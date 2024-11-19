**THANK YOU FOR HELPING US STAY IN THE CHARTS!!**Follow Laurie on Bluesky https://bsky.app/profile/laurierivers.bsky.socialBecome a Patron! http://patreon.com/theawakespaceGrab your seat for Laurie's live 2025 year ahead event (Patrons check the posts for your 50% savings!) In this episode of the Awake Space Astrology Podcast, Laurie Rivers discusses the significant astrological event of Pluto transitioning from Capricorn to Aquarius, its implications for the next 20 years, and how to navigate the resulting cosmic energies. She emphasizes the importance of community, personal growth, and staying grounded amidst uncertainty. Laurie also shares insights on political predictions, the role of astrology in understanding current events, and the financial landscape influenced by these astrological shifts. The episode concludes with a call to action for listeners to engage with their local communities and take control of their narratives. In this segment, Laurie Rivers discusses the themes of accountability in society, the importance of focusing on the present to manage anxiety, and the political processes that shape our world. She emphasizes the need for community support and the resources available through Patreon. Additionally, she shares predictions for upcoming global events influenced by astrological changes and offers grounding strategies for navigating anxiety, especially during family gatherings over the holidays. In this conversation, Laurie Rivers discusses the impact of social media on productivity and mindfulness, emphasizing the importance of engaging in physical activities and humor to combat anxiety. She encourages questioning authority and being proactive in community involvement, especially in light of upcoming uncertainties in 2025. Rivers also explores the astrological implications of Pluto in Aquarius and the need for personal growth and creativity during challenging times.Chapters00:00 Introduction to Pluto's Transition04:14 Navigating Cosmic Riptides17:20 Community Building and Personal Growth22:35 Patreon Shoutouts and Listener Engagement28:11 Astrology and Political Predictions39:08 Financial Insights and Future Predictions41:34 Accountability and Consequences in Society42:18 Navigating Fear and Anxiety44:08 Focusing on the Present46:15 Understanding Political Processes48:12 Patreon Community and Resources53:21 Upcoming Global Events and Predictions01:01:15 Impacts of Astrological Changes01:06:07 Grounding Strategies for Anxiety01:17:05 Navigating Family Dynamics During Holidays01:19:04 Navigating Social Media and Mindfulness01:22:57 The Importance of Humor and Lightness01:24:05 Questioning Authority and Engaging in Discourse01:26:11 Preparing for Uncertainty in 202501:28:41 Harnessing Creativity to Combat Anxiety01:30:05 Financial Transactions and Political Implications01:32:43 The Role of Community in Societal Change01:35:07 Understanding Pluto in Aquarius01:50:34 Embracing Change and Personal Growth
Cosmic Shockwaves The Taurus Full Moon
In this episode of the Awake Space Astrology Podcast, Laurie Rivers discusses the current astrological climate, focusing on the upcoming full moon and its disruptive and shocking energy. She emphasizes the importance of staying present and not succumbing to panic during uncertain times. Laurie shares personal updates, including her support for her community and the challenges faced in the current political landscape. The conversation highlights the need for resilience, mindfulness, and community support as we navigate through significant changes ahead. In this conversation, Laurie Rivers discusses the importance of community in navigating crises, the erosion of political rights over the years, and the resilience of humanity in the face of challenges. She shares astrological predictions for the upcoming year, emphasizing the need for personal power and intuition in uncertain times. The discussion highlights the significance of trust in oneself and the value of community support.
Election Week Astrology
Cosmic Riptides: The most INTENSE week of 2024
Summary
In this episode of the Awake Space Astrology Podcast, Laurie Rivers discusses the intense cosmic energies affecting everyone during a pivotal week. She emphasizes the importance of navigating these energies with resilience and personal empowerment, encouraging listeners to let go of fear and embrace life fully. Laurie also touches on political predictions, the significance of knowledge, and the need for authenticity in personal growth. In this segment, Laurie Rivers discusses astrological predictions related to political figures, current events, and the implications of the Mars-Pluto opposition. She emphasizes the importance of personal growth and deconstructing societal norms, particularly misogyny, while navigating through historic astrological energies. In this conversation, Laurie Rivers discusses the significance of representation in leadership, particularly the impact of having a female president of color. She emphasizes the importance of community engagement and managing fear, especially in the context of political tensions. The discussion transitions into astrological insights regarding political figures, particularly Trump and Biden, and their upcoming challenges. Finally, Laurie delves into the concept of resistance, exploring how it manifests in our lives and offering strategies for self-awareness and emotional health as we prepare for upcoming energies and intentions.
Scoundrels and Hope: This Astrology of the Week
Laurie Rivers delves into the astrological charts of JD Vance and Elon Musk, providing insights into their political futures and current events. The discussion includes predictions about the upcoming Mars-Pluto opposition and its implications, as well as a reflection on the changing political landscape and the role of women in voting. Laurie emphasizes the importance of understanding astrology in the context of current events and offers a critical analysis of the predictions made by other astrologers. In this segment, Laurie Rivers discusses various themes including the potential investigations into election interference, an astrological analysis of Elon Musk, and the public's reaction to his actions. She also shares weather predictions and the impact of natural disasters, highlights the importance of community support through Patreon, and offers insights on coping with stress and navigating grief. In this conversation, Laurie Rivers explores the themes of change, grief, and transformation through the lens of astrology, particularly focusing on the influence of Pluto transits. She discusses the emotional journey of surrendering to change, the importance of radical self-acceptance, and finding contentment in everyday life. The conversation emphasizes the necessity of grieving past versions of ourselves while embracing the unknown and the potential for rebirth.
