Eating These Two Foods Will Lower Your Blood Pressure
In this episode of Talking with Docs, the surgeons explore how two powerful foods—beets and flax seeds—can naturally help lower blood pressure in individuals with hypertension. The evidence behind these benefits is strong, but always consult your healthcare provider before making dietary changes.
5:34
Inflammation? Eat These Foods To Reduce It!
In this episode, surgeons discuss foods that may have anti-inflammatory properties. While the scientific evidence isn't always clear, they share insights based on their experience.
14:50
Inflammatory Foods: What To Avoid
In this episode the surgeons discuss various foods that can contribute to inflammation. This is a long list of different types of foods, however, different foods may have different effects on different people. Obviously it would be impossible to avoid all the foods on this list, however, this list may be helpful to people who have inflammatory conditions such as trauma or autoimmune disorders and are trying to identify foods that may trigger their inflammation.
24:56
Is There Really a “Safe” Amount of Alcohol You Can Drink?
What really happens to your body when you drink alcohol? In this candid conversation, Dr. Zalzal and Dr. Weening share their medical expertise on the effects of alcohol on your health. From the myths that surround drinking to the hard facts, they'll break down everything you need to know to make informed decisions about alcohol. In this video, you'll discover: The immediate and long-term effects of alcohol on the body, the connection between alcohol and chronic diseases like heart disease and liver damage, mental health impacts of drinking and how it affects your mood and behavior, and common misconceptions about alcohol, and what the science really says.
24:56
How Does Breast Fat Transfer Work?
Curious about breast fat transfer? In this Podcast, we break down the procedure, its benefits, and everything you need to know before considering this natural alternative to breast implants. Learn how fat transfer works, who's the ideal candidate, and the recovery process, all in one place!
Doctors Brad Weening and Paul Zalzal along with other guest specialists, help you understand different health conditions in short, fun and instructive videos. Watch the videos and listen the podcast to learn valuable information and enjoy an easy-to-understand approach to complex health conditions.