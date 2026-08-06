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Brooke and Jeffrey: Second Date Update

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ComedyRelationships
Brooke and Jeffrey: Second Date Update
Latest episode

2214 episodes

  • Brooke and Jeffrey: Second Date Update

    Textual Healing: Proposal Predicament

    08/06/2026 | 18 mins.
    One of our listeners has a delicate situation on her hands involving STOPPING her best friends proposal. She needs our help so she hit us up for some Textual Healing!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Brooke and Jeffrey: Second Date Update

    Second Date Update: Movie Mayhem

    08/05/2026 | 17 mins.
    A date at the movies went from your typical rom-com setting to an absolute HORROR scenario and now Sienna wants our help getting Evan to call her back!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Brooke and Jeffrey: Second Date Update

    Awkward Tuesday: Birthday Tip

    08/04/2026 | 18 mins.
    Today we’re talking to a guy who has been nominated as the spokesperson for all the ticked off moms in his wife’s friend group, and his mission is to CONFRTON another mom about her kid’s birthday party.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Brooke and Jeffrey: Second Date Update

    Second Date Update: Kiss GPT

    08/03/2026 | 18 mins.
    What’s the best way to get better at kissing? Is it just practice and experience? Or is there an expert out there that’s much closer than you might think? We’re answering that question in your Second Date Update podcast!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Brooke and Jeffrey: Second Date Update

    FULL SHOW: Jeff’s Spider-Man Song, Park Mugging Date + Craziest Pet Owner Demands (7/31/26)

    08/02/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Every Sunday, we will be hosting one of our FULL HOUR episodes from our main show feed, Brooke & Jeffrey! We'd love to hear your feedback...but please send all negative reviews to Jeffrey.
    FULL SHOW: Friday, July 31st, 2026
    Curious if we look as bad as we sound? Follow us @BrookeandJeffrey:
    Youtube
    Instagram
    TikTok
    BrookeandJeffrey.com
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Brooke and Jeffrey: Second Date Update
Ghosted after a first date? We call the person who isn't calling you back to find out the real reason why and get you a Second Date. Low success rate...high entertainment for the rest of us. Want more? Catch the FULL hour long show over at Brooke and Jeffrey: iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-brooke-and-jeffrey-110194157/ Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/brooke-and-jeffrey/id1252608081 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6wmqpNulHEqJNeR2iqmgyj?si=6cdcc5432d75423f
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