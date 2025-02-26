Tell Me Where IT Hurts Podcast - with Dr. Jay Anders, MD

Health IT Regulation and Certification with Guest Jeffery Smith, Deputy Director, ASTP/ONC

Host Dr. Anders interviews Jeffery Smith the Deputy Director, Certification & Testing Division, ASTP/ONC., Jeff talks about the history of EHR certification and lays out the case for the importance of standards. He also discusses the goals of the administration and the HTI rules 1 and 2. His golden wand to help healthcare is the continued and sufficient funds to develop and improve standards. Learn more at www.healthcarenowradio.com/listen/ twitter.com/hashtag/TellMeWhereITHurts medicomp.com/podcast/ www.healthcarenowradio.com/programs/tell-me-where-it-hurts