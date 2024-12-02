Season 2, Episode 69: SubGirl

We have an absolute legend for you on the podcast tomorrow!!! Please welcome SubGirl to The Adventures of a Hotwife! How someone so amazing and epic and well known came on our podcast I will never know, but we had an amazing time getting to know her! Cum listen to Realhotwife ask her allll the slutty questions. We discuss her body count (it’s more than you think) , GBs (guess how many in one night?), getting anal from the biggest in the game, picking up randoms at bars, how she became who she is, and everything else you are dying to know!I was amazed she agreed to talk to us but after learning how sweet and fun she is, I’m glad she did! You won’t want to miss this one!! Follow SubGirl here for much more: https://beacons.ai/subgirl0831Support the showVisit https://linktr.ee/sexxxysoccermom to see a whole lot more of Sexxxy Soccer Mom!