The Power Surge: Oregon's Data Center Boom

In this episode of Techlandia podcast, Skip Newberry interviews Eric Hulbert from Opus Interactive. They delve into the journey of Opus from its inception in 1999 to becoming a separate entity specializing in high-performance, secure data solutions. The discussion highlights the increasing demand for tailored solutions that integrate seamlessly with hyperscalers like Amazon and Google. Eric emphasizes the significance of new AI technologies driving the expansion needs for data centers and explains how sustainability is at the core of their operations, particularly in Oregon's fast-growing data center market, known for its low-cost and clean energy sources.