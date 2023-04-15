Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast The Antler Queens Yellowjackets Podcast
We discuss, theorize, and breakdown Showtime's hit TV show, "Yellowjackets." Visit our Patreon and join the hive for BUZZworthy perks: Patreon.com/TheAntlerQu... More
We discuss, theorize, and breakdown Showtime’s hit TV show, ”Yellowjackets.” Visit our Patreon and join the hive for BUZZworthy perks: Patreon.com/TheAntlerQu... More

  • Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 7: Burial - with A.Ron of Bald Move
    Bald Move's Co-Founder A.Ron joined me for this week's Yellowjackets recap for Season 2 Episode 7: Burial. We swooned over Bruce, theorized about what goths f*** like, cursed the godawful snow, and discussed our feelings on our friends eating our high-calorie butt meat. . Sunshine Honey Wellness Center, you have some blood sacrifices to make to save Van, and they better not include Bruce or Lisa. . A.Ron & his co-founder Jim's Watching Dead podcast was my favorite podcast for 10 years, so I was so incredibly thrilled to have him join me for this one. Please check out BaldMove.com if you haven't already. Chances are, they're already covering multiple favorite shows of yours. Their Yellowjackets Podcast Bureau of Citizen Detectives (as well as the rest of their podcasts) can be found wherever you listen to podcasts, as well as their YouTube channel: youtube.com/baldmove . Episode description: Sometimes the best therapy is cranking the hits to eleven, so today we’re exploring the hardcore kid-care revival movement, 11 o’clock theatrical birdcore numbers, some late hits of the renovationwave era (call us about a spinoff!), flower duets, and a classic live record. Out in the wilderness, Coach Scott does a great Karl Havoc impression for an unimpressed Misty. . As mentioned in the video, donations to my medical fund to fix my stimulator (A cost of $5,000) can be made to the following: Fundraising site: spot.fund.com/kellyneedssurgery Your generosity is appreciated so very much!! ❤ . The Antler Queens is a disability-led podcast and YouTube channel, and the most inclusive Yellowjackets podcast you'll find. Visit us at theantlerqueenspodcast.com Email us at antlerqueenspodcast.com FB: facebook.com/theantlerqueens IG/Twitter: @theantlerqueens . Please comment your thoughts! And let us know what you're most looking forward to in the rest of Season 2! . Be sure to follow us on social media so you can stay in the loop on our new live aftershow: "Yellowjackets Afterparty (With The Antler Queens)"! Episodes will air live on YouTube immediately following new Yellowjackets episodes, and we'll be giving away a Yellowjackets letterman jacket on our finale! We are @theantlerqueens on Facebook, IG, and Twitter. . See you for the next episode coming very soon! . Are you a big fan of Christina Ricci, Juliette, Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, or any other member of the Yellowjackets cast, and would like us to discuss one of their other projects? Have some thoughts you'd like to share on this episode or what you'd like us to discuss in the future? Leave a comment. We'd love to hear from you! If you have fan art or fun videos that you'd like to share (that don't include copyright-protected material), and would like us to feature it on our show, email us at [email protected] . If you'd like to join a panel discussion or guest co-host an episode, send us a video letting us know what you'd like to talk about! . Love, The Antler Queens: A Yellowjackets Podcast | TheAntlerQueens.com
    5/19/2023
    2:12:56
  • Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 6 Qui The Antler Queens with Proma Khosla
    IndieWire Senior TV Writer Proma Khosla joined me for this week's Yellowjackets recap for Season 2 Episode 6: Qui. We enhanced our vocabularies, fangirled over Lisa, the 14th Gilly, and Sophie Nelisse's acting, decided that Akilah makes a much better plastic surgeon than OB/GYN, and indulged in the usual obsessive theorizing. Why aren't they eating Ben yet? And why have we not yet seen petite Christina Ricci punching someone with brass knuckles yet?? Proma Khosla is a Senior TV Writer based in New York City, where she covers all things TV and streaming. She is IndieWire’s resident Marvel and Star Wars correspondent ( “Ms. Marvel” and “Andor” supremacy!), and a tireless advocate of a little show called “Yellowjackets.” She strives to cover everything with equal expertise and detail, whether it’s the latest wave of Mindy Kaling discourse or the chaotic life choices of characters on “Emily in Paris” or just shoehorning a ”Lost” reference into any kind of article. Before IndieWire, Proma was a Senior TV Reporter at Mashable, where she started her ongoing coverage of South Asian representation in Hollywood (especially when it comes to dance). Her work has also appeared in Vanity Fair, Teen Vogue, Decider, Glamour, and Brown Girl Magazine. After graduating from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Communications, Proma worked on film sets including the horror-indie “It Follows” and with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. In 2017 she launched Lion Party Films, where she produces stories by and for the South Asian diaspora with co-founder Raashi Desai. You can follow Proma’s deranged TV takes — sorry, that’s “incisive coverage” — on Twitter (if Twitter still exists) at @promawhatup, and her production and other projects on Instagram. For professional inquiries, please use [email protected] (not DMs!), and whatever you do, please do not use Facebook. IndieWire archive: https://www.indiewire.com/author/prom... Mashable archive: https://mashable.com/author/proma-khosla Episode description: Rise and shine and don't forget your booties because it's coooold out there. Misty makes a leap of faith, Natalie and Lottie play a game, Shauna finds herself unexpectedly randy, and Tai seeks out a movie recommendation. Director: Ben Semanoff Writers: Ashley Lyle / Bart Nickerson / Katherine Kearns / Sarah L Thompson As mentioned in the video, donations to my medical fund to fix my stimulator (A cost of $5,000) can be made to the following: Fundraising site: spot.fund.com/kellyneedssurgery Your generosity is appreciated so very much!! ❤ The Antler Queens is a disability-led podcast and YouTube channel, and the most inclusive Yellowjackets podcast you'll find. Visit us at theantlerqueenspodcast.com Email us at antlerqueenspodcast.com FB: facebook.com/theantlerqueens IG/Twitter: @theantlerqueens Please comment your thoughts! And let us know what you're most looking forward to in the rest of Season 2! Be sure to follow us on social media so you can stay in the loop on our new live aftershow: "Yellowjackets Afterparty (With The Antler Queens)"! Episodes will air live on YouTube immediately following new Yellowjackets episodes, and we'll be giving away a Yellowjackets letterman jacket on our finale! We are @theantlerqueens on Facebook, IG, and Twitter. See you for the next episode coming very soon! Are you a big fan of Christina Ricci, Juliette, Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, or any other member of the Yellowjackets cast, and would like us to discuss one of their other projects? Have some thoughts you'd like to share on this episode or what you'd like us to discuss in the future? Leave a comment. We'd love to hear from you! If you have fan art or fun videos that you'd like to share (that don't include copyright-protected material), and would like us to feature it on our show, email us at [email protected] . If you'd like to join a panel discussion or guest co-host an episode, send us a video letting us know what you'd like to talk about! Love, The Antler Queens: A Yellowjackets Podcast | TheAntlerQueens.com
    5/11/2023
    2:33:18
  • Two Truths and a Lie: Yellowjackets Season 2, Episode 5
    Pamela from Goat Show LA joined me for this week's Yellowjackets recap for Season 2 Episode 5: Two Truths and a Lie. This one is full of fangirling and mourning over Crystal the Pistol, being mad at pretty much all of the guys, and of course lots of hilariousness with our typical obsessive theorizing.  Why aren't they eating Ben yet? And why did Crystal have to die in the toilet before she could fulfill her destiny to play Millie Waddams in an Office Space remake??  If you're in the LA area or plan to visit, or just want to learn more about the awesomeness that is Goat Show LA, please visit goatshowla.com .  Goat Show LA’s number one priority is nurturing performers of all experience levels and creating space for marginalized voices.  They provide a wacky workshop space for fresh takes in comedy and with us, the weirder the better.  At the Goat Show you can expect the best of LA’s underground comedy scene and a great time with your best friends.  Episode description: Rise and shine and don't forget your booties because it's coooold out there. Misty makes a leap of faith, Natalie and Lottie play a game, Shauna finds herself unexpectedly randy, and Tai seeks out a movie recommendation. Director: Ben Semanoff Writers: Ashley Lyle / Bart Nickerson / Katherine Kearns / Sarah L Thompson As mentioned in the video, donations to my medical fund to fix my stimulator (A cost of $5,000) can be made to the following: Fundraising site: spot.fund.com/kellyneedssurgery Your generosity is appreciated so very much!!  ❤ The Antler Queens is a disability-led podcast and YouTube channel, and the most inclusive Yellowjackets podcast you'll find.  Visit us at theantlerqueenspodcast.com Email us at antlerqueenspodcast.com FB: facebook.com/theantlerqueens IG/Twitter: @theantlerqueens   Please comment your thoughts! And let us know what you're most looking forward to in the rest of Season 2!  Be sure to follow us on social media so you can stay in the loop on our new live aftershow: "Yellowjackets Afterparty (With The Antler Queens)"! Episodes will air live on YouTube immediately following new Yellowjackets episodes, and we'll be giving away a Yellowjackets letterman jacket on our finale!  We are @theantlerqueens on Facebook, IG, and Twitter.  See you for the next episode coming very soon! Are you a big fan of Christina Ricci, Juliette, Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, or any other member of the Yellowjackets cast, and would like us to discuss one of their other projects? Have some thoughts you'd like to share on this episode or what you'd like us to discuss in the future? Leave a comment. We'd love to hear from you! If you have fan art or fun videos that you'd like to share (that don't include copyright-protected material), and would like us to feature it on our show, email us at [email protected] . If you'd like to join a panel discussion or guest co-host an episode, send us a video letting us know what you'd like to talk about! Love, The Antler Queens: A Yellowjackets Podcast | TheAntlerQueens.com
    4/27/2023
    2:49:58
  • Old Wounds
    Lexi joined me this week to recap Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 4: Old Wounds. This one is full of hot takes, geeking out over Natalie and her awesomeness, and of course lots of hilariousness with our typical obsessive theorizing. Why is Ben such a whiny little beyotch about being eaten? And why the eff does Mari keep review bombing my podcast?? Episode description: Relive your youth by hitting the road! Go on vacation with a new friend! Hitchhike, if you must! Just make sure you pack a good playlist for the ride. Some recommendations from us: "Anything You Can Do" and "You Get What You Give". Director: Scott Winant Writers: Ashley Lyle / Bart Nickerson / Julia Bicknell As mentioned in the video, donations to my medical fund to fix my stimulator (A cost of $5,000) can be made to the following: Fundraising site: spot.fund.com/kellyneedssurgery Your generosity is appreciated so very much!! ❤ As mentioned in this episode, if you have experience with childhood trauma and/or CPTSD, please check out @patrickteahanlicswtherapy . His videos have been so incredibly helpful for me. The Antler Queens is a disability-led podcast and YouTube channel, and the most inclusive Yellowjackets podcast you'll find. Visit us at theantlerqueenspodcast.com Email us at antlerqueenspodcast.com FB: facebook.com/theantlerqueens IG/Twitter: @theantlerqueens Please comment your thoughts! And let us know what you're most looking forward to in the rest of Season 2! Be sure to follow us on social media so you can stay in the loop on our new live aftershow: "Yellowjackets Afterparty (With The Antler Queens)"! Episodes will air live on YouTube immediately following new Yellowjackets episodes, and we'll be giving away a Yellowjackets letterman jacket on our finale! See you for the next episode coming very soon! Are you a big fan of Christina Ricci, Juliette, Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, or any other member of the Yellowjackets cast, and would like us to discuss one of their other projects? Have some thoughts you'd like to share on this episode or what you'd like us to discuss in the future? Leave a comment. We'd love to hear from you! If you have fan art or fun videos that you'd like to share (that don't include copyright-protected material), and would like us to feature it on our show, email us at [email protected] . If you'd like to join a panel discussion or guest co-host an episode, send us a video letting us know what you'd like to talk about! Love, The Antler Queens: A Yellowjackets Podcast | TheAntlerQueens.com
    4/21/2023
    2:16:52
  • Digestif: Yellowjackets Season 2, Episode 3
    My guest co-host spot was shared this week between CEO of Golden Artists Entertainment ( @goldenartistsentertainment2134 ), Rebekah Kochan and friend of the show, Jade. Rebekah's website can be found here: goldenartistsentertainment.com. You can also find her on the podcast  @gaymouspodcast  When Jade isn't out saving lives as a nurse and supporting her fellow LGBTQIA+ family, you can occasionally find her on The Antler Queens.   The girls experience an unusual hangover. Shauna learns the thrill of peer-to-peer car rentals. Natalie audits Lottie's class in emotional apiology. Misty hits the high seas - and the Yellowjackets throw a baby shower like no other.   And adult Shauna basically made everyone crap their pants this week.   As mentioned in the video, donations to my medical fund to fix my stimulator (A cost of $5,000) can be made to the following:   Fundraising site: spot.fund.com/kellyneedssurgery CashApp: $SpangledCyborg PayPal: KellyAnnGuist Venmo: SpangledCyborg   Your generosity is appreciated so very much!! ❤   The Antler Queens is a disability-led podcast and YouTube channel, and the most inclusive Yellowjackets podcast you'll find.   Visit us at theantlerqueenspodcast.com Email us at antlerqueenspodcast.com FB: facebook.com/theantlerqueens IG/Twitter: @theantlerqueens   Please comment your thoughts! And let us know what you're most looking forward to in Season 2! Be sure to follow us on social media so you can stay in the loop on our new live aftershow: "Yellowjackets Afterparty (With The Antler Queens)"! Episodes will air live on YouTube immediately following new Yellowjackets episodes, and we'll be giving away a Yellowjackets letterman jacket on our premiere! We are @theantlerqueens on Facebook, IG, and Twitter. See you for the next episode coming very soon! Are you a big fan of Christina Ricci, Juliette, Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, or any other member of the Yellowjackets cast, and would like us to discuss one of their other projects? Have some thoughts you'd like to share on this episode or what you'd like us to discuss in the future? Leave a comment. We'd love to hear from you! If you have fan art or fun videos that you'd like to share (that don't include copyright-protected material), and would like us to feature it on our show, email us at [email protected] . If you'd like to join a panel discussion or guest co-host an episode, send us a video letting us know what you'd like to talk about! Love, The Antler Queens: A Yellowjackets Podcast | TheAntlerQueens.com
    4/15/2023
    2:34:17

About The Antler Queens Yellowjackets Podcast

We discuss, theorize, and breakdown Showtime’s hit TV show, ”Yellowjackets.” Visit our Patreon and join the hive for BUZZworthy perks: Patreon.com/TheAntlerQueens. If you’re more of a visual person, search ”The Antler Queens” on YouTube to subscribe to our videos. Thank you for being here! BUZZ BUZZ BUZZ!
