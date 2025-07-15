Closing the Loopholes: Who Wins in the New Tax Bill?

A new federal tax bill is taking aim at what it calls loopholes in the tax code, but what will these changes mean for you and your business? This episode explores the seven biggest proposals on the table. Are you prepared for a permanent cap on business loss deductions? Will stricter rules on executive pay packages affect corporate bottom lines? We also investigate a controversial new excise tax on sending cash abroad and a crackdown on the popular Employee Retention Tax Credit. And in a move that could reshape tax season for millions, we ask: is the IRS's new direct file system on the chopping block before it even gets started? Join us as we analyze who stands to win—and who might lose—under this proposed tax overhaul.