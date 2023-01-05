Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Brooke and Jeffrey: Second Date Update

Brooke and Jeffrey: Second Date Update
Ghosted after a first date? We call the person who isn't calling you back...to find out the real reason why and get you a Second Date. Low success rate...high entertainment for the rest of us.
  • Second Date Update: Fran Fiction
    The woman in today’s Second Date might have divulged a little TOO MUCH when she was asked about her career… and while her answer was 100% true… he’s 100% not calling her back…See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    17:32
  • Second Date Update: Hibachi Trick
    The guy on the phone today had a plan to create a memorable moment during his date...and it ended up almost getting them kicked out halfway through dinner...But did it still impress her? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    17:59
  • Second Date Update: High Flyer Liar
    The woman in today’s Second Date has such a COOL job, it stopped us all in our tracks. We wanted to know every single detail, and you will too!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/26/2023
    17:23
  • Second Date Update: Private Jet Regret
    This might be one of the first International Second Dates we’ve ever done! So come take a ride with us in an ultra-classy Second Date podcast!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/24/2023
    17:46
  • Second Date Update: Day Date Surprise
    The guy in today’s Second Date keeps ONE THING in his pocket to guarantee things go JUST RIGHT on every date. What is it? Find out in the podcast!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/21/2023
    17:17

About Brooke and Jeffrey: Second Date Update

Ghosted after a first date? We call the person who isn't calling you back...to find out the real reason why and get you a Second Date. Low success rate...high entertainment for the rest of us.
