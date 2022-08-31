This is the Aliquot Preview - a sneak peek into FoundMyFitness’s members-only podcast: The Aliquot.
PREVIEW Aliquot #92: The Underestimated Role of Resistance in Body Recomposition
PREVIEW Aliquot #92: The Underestimated Role of Resistance in Body Recomposition

Having a healthy body composition, with plenty of lean mass – in the form of muscle and bones – is essential for health throughout the lifespan. Achieving a healthy body composition requires a balanced approach that emphasizes resistance training – and calorie reduction where appropriate. In this Aliquot, Dr. Brad Schoenfeld describes a balanced approach to maximizing muscle growth and strength and dispels early myths about possible blunting effects of aerobic training, the need to train to failure, and the "go heavy or go home" philosophy. Here's what you'll find in this episode... (00:00) Can resistance training amplify fat loss? (03:33) Why weight loss burns muscle — and how to prevent it (06:25) The role of protein in muscle preservation (08:21) Does aerobic exercise blunt gains? (16:07) The role of failure in resistance training (18:29) Reps-in-reserve vs. training to failure (24:37) Lighter loads and higher volume — an effective route to hypertrophy If you are interested in muscle hypertrophy and body composition, you may be interested in our member's Q&A series where you ask a question and I answer it: Q&A #48 How much protein can induce muscle protein synthesis in one meal Q&A #34 How to preserve muscle mass while fasting Q&A #40 The effects of rapamycin on muscle building Q&A #38 The conflicting data between protein requirements for longevity vs muscle building
8/11/2023
36:51
PREVIEW Aliquot #85: The Science of Wrinkle Prevention ⎯ Building Resilient Skin
PREVIEW Aliquot #85: The Science of Wrinkle Prevention ⎯ Building Resilient Skin

Your skin is a crucial barrier to the outside world – the first line of defense against environmental exposures, and the primary means by which the body retains fluids necessary for survival. Consequently, maintaining a healthy skin barrier is important for your overall health. In this Aliquot, I describe some things you can do to protect your skin and possibly prevent wrinkles, too. (00:00) The role of UV exposure in skin aging (00:19) Strategies for reducing the effects of photoaging (00:40) Preventing photoaging with hydrolyzed collagen (02:41) Cocoa for improved circulation and cognition (09:39) The connection between sugar and skin damage (10:18) Why exercise and glycemic control prevents wrinkles (11:57) Rhonda's skincare routine (14:04) Can skincare prevent senescence? (15:06) Collagen vs. hyaluronic acid (18:39) Marketing vs. science in red light therapy (21:21) The effect of heat on absorption properties of skin This episode features a variety of segments from various episodes of our members Q&A series: Q&A #11 (cocoa), Q&A #13 (toxin absorption through skin), Q&A #35 (sugar intake), Q&A #38 (skin cell senescence), Q&A #41 (collagen supplementation), Q&A #42 (my skincare routine).
4/18/2023
25:40
PREVIEW Aliquot #78: The minimum effective dose for hypertrophy
PREVIEW Aliquot #78: The minimum effective dose for hypertrophy

Incorporating resistance training into your exercise regimen presents a scheduling dilemma – there's simply not enough time. Performing time-efficient workouts that involve supersets, paired sets, drop sets, and multi-joint exercises decrease training time while providing the minimum effective dose necessary for muscle hypertrophy. In this Aliquot, experts Dr. Brad Schoenfeld and Dr. Stuart Philips provide tips for optimizing gym time and share the workout routines and healthy lifestyle behaviors they practice to promote healthy aging. (00:00) Introduction (00:23) Minimal effective dose for hypertrophy (10:18) Dr. Schoenfeld's personal fitness routine (13:40) What is Dr. Phillips doing to age well?
1/14/2023
20:55
PREVIEW Aliquot #70: Preventing age-related muscle loss
PREVIEW Aliquot #70: Preventing age-related muscle loss

The progressive loss of skeletal muscle mass and strength that occurs with aging, referred to as sarcopenia, begins as early as our 30s or 40s. Many factors contribute to sarcopenia, including diet and inactivity. Building muscle mass in one's early years is essential for staving off the age-related loss of muscle mass and may promote longevity. In this Aliquot, Dr. Stuart Phillips discusses the importance of building muscle through resistance training and why starting early is important. (00:00) Introduction (00:58) Why muscles decline with age and what to do (06:00) Why muscle is important for longevity (16:25) Causes of anabolic resistance in old age
10/22/2022
32:20
PREVIEW Aliquot #65: Concerns with chronic NSAID use
PREVIEW Aliquot #65: Concerns with chronic NSAID use

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, are among the most widely used drugs worldwide, available in both prescription and over-the-counter forms, such as aspirin, ibuprofen, naproxen, and others. Most NSAIDs, with the exception of aspirin, work by inhibiting the activity of a family of enzymes called cyclooxygenases, which drive inflammatory processes. But because these inflammatory processes can be beneficial in some contexts and because the drugs often elicit off-target effects, there are some concerns about their use. In this Aliquot, I describe current recommendations and concerns surrounding NSAID use. (00:00) Introduction (02:58) Daily aspirin use and cardiovascular disease risk (clip from Q&A #9) (07:02) The pros and cons of low-dose aspirin (clip from Q&A #30) (11:43) Aspirin use and metastatic cancer risk (13:46) Aspirin vs other NSAIDs (15:20) Effects of ibuprofen on the kidneys, stomach, and muscles (clip from Q&A #14) (18:52) NSAIDs, heart attack, and stroke (20:04) Alternatives to NSAIDs
