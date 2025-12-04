Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Inside the Women's Venture Capital Fund
In this episode of Techlandia, Edith Dorsen shares her journey from management consulting and Wall Street to founding the Women's Venture Capital Fund. Prompted by the stark statistic that only 3% of venture capital was directed towards companies with women in senior leadership, Edith and her classmates sought to change that. The fund focuses on backing companies with gender-diverse teams at the Series A stage, demonstrating revenue traction. Through strategic investments and a focus on capital efficiency, the fund aims to overcome skepticism and show the value of diverse leadership in driving market returns.
33:04
33:04
Building the Future: Oregon Tech's Hands-On Approach to Education
Jared Emmerd shares his insightful journey from childhood days spent on construction sites to leading Oregon Tech's construction management program. With deep family roots in contracting and construction, Jared highlights the importance of combining practical experience with education. He emphasizes the value of investing in people, not just skills, and how Oregon Tech's hands-on approach prepares students for real-world industry challenges. The program is designed to blend classroom learning with field experience, ensuring students leave not just with knowledge, but with the passion and inquisitiveness needed for lifelong success in construction.
35:36
35:36
The Power Surge: Oregon's Data Center Boom
In this episode of Techlandia podcast, Skip Newberry interviews Eric Hulbert from Opus Interactive. They delve into the journey of Opus from its inception in 1999 to becoming a separate entity specializing in high-performance, secure data solutions. The discussion highlights the increasing demand for tailored solutions that integrate seamlessly with hyperscalers like Amazon and Google. Eric emphasizes the significance of new AI technologies driving the expansion needs for data centers and explains how sustainability is at the core of their operations, particularly in Oregon's fast-growing data center market, known for its low-cost and clean energy sources.
26:17
26:17
The Rise of Managed Service Providers: John Jackson's Journey
In this episode of Techlandia, John Jackson, founder of BYTAGIG, shares his professional journey from humble beginnings in technology interest to becoming a successful managed service provider. Jackson discusses the importance of moving businesses' IT infrastructure to the cloud for efficiency and reliability. He emphasizes the role of cybersecurity, particularly against the backdrop of increasing remote work, and debunks common myths about browser security. Throughout the discussion, Jackson provides valuable insights into how businesses can leverage MSPs and cybersecurity to protect important data and ensure seamless operations.
29:06
29:06
Revolutionizing Code: The Dev Swarm Journey
In this episode of Techlandia , host Skip Newberry sits down with Mike Biglan, founder of DevSwarm, to explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping software development. Dev Swarm’s platform integrates AI’s computational power with human creativity, enabling teams to build high-quality software more efficiently. Biglan discusses key challenges highlighted in the MIT AI study and advocates for a “coder-in-the-loop” model—one that keeps developers in control while amplifying their productivity through AI. From the tension between code as art and code as output, Biglan envisions DevSwarm as a bridge between creativity and functionality in the evolving world of software engineering.
The Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) introduces Techlandia as a compendium of dialogues centered on the technology industry and the individuals pivotal to its functionality. This platform delves into new technological advancements and their anticipated impact on the region, workforce, and corporate entities while advocating for the industry.