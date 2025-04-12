Lindsey, Dan and Ryan discuss the best automotive April Fools jokes, debate the merits of enthusiast tattoos and celebrate TAG Heuer's return to F1. Also, we're there for a very special Singer reveal, share the latest from our friends at Gunther Werks, ponder the merits of BMW's E36 M3 and reignite the Porsche GT4 vs. Carrera T debate. Plus, Rolex's dubious product naming and... what's the deal with Volkswagen?
--------
1:22:37
Never been tracked
Ryan spots an old Porsche flame on Cars & Bids, Dan hides a Corolla GR in his garage and Lindsey fires up a McLaren Artura without waking up the neighbors. Also... the inherent goodness of a GT3 Touring, Ferrari's inevitable manual renaissance and Lewis Hamilton's jaunty cape.
--------
57:42
Oui Oui
Lindsey hangs out with the cool enfants at Rétromobile, Porsche's configurator make us feel poorer than ever, we take a shot at making green cars great again and not-so-fiercely debate the ethics of in-Jeep advertising. Stay classy, Stellantis!
Join automotive gadabouts Dan Pilling, Lindsey Jesch and Ryan Bahrke as they drive their dreams, catch up with industry pals and amaze even themselves with the places they end up. It's the enthusiast podcast for those happiest behind the wheel. Buckle up… it’s That Car Show.