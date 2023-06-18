From the host that brought you The Band Played On, The Banned Teacher is a new investigation, in a different city. He says it was consensual sex. She says it wa... More
Available Episodes
5 of 14
Episode 4: Hello powerful woman
Robinson couldn’t help but think if she knew there were other victims, the outcome of the case would have been different. The investigation finds another survivor, Robinson reaches out and gets a response right away: “Hello Powerful Woman.” She finally meets the woman who got the teacher banned.
6/18/2023
37:49
Episode 5: The blip
The desk in Jeanie McKay’s teenage bedroom had 56 notches: one for every time she had sexual intercourse with her music teacher. It would become evidence years later, when Walker was found guilty of professional misconduct and banned from teaching. During his statement, he referred to his former student as a “blip.”
6/18/2023
45:24
Episode 6: The diaries
Jackie Short kept detailed diaries as a teen. She knew the teacher was making sexual advances to multiple students. At the same time, he was courting another teacher who would become his wife. On a band trip to Germany, Short told an administrator what was going on at their high school.
6/18/2023
36:14
Episode 1: The ghost
As a teen, Anne-Marie Robinson dreamed of becoming a professional musician. The talented French horn player soon became the music teacher’s favourite. But it wasn’t the kind of attention she wanted. On a band trip, he bought the kids alcohol and she ended up in his hotel bed. Decades later, she ran into him. It was like seeing a ghost.
6/11/2023
29:26
Episode 2: Time capsule
Robinson stored her painful, high-school memories deep in her mind. But it all came flooding back in midlife after she saw the music teacher. She decided to confront him. That meeting led Robinson on a journey to discover what really happened and report it to police.
From the host that brought you The Band Played On, The Banned Teacher is a new investigation, in a different city. He says it was consensual sex. She says it was rape. He was her music teacher. She was a teen. And it wasn't just once, with one girl. He had sex with students in closets, classrooms, and cars. The Banned Teacher begins with one victim's search for justice but turns into a full investigation by host Julie Ireton. Warning: This series contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault
To hear all 10 episodes now, sign in for free via CBC Listen or subscribe to the True Crime Premium channel on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/cbctruecrime