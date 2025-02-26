Tell Me Where IT Hurts Podcast - with Dr. Jay Anders, MD

Leigh Burchell, VP, Policy & Public Affairs, Altera Digital Health
Host Dr. Jay Anders invites Leigh Burchell, VP Policy & Public Affairs, Altera Digital Health. Leigh is also the Chair of the EHR Association Executive Committee and Vice Chair of the Information Blocking Compliance Task Force. Jay and Leigh discuss EHR developer concerns with possible policy changes, interoperability, Ai, and navigating the different state regulations.
Micky Tripathi, PhD, MPP, Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy
Host Dr. Jay Anders invites back Micky Tripathi, PhD, MPP, the current Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy, National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, and Acting Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer for a look back and forward for the ONC.
HLTH 2024
Join host Dr. Jay Anders as he sits down with experts from across healthcare and technology to discuss ways to improve EHR usability for end users. Dr. Anders and his guests explore opportunities to enhance clinical systems to make them work better for clinicians, reduce burnout, maximize revenue potential, and drive better patient care outcomes.
Health IT Regulation and Certification with Guest Jeffery Smith, Deputy Director, ASTP/ONC
Host Dr. Anders interviews Jeffery Smith the Deputy Director, Certification & Testing Division, ASTP/ONC., Jeff talks about the history of EHR certification and lays out the case for the importance of standards. He also discusses the goals of the administration and the HTI rules 1 and 2. His golden wand to help healthcare is the continued and sufficient funds to develop and improve standards.
Healthcare IT Regulation with Kat McDavitt, President of Innsena; Host of the Health Tech Talk Show
Host Dr. Anders interviews Kat McDavitt, President of Innsena; CEO of the Zorya Foundation and host of the Health Tech Talk Show. Together, they delve into recent regulatory proposals like HTI-1/2 and TEFCA, exploring their potential impacts on healthcare interoperability and data sharing. They also tackle challenges faced by rural healthcare providers, the importance of personal connection in care, limitations of AI and more.
