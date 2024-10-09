High-Level Poop Talk and Deadly Temporal Fantasies
This week, Trace delves into some temporal fantasies, like: why people think if they could travel into the past they’d become lords and queens, and not serfs or worse!? Meanwhile, Julian measures the terminal velocity of poo-poo and pee-pee in very tall buildings. Our show is so weird.QUESTIONSJulian: "If you use the bathroom at the top of a skyscraper, does your pee hit terminal velocity?" from GeoffreyTrace: "How far back in time could you travel and still fit in well enough to rise to predominance" from AndrewDo you have an absurd question? Maybe it's silly idea you had, a shower thought about the nature of reality, or a ridiculous musing about your favorite food? If you want an answer, no matter the question, tell us!HOW TO ASK A QUESTION🖥️ Submit on our website: thatsabsurdshow.com/ask☎️ Leave a voicemail: (302) TAPE-SHO [+1-302-827-3746]📬 E-mail questions to hello at thatsabsurdshow.comIf we use your question we’ll give you a shout out in the episode.WANT MORE US? SUPPORT THE SHOW!Want to support us and other indie creators? Join Nebula go.nebula.tv/thatsabsurdshowWant to help decide which questions we answer? Join our patreon patreon.com/thatsabsurdshowSOCIALS[[ FOLLOW OUR SHOW ]]Instagram: @ThatsAbsurdShowThreads: @ThatsAbsurdShow[[ JULIAN ]]Instagram: @HuggetoutThreads: @HuggetoutX (formerly, Twitter): @Huggetout[[ TRACE ]]Instagram: @tracedominguezYouTube: @tracedominguezThreads: @tracedominguezBlueSky: @tracedominguezX (formerly, Twitter): @tracedominguezAnd don’t sleep on ThatsAbsurdShow.com. There you can browse images and videos we find during our research and listen to every episode of the show.CREDITSThis episode of That's Absurd Please Elaborate was written by Trace Dominguez and Julian Huguet, edited by Kyle Sisk, and produced by all three of us.Theme Music by Epidemic Sound; learn more here: http://nebula.tv/epidemicThanks for listening to That's Absurd Please Elaborate. We appreciate you!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Poke the Moon and Land Amongst the Clocks
If you made a video call to someone on the other end of a very, very, very long stick would it be possible to poke them with the stick before the video showed them that you'd moved? Would this impossible, absurd invention move faster than the speed of light?!? Julian pokes around to see. Then, after a Spongebob-style "Meanwhile" title card… Trace grabs a clock and huh's about why the hands don't go counter-clockwise. Do they just go with the flow? or is there something else afoot?? Er… a-hand?QUESTIONSJulian: "If you had a very long stick and used it to poke a person on, say, the moon, would they feel the poke before they saw you poking?" from IdaTrace: "Why do clocks go clockwise?" from Eline
Ali Mattu and the Missing Moon | Thanksgiving Rerun!
Happy Thanksgiving to the Americans! Super-belated one for those Canadians too, eh! And, for the rest-of-the-world… Happy Thursday! To give ourselves a little break to spend with our families on Trace's favorite holiday we're re-airing a very early episode of the show. Eat some food, tell your friends you love them, and we'll be back with a new episode next week!In episode 6, Julian explores what would happen to a world without a moon, Trace performs a pedagogical project pertaining to placentas, and ✨ special guest ✨ Dr. Ali Mattu tells the robots it's OK to feel feelings.QUESTIONSTrace: "What happened to placentas and umbilical cords in the past" from Dr. MattuDr. Ali Mattu: "Can robots love" from ChatGPTJulian: "What would the world be like if there was no moon?" from Trace[[ DR ALI MATTU ]]YouTube: @DrAliBlueSky @alimattu.bsky.socialInstagram: @AliMattuWebsite: www.AliMattu.com
Frictionless Ultrasonic Banger
Friction! It's what makes the world go rou— No, wait. That's not it.Friction. It's what keeps the world from spinning off into spaa—- That's not it either.Friction… It's what keeps your shoes from being too slippy, but also, like, just slippy enough?*Sigh* Also, dog bark science. Enjoy!QUESTIONSJulian: "What would a perfectly frictionless surface feel like?" from AdamTrace: "How bad would a dog's bark have to be to be worse than it's bite?" from Grace (In a previous version of the show notes I hadn't updated Grace's question. Sorry Grace! Listener Tracey emailed and caught it. Thanks Tracey for keeping a fellow Trace on the straight and narrow!)
Surviving Urban Volcanoes Through Cuteness and Butt Hearing | Feat. Dr. Joe Hanson
This episode Julian attempts to make jokes but only hears crickets, Trace turns LA into a flaming dumpster fire and nobody notices, and special guest Dr. Joe Hanson of Be Smart explains how being "just a lil guy" is a superpower.QUESTIONSJulian: "How do crickets hear if they don't have ears?" from Joe HansonJoe: "What if it was survival of the "cutest" instead of the "fittest"?" from GeraldTrace: "What would really happen if a volcano (somehow) erupted under LA?" from Matt[[ JOE HANSON ]]Instagram: @drjoehansonThreads: @drjoehansonX (formerly Twitter): @drjoehansonYouTube: @besmart