Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsLeisureThat Car Show
Listen to That Car Show in the App
Listen to That Car Show in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

That Car Show

Podcast That Car Show
Ryan Bahrke, Dan Pilling, Lindsey Jesch
Join automotive gadabouts Dan Pilling, Lindsey Jesch and Ryan Bahrke as they drive their dreams, catch up with industry pals and amaze even themselves with the ...
LeisureAutomotive

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Apex-Dwellers
    Lindsey, Dan and Ryan discuss the best automotive April Fools jokes, debate the merits of enthusiast tattoos and celebrate TAG Heuer's return to F1. Also, we're there for a very special Singer reveal, share the latest from our friends at Gunther Werks, ponder the merits of BMW's E36 M3 and reignite the Porsche GT4 vs. Carrera T debate. Plus, Rolex's dubious product naming and... what's the deal with Volkswagen?
    --------  
    1:22:37
  • Never been tracked
    Ryan spots an old Porsche flame on Cars & Bids, Dan hides a Corolla GR in his garage and Lindsey fires up a McLaren Artura without waking up the neighbors. Also... the inherent goodness of a GT3 Touring, Ferrari's inevitable manual renaissance and Lewis Hamilton's jaunty cape.
    --------  
    57:42
  • Oui Oui
    Lindsey hangs out with the cool enfants at Rétromobile, Porsche's configurator make us feel poorer than ever, we take a shot at making green cars great again and not-so-fiercely debate the ethics of in-Jeep advertising. Stay classy, Stellantis!
    --------  
    59:28

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About That Car Show

Join automotive gadabouts Dan Pilling, Lindsey Jesch and Ryan Bahrke as they drive their dreams, catch up with industry pals and amaze even themselves with the places they end up. It's the enthusiast podcast for those happiest behind the wheel. Buckle up… it’s That Car Show.
Podcast website

Listen to That Car Show, Duck Call Room and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.14.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/13/2025 - 2:19:10 PM