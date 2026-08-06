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2214 episodes
- Today we’re talking to a guy who has been nominated as the spokesperson for all the ticked off moms in his wife’s friend group, and his mission is to CONFRTON another mom about her kid’s birthday party.
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- What’s the best way to get better at kissing? Is it just practice and experience? Or is there an expert out there that’s much closer than you might think? We’re answering that question in your Second Date Update podcast!
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FULL SHOW: Jeff’s Spider-Man Song, Park Mugging Date + Craziest Pet Owner Demands (7/31/26)08/02/2026 | 1h 2 mins.Every Sunday, we will be hosting one of our FULL HOUR episodes from our main show feed, Brooke & Jeffrey! We'd love to hear your feedback...but please send all negative reviews to Jeffrey.
FULL SHOW: Friday, July 31st, 2026
Curious if we look as bad as we sound? Follow us @BrookeandJeffrey:
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BrookeandJeffrey.com
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About Brooke and Jeffrey: Second Date Update
Ghosted after a first date? We call the person who isn't calling you back to find out the real reason why and get you a Second Date. Low success rate...high entertainment for the rest of us. Want more? Catch the FULL hour long show over at Brooke and Jeffrey: iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-brooke-and-jeffrey-110194157/ Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/brooke-and-jeffrey/id1252608081 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6wmqpNulHEqJNeR2iqmgyj?si=6cdcc5432d75423fPodcast website
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