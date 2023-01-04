Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The official podcast of American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons More
The official podcast of American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons More

Available Episodes

5 of 78
  • ASES Podcast - Episode 78 - Cutibacterium Acnes
    In this episode of the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons Podcast, hosts Dr. Rachel Frank and Dr. Peter Chalmers interview Dr. Surena Namdari and Dr. Gabe Horneff about the newest updates on Cutibacterium Acnes.
    5/15/2023
    43:22
  • ASES Podcast - Episode 77 - Giving Feedback
    In this Episode of the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons Podcast, hosts Dr. Rachel Frank and Peter Chalmers interview Drs. Vani Sabesan and Rob Gillespie about how to give feedback. 
    5/1/2023
    51:28
  • ASES Podcast - Episode 76 - Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
    In this episode of the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons Podcast, hosts Dr. Rachel Frank and Dr. Peter Chalmers interview Dr. Robert Thompson about Thoracic Outlet Syndrome.
    4/15/2023
    29:21
  • ASES Podcast - Episode 75 - Practice Websites
    In this episode of the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons Podcast, hosts Dr. Rachel Frank and Dr. Peter Chalmers interview Dr. Gabriella Ode and Dr. Brian Cole about practice websites. 
    4/1/2023
    45:59
  • ASES Podcast - Episode 74 - Stemmed vs. Stemless Shoulder Arthroplasty
    In this episode of the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons Podcast, hosts Dr. Rachel Frank and Dr. Peter Chalmers interview Dr. Michael Wiater and Dr. John Sperling about the advantages and disadvantages of stemless vs. stemmed shoulder arthroplasty.
    3/15/2023
    37:04

About The ASES Podcast

The official podcast of American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons
