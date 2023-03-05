When late night talk show host Amber Ruffin teamed up with her sister Lacey Lamar they became New York Times Best Selling Authors. But their new podcast pits th... More
Pokémon! Gotta Name Them All w/ Karen Chee
Amber and Lacey or Lacey and Amber depending who your favorite host is by now are joined by the comedian that everyone needs to know: Karen Chee. Karen warmed up by taking a morning walk, Amber can relate but Lacey would rather lift weights. Things go a little off the rails for the Pokémon Expert Quiz but no one has a "vagitus" about it. They all bring something cute and fun for "Can You Stand It". Finally, Karen's Goodreads book reviews will help determine whether it's Amber or Lacey that is her "Biggest Fan".
5/3/2023
35:24
Deux Moi Who? w/ Chelsea Devantez
Amber and Lacey invite their pal Chelsea Devantez to join them for some fun and games. Before they can start Lacey has to get something off her chest that leads to a story about how Chelsea ended up at a hypnotist. The Expert Quiz is on celebrity gossip since Chelsea has read so many memoirs on her podcast Celebrity Book Club w/ Chelsea Devantez. They take turns talking about something they really love in Can You Stand It. Finally, Chelsea finds out who her Biggest Fan is!
4/26/2023
38:36
That Quiz is Mine! w/ Christina Anthony
Welcome to the Amber & Lacey, Lacey & Amber Show! Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar invite the multi-talented Christina Anthony to play a game on her favorite topic: 80's & 90's R&B. The winner of the game may not be a surprise. However, what they each bring to "Can You Stand It?" may turn out to be your new favorite thing. Before the party is over, Amber and Lacey display their ultimate sibling rivalry when they compete to be Christina's "Biggest Fan".
4/19/2023
39:54
Introducing: The Amber & Lacey, Lacey & Amber Show!
Introducing: The Amber & Lacey, Lacey & Amber Show!
When late night talk show host Amber Ruffin teamed up with her sister Lacey Lamar they became New York Times Best Selling Authors. But their new podcast pits them against each other! They invite a new, exciting guest on every week! It's quizzes, it's games, it's sibling rivalry. It's fun, it's weekly, it's cute, it's silly. It's a lot of things but mostly it's what you'll be listening to! Lucky you!