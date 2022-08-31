PREVIEW Aliquot #92: The Underestimated Role of Resistance in Body Recomposition

Having a healthy body composition, with plenty of lean mass – in the form of muscle and bones – is essential for health throughout the lifespan. Achieving a healthy body composition requires a balanced approach that emphasizes resistance training – and calorie reduction where appropriate. In this Aliquot, Dr. Brad Schoenfeld describes a balanced approach to maximizing muscle growth and strength and dispels early myths about possible blunting effects of aerobic training, the need to train to failure, and the "go heavy or go home" philosophy. Here's what you'll find in this episode... (00:00) Can resistance training amplify fat loss? (03:33) Why weight loss burns muscle — and how to prevent it (06:25) The role of protein in muscle preservation (08:21) Does aerobic exercise blunt gains? (16:07) The role of failure in resistance training (18:29) Reps-in-reserve vs. training to failure (24:37) Lighter loads and higher volume — an effective route to hypertrophy If you are interested in muscle hypertrophy and body composition, you may be interested in our member's Q&A series where you ask a question and I answer it: Q&A #48 How much protein can induce muscle protein synthesis in one meal Q&A #34 How to preserve muscle mass while fasting Q&A #40 The effects of rapamycin on muscle building Q&A #38 The conflicting data between protein requirements for longevity vs muscle building