeat checks, and symptom discussions.Ask These Questions:How will baby’s growth be monitored?What are the hospital’s labor and delivery policies?Who will attend my birth?Pro Tip: Jot down questions in your phone to remember them at appointments. If your provider seems rushed, politely ask for time to talk.Your Action Steps for Weeks 31–32:Hospital Bag: Start thinking about what to pack.Birth Preferences: Review them with your partner. Education is key for a solid...
About The Birth Experience with Labor Nurse Mama

How do I actually push during labor? Should I get an epidural? Why is breastfeeding so hard? What exactly is Pitocin, and how much will induce labor? Is there a secret to having a successful VBAC? What happens if I poop during labor *shudder*? And oh yeah, how do I take care of a newborn? I know you’ve got a ton of questions and fears when it comes to giving birth. How? Because I’ve delivered thousands of babies as a labor nurse! I’ve seen it all...and as @labor.nurse.mama on IG, I’ve helped mamas all over the world stand up to their fears and walk into the labor room with confidence. The Birth Experience with Labor Nurse Mama is here to guide you through every step of your pregnancy, labor, and delivery. I’ll show you how to embrace your inner feminine wisdom and teach you to feel totally comfortable owning the labor room. Your body was made to deliver this baby, mama...let’s face all those fears and doubts and answer those nagging questions — so you can be ready for the most important day of your life!
