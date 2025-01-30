Ep. 51 - Terri Behling

Terri Behling is Director of Communications at Haven for Hope, an organization that addresses the root causes of homelessness by offering programming tailored to the specific needs of the individual. Their unique approach is person-centered, trauma-informed and recovery-oriented. The goal is to meet individuals where they are and support them as they move toward self-sufficiency. https://www.havenforhope.org/