The Birth Experience with Labor Nurse Mama

Pregnancy Unpacked Weeks 31–32: Baby Growth, Body Changes + What to Prepare Next | 188
Hey mama! Welcome back to Pregnancy Unpacked with Trish, your go-to labor nurse and birth bestie. In this episode, we’re diving into weeks 31 and 32 - when things start feeling super real! We’ll cover your baby’s incredible growth, the changes you’re noticing in your body, and how to prep for the final stretch. From managing shortness of breath and wild dreams to monitoring fetal movement and planning for birth, Trish delivers practical tips and empowering vibes to keep you confident. You’re magical, powerful, and totally got this!Join the Calm Mama Membership: labornursemama.com/cmsLeave a review and include your Instagram username for a chance to win our monthly raffle!What’s Happening with BabySize & Growth: Your baby is about the size of a coconut - 16-17 inches long and 3.5-4 pounds.Development: Major brain and nervous system growth, eyes opening and tracking light, and bones hardening (with a soft skull for birth). Baby’s practicing breathing and swallowing amniotic fluid, which they recycle to maintain fluid levels.Brown Fat: They’re building brown fat for temperature regulation - key for skin-to-skin after birth. Check Trish’s blog post on skin-to-skin for more! Fetal Movement: You’re likely noticing a pattern. Keep track, as movement is a key sign of baby’s oxygen levels. Grab Trish’s Free Third Trimester Prep Pack for a fetal movement count sheet.What’s Happening with YouShortness of Breath: Your growing uterus is crowding your lungs. Try yoga, stretching, swimming, or hands-and-knees positions to ease it.Swelling: Gradual swelling in ankles, feet, or hands is normal, but sudden swelling means you should call your provider.Aches & Pains: Expect more back and hip discomfort, plus Braxton Hicks contractions.Vivid Dreams & Insomnia: Hormones and discomfort can spark bizarre dreams and sleepless nights. Trish loves the Momcozy Pregnancy Pillow for comfort.Clumsiness: Your shifting center of gravity may make you wobbly - be cautious!Emotional Swings: From excitement to overwhelm, it’s all normal. Give yourself grace - you’re building a human!Appointments & PrepProvider Checkups: You’re likely seeing your provider every two weeks for fundal height, heartbeat checks, and symptom discussions.Ask These Questions:How will baby’s growth be monitored?What are the hospital’s labor and delivery policies?Who will attend my birth?Pro Tip: Jot down questions in your phone to remember them at appointments. If your provider seems rushed, politely ask for time to talk.Your Action Steps for Weeks 31–32:Hospital Bag: Start thinking about what to pack.Birth Preferences: Review them with your partner. Education is key for a solid...