The Ancient Art of Modern Warfare

Exploring changes in the practice of war while the fundamental nature and principles of war are unchanging. Includes mercenaries, PMSC, Hybrid Warfare, revoluti... More
E64 Military Coup d’États
In Episode 64, Why Wagner, I said one possible risk associated the Wagner Group is the potential that, like previous elite and ostensibly politically reliable mercenary forces, Wagner could be a threat to the Russian government. But what is the likelihood of that happening? This episode explores how military or paramilitary forces might turn on their own governments in a coup d’état.
Disclaimer: The views in these podcasts are my own and do not represent the official position of any organization I might be affiliated with.
Music: Liszt: Les Preludes, recorded by the USMC Band. Public Domain
3/12/2023
22:51
E63: Why Wagner?
In the past few months, Moscow has used the Wagner Group as the centerpiece in recent military operations in Ukraine. This is very different from how Wagner has been used in Africa. Why is Putin giving a quasi-mercenary organization such a central and visible role in its war with Ukraine? There could be different reasons, each of which present advantages and significant risks: risks for Putin, for Russia, for Ukraine, and for future conflict and conflict resolution.
Music: Liszt, Les Preludes; recorded by the USMC Band. Music and recording in Public Domain.
1/24/2023
16:11
E62: Mercenaries, Terrorism, and War Crimes
The difference between war and terrorism is that war is, in theory, governed by international law, whereas terrorism is criminal in nature and execution. So where does that leave the use of mercenaries in modern warfare, and particularly the infamous Wagner Group? Are they terrorists? Are they legitimate combatants? Are they both or something else? Can official designation as a Foreign Terrorist Organization close an accountability gap?
For more information see:
For more information see:
The Department of Defense Law of War Manual, 2015
The Lawfare Blog: It’s Time to Designate the Wagner as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, June 30, 2022, https://www.lawfareblog.com/its-time-designate-wagner-group-foreign-terrorist-organization
Music:
Les Preludes: Liszt; Recorded by USMC Band (Public Domain)
Mecenaries: Per Killstofte/Machinasound (Licensed)
1/10/2023
14:11
E61: War and Terrorism
If there is one thing that pacifists and generals agree on, it is that war is terrible. The dictionary definition of terrible is “causing terror.” If war, by its very nature, causes terror, then what is the difference between war and terrorism? I explore that in this episode, leading up to the next episode, where I will apply this information to the war in Ukraine. That is the subject of the next few episodes of the Ancient Art of Modern Warfare. If you think these podcasts are worth listening to, please hit like.
Disclaimer: The information in these podcasts is my own analysis and opinion and does not represent the views of the Department of Defense or any organization I am or have been affiliated with.
1/3/2023
11:55
E60: The Myth of Limited War
What if I told you that neither Total War or Limited War reflect reality? Further that the West's concept of limited war only limits the ability of states to achieve the only acceptable goal of any war?
For further reading:
Stoker, Donald, Why America Loses Wars: Limited War and US Strategy from the Korean War to the present, ISBN978-1-009-22086-6
Summers, Harry, , On Strategy ISBN-10 : 0891415637
