The official podcast of American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons More
Available Episodes
5 of 78
ASES Podcast - Episode 78 - Cutibacterium Acnes
In this episode of the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons Podcast, hosts Dr. Rachel Frank and Dr. Peter Chalmers interview Dr. Surena Namdari and Dr. Gabe Horneff about the newest updates on Cutibacterium Acnes.
5/15/2023
43:22
ASES Podcast - Episode 77 - Giving Feedback
In this Episode of the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons Podcast, hosts Dr. Rachel Frank and Peter Chalmers interview Drs. Vani Sabesan and Rob Gillespie about how to give feedback.
In this episode of the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons Podcast, hosts Dr. Rachel Frank and Dr. Peter Chalmers interview Dr. Michael Wiater and Dr. John Sperling about the advantages and disadvantages of stemless vs. stemmed shoulder arthroplasty.