In this episode of Talking HealthTech, Peter Birch speaks with Carey Campbell from Amalga, Dr Sheila Bond and Christian Cella from Wolters Kluwer, Victor Stulen from Philips, and Teodor Stoev from Harrison.ai.

Together, they discuss healthcare technology innovation, the integration of AI into medical workflows, and digital transformation across the Asia-Pacific region.

The guests discuss the rise of mobile-ready electronic patient records, the importance of building AI into the systems clinicians already use, and the need for trusted, evidence-based clinical knowledge as AI-generated information spreads.

They also explore how radiology is becoming a testbed for clinical AI, why hospitals are rethinking their workflows instead of bolting on new tools, and how cloud adoption is helping health systems scale.

Language support, cultural awareness and the challenge of choosing the right technology without being locked in are also part of the discussion.

This episode features a handful of the conversations that Talking HealthTech captured on the floor of HMA26. Each guest offers a practical view of what hospitals and clinicians across Asia need from digital health now and in the years ahead.



Key Takeaways

🩺 Mobile and User-Friendly EMRs: The demand for mobile-responsive, user-focused electronic medical records (EMRs) is driving product modernisation for improved clinician usability and patient care.

🧠 Embedded AI in Healthcare Platforms: Embedding AI tools directly into clinical workflows, rather than layering them on top, is seen as essential for adoption and utility among clinicians and administrators.

🌏 Regional Digital Transformation: Asia-Pacific healthcare systems are at varying stages of digital maturity, with some regions leapfrogging directly into cloud and AI-powered solutions, driven by pressing resource shortages and local needs.

📝 Knowledge Integrity in AI: Ensuring that AI-generated recommendations and clinical information are evidence-based, trustworthy, and seamlessly integrated remains critical for clinicians.

💡 System-wide Efficiency Gains: Healthcare leaders are focusing on solutions that not only impact single departments but provide efficiencies across entire organisations, especially in radiology and emergency medicine.



Timestamps

00:00 - Peter Birch: Opening from HMA26, Bangkok

00:43 - Carey Campbell: Amalga and EMR Modernisation

10:31 - Dr Sheila Bond & Christian Cella: Wolters Kluwer Clinical AI

19:11 - Victor Stulen: Philips APAC Digital Health

27:33 - Teodor Stoev: Harrison.ai Impact in Asia



Check out the episode and full show notes on the Talking HealthTech website.

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Use the free Talking HealthTech Glossary for plain-English explanations of digital health terms, acronyms and concepts across the industry: talkinghealthtech.com/glossary.