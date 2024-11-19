Election Week Astrology

In this episode of the Awake Space Astrology Podcast, host Laurie Rivers discusses the upcoming election week, sharing her astrological predictions and insights on the political landscape. She reflects on the loss of a dear friend and the importance of friendship, while also emphasizing the need for civic engagement and the removal of corporate funding from politics. Laurie provides an overview of the astrological events in November and their implications for leadership and societal change, encouraging listeners to stay informed and involved in the political process. In this segment, Laurie Rivers discusses the dismantling of old systems and the excitement of building a new future, particularly in the context of climate change and political shifts. She provides astrological insights into upcoming political events, focusing on Kamala Harris's potential rise in leadership. The conversation shifts to the theme of healing as a nation, exploring personal experiences with family dynamics during the holidays and the importance of setting objectives for healing. Laurie pays tribute to her mentor, Anne, reflecting on the impact of mentorship and the challenges women face in society. In this heartfelt conversation, Laurie Rivers reflects on her journey of breaking free from societal norms and expectations, exploring the themes of spiritual awakening, mentorship, and the power of love in creativity. She shares personal anecdotes about her mentor, Anne, and the profound impact of love and community support in navigating life's challenges and transformations. The discussion culminates in a celebration of new beginnings and the importance of embracing change.Chapters00:00 Welcome to Election Week03:13 Reflections on Friendship and Loss07:02 Astrological Predictions for the Election11:14 Understanding the Political Landscape15:48 Astrology and the Future of Leadership19:09 The Role of Voting and Civic Engagement22:16 November Astrology Overview31:18 Looking Ahead: November's Astrological Events46:12 Dismantling the Old and Building the New48:03 Political Predictions and Astrology Insights50:09 The Future of Leadership and Kamala Harris53:49 Healing as a Nation: A Personal Perspective01:01:08 Navigating Family Dynamics During the Holidays01:21:01 Tribute to a Mentor: The Impact of Anne01:28:49 Reflections on Womanhood and Identity01:31:11 Breaking Free from Social Programming01:34:18 The Journey of Spiritual Awakening01:36:37 Honoring a Mentor's Legacy01:40:37 The Power of Love in Creation02:06:16 Embracing Change and New Beginnings