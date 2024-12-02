We have an absolute legend for you on the podcast tomorrow!!! Please welcome SubGirl to The Adventures of a Hotwife! How someone so amazing and epic and well known came on our podcast I will never know, but we had an amazing time getting to know her! Cum listen to Realhotwife ask her allll the slutty questions. We discuss her body count (it’s more than you think) , GBs (guess how many in one night?), getting anal from the biggest in the game, picking up randoms at bars, how she became who she is, and everything else you are dying to know!I was amazed she agreed to talk to us but after learning how sweet and fun she is, I’m glad she did! You won’t want to miss this one!! Follow SubGirl here for much more: https://beacons.ai/subgirl0831Support the showVisit https://linktr.ee/sexxxysoccermom to see a whole lot more of Sexxxy Soccer Mom!
1:06:09
Season 2, Episode 68: Ava Ann
Please welcome back my amazing fill-in cohost Real Hotwife and our guest Sexy Ava Anne!We chat about her very sexy first hotwife experience (it involves a blindfold, restraints and candle wax), the rough sex women crave, getting pussy whipped and tied up, tasks her husband gives her, a sex sandwich, and the not so sexy story of how I lost my virginity.This one is so hot and so fun. AND she is starting her own podcast of her naughty adventures that you can find here https://shorturl.at/paV5DShe’s a true lifestyle hotwife with the best and hottest stories. You don’t want to miss this one! 😈❤️For more of Ava, click here: https://linktr.ee/avaanneSupport the showVisit https://linktr.ee/sexxxysoccermom to see a whole lot more of Sexxxy Soccer Mom!
1:46:31
Season 2, Episode 67: Scarlet Vixen, Tom Wanks and a VERY fun weekend!
Listen in to our chat about our sexy couples swap and a weekend get away with Scarlet and Tom, surfing, a really hot FMF (the video is a MUST see), dolphins, and a sprained ankle.You DON'T want to miss this one!Check out a lot more of Scarlet here: https://linktr.ee/scarletvixen420and Tom's X right here: https://x.com/tomwanks420Support the showVisit https://linktr.ee/sexxxysoccermom to see a whole lot more of Sexxxy Soccer Mom!
1:01:27
Season 2, Episode 66: Erika Ethereal QOS
Join SSM and Erika for an incredible conversation about sex in the gym (yes, we have a fitness podcast now!), 1500 cc titties, when private and public life mixes together, societal expectations for women, group sex, bukake and more!See Erica's 1500cc tits right here: https://linktr.ee/EtheRealQOSSupport the showVisit https://linktr.ee/sexxxysoccermom to see a whole lot more of Sexxxy Soccer Mom!
1:25:41
Season 2, Episode 65: O.F. LIVE with Real Hotwife
We weren't planning on posting this as a podcast episode, but so many of you sent DMs asking when we'd release the audio from the LIVE chat Real Hotwife and I did on O.F. on October 17th.If you want to see the visual of our chat, visit either of our O.F. pages; for the rest of you, we hope you enjoy our conversation!Go check out more of Real Hotwife right here: https://linktr.ee/realhotwifeSupport the showVisit https://linktr.ee/sexxxysoccermom to see a whole lot more of Sexxxy Soccer Mom!
