Mayes Middleton is an American businessman and politician serving as a member of the Texas Senate for the 11th district. Previously, he served as a Texas House of Representatives for district 23. A member of the Republican Party, Middleton has been in the Texas legislature since January 8, 2019.
30:10
Ep. 51 - Terri Behling
Terri Behling is Director of Communications at Haven for Hope, an organization that addresses the root causes of homelessness by offering programming tailored to the specific needs of the individual. Their unique approach is person-centered, trauma-informed and recovery-oriented. The goal is to meet individuals where they are and support them as they move toward self-sufficiency.
https://www.havenforhope.org/
32:31
Ep. 50 - Todd Staples
Todd Staples is the president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association and previously served as the Texas Agriculture Commissioner, as well as a Texas State Senator and Representative.
He joins the show to discuss the record breaking amount of tax revenue the Oil and Gas industry brought to Texas in 2024, who benefits, the future of energy in Texas, and much more.
https://www.txoga.org/
27:04
Ep. 49 - Lee Parsley
Lee Parsley is the General Counsel and President for Texans for Lawsuit Reform (TLR), an organization focused on tort and lawsuit reform in Texas.
Lee discusses Nuclear Verdicts, Public Nuisance Lawsuits, and the effects of lawfare on Texans.
https://www.tortreform.com/
37:51
Ep. 48 - Jennifer Rabb
Jennifer Rabb is the president of TTARA (Texas Taxpayers and Research Association) and joins the show to discuss the tax landscape in Texas - property taxes, school taxes, business taxes, and how Texas is faring under it all.
https://ttara.org/
Texas Talks with Brad Swail is a weekly podcast that features wide-ranging discussions with the people, organizations, and businesses that shape public policy in Texas. Texas Talks aims to provide listeners with a deeper understanding of the policy debates and reasons and insight into the personalities that shape public policy in Texas.