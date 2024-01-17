When Craig Rupp left Iowa in the 80s, he never wanted to step foot on a farm again. A whirlwind career as an engineer took him to some of the biggest companies - Motorola, Apple, Samsung - but he always felt a strong connection to his roots. He had an idea he couldn’t shake - an opportunity to change farming forever. Introducing Sabanto and its best-in-class Autonomous Operator, Steward. On the day of their first big test, the tractor froze, stuck in a field in a blizzard - no planting, no company, no future. If Craig wanted this to work, he had to find a solution - and fast. Ben is back with a series of episodes celebrating businesses from across America, starting with the great state of Iowa and Sabanto Agriculture. Joining Ben is Sachin Seghal Founder of Elevate Digital Marketing in Des Moines and Brian Lamb, Northeast segment head for Middle Market at JPMorgan Chase. Together they discuss the developments in Artificial Intelligence and its importance for small businesses while sharing insights on how small businesses can effectively transition to mid-sized enterprises and beyond. The Unshakeables is brought to you by Chase for Business and Ruby Studio by iHeartMediaSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Quanetta “Q” McNeal loves two things: people and logistics. When she had the chance to combine these interests and launch her own company with her employer's support, she jumped in feet first. But starting her logistics business came with surprises no one could anticipate, like packages mysteriously disappearing, traffic jams stretching for miles and delivery trucks veering off course and crashing into trees. Join Ben as he chats with Quanetta, founder of Haus of Logistics, about her journey from small business coach to entrepreneur. With 35 trucks on the road, she knows firsthand that each vehicle presents a unique opportunity for things to go awry. Ben is also joined by Dr. Gia Wiggins, founder of Auditocity, to explore human resource issues that small business owners must face to ensure their success. These are The Unshakeables. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The idea for Fresh Bloom Bins struck Tia Johnson like lightning on a hot summer day. After struggling with a dirty trash can and a teenager reluctant to clean it, Tia was inspired to start her own trash can cleaning business. She hit the ground running, quickly landing a government pilot program. In this episode, as we continue to celebrate business across the country, Ben heads to Ohio to talk with Tia Johnson of Fresh Bloom Bins and Desmond Bryant from the Columbus Chamber of Commerce. They discuss how to navigate government contracts, clean up sticky situations, and keep your business growing through it all. The Unshakeables is brought to you by Chase for Business and Ruby Studio by iHeartMediaSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Welcome to The Unshakeables, Season 2, featuring new interviews with small business owners who share their make-or-break moments and the resilience it took to persevere. Join CEO of Chase for Business and host Ben Walter, along with a special lineup of co-hosts, as they pull back the curtain with entrepreneurs who tell their unfiltered and inspiring stories. The Unshakeables is brought to you by Chase for Business and Ruby Studio by iHeartMediaSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The Unshakeables is back for Season 2 — and it’s kicking off with an episode you absolutely won’t want to miss. Listen in as Ben Walter sits with a very special guest: chairman and CEO of JPMorganChase, Jamie Dimon. One of the world’s most respected financial thought leaders, Jamie will connect the dots between the current challenges facing small business owners and the broader financial landscape. And, of course, it wouldn’t be an episode of The Unshakeables if Jamie didn’t share some of the pivotal moments that he overcame to forge ahead in his own career. This season Ben will also be joined by some new co-hosts, all of whom are making waves in business and culture in their own right. In this first episode, you'll hear from Kathleen Griffith, founder of Grayce & Co. and author of Build Like a Woman. The Unshakeables is brought to you by Chase for Business and Ruby Studio by iHeartMedia. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About The Unshakeables

The Unshakeables podcast from Chase for Business and iHeartMedia's Ruby Studio dives into the unbelievable “What are we gonna do now?” moments that changed everything for small business owners. From mom-and-pop coffee shops to auto-detailing garages, every small business owner knows that the journey is full of the unexpected. A single make-or-break experience can change the course of your business forever. Those who stand firm in their resolve have a special name. We call them The Unshakeables. These are their stories. Join Ben Walter, CEO of Chase for Business, and a lineup of special co-hosts as they speak with small business owners across America who’ve gone through some of the most unexpected situations anyone can face and walked away stronger for it. These aren’t stories about the darlings of Silicon Valley or titans of Wall Street. These are real stories from real people behind the small companies powering their communities every day. The speakers’ opinions belong to them and may differ from opinions of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co and its affiliates. Views presented on this podcast are those of the speakers; they are as of the podcast release date and they may not materialize.