Poke the Moon and Land Amongst the Clocks

If you made a video call to someone on the other end of a very, very, very long stick would it be possible to poke them with the stick before the video showed them that you'd moved? Would this impossible, absurd invention move faster than the speed of light?!? Julian pokes around to see. Then, after a Spongebob-style "Meanwhile" title card… Trace grabs a clock and huh's about why the hands don't go counter-clockwise. Do they just go with the flow? or is there something else afoot?? Er… a-hand?

QUESTIONS

Julian: "If you had a very long stick and used it to poke a person on, say, the moon, would they feel the poke before they saw you poking?" from Ida

Trace: "Why do clocks go clockwise?" from Eline