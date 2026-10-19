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669 episodes
643 - Transforming Healthcare in Asia: AI Tools, EMRs, and Collaboration from HMA26 Bangkok10/19/2026 | 40 mins.In this episode of Talking HealthTech, Peter Birch speaks with Carey Campbell from Amalga, Dr Sheila Bond and Christian Cella from Wolters Kluwer, Victor Stulen from Philips, and Teodor Stoev from Harrison.ai.
Together, they discuss healthcare technology innovation, the integration of AI into medical workflows, and digital transformation across the Asia-Pacific region.
The guests discuss the rise of mobile-ready electronic patient records, the importance of building AI into the systems clinicians already use, and the need for trusted, evidence-based clinical knowledge as AI-generated information spreads.
They also explore how radiology is becoming a testbed for clinical AI, why hospitals are rethinking their workflows instead of bolting on new tools, and how cloud adoption is helping health systems scale.
Language support, cultural awareness and the challenge of choosing the right technology without being locked in are also part of the discussion.
This episode features a handful of the conversations that Talking HealthTech captured on the floor of HMA26. Each guest offers a practical view of what hospitals and clinicians across Asia need from digital health now and in the years ahead.
Key Takeaways
🩺 Mobile and User-Friendly EMRs: The demand for mobile-responsive, user-focused electronic medical records (EMRs) is driving product modernisation for improved clinician usability and patient care.
🧠 Embedded AI in Healthcare Platforms: Embedding AI tools directly into clinical workflows, rather than layering them on top, is seen as essential for adoption and utility among clinicians and administrators.
🌏 Regional Digital Transformation: Asia-Pacific healthcare systems are at varying stages of digital maturity, with some regions leapfrogging directly into cloud and AI-powered solutions, driven by pressing resource shortages and local needs.
📝 Knowledge Integrity in AI: Ensuring that AI-generated recommendations and clinical information are evidence-based, trustworthy, and seamlessly integrated remains critical for clinicians.
💡 System-wide Efficiency Gains: Healthcare leaders are focusing on solutions that not only impact single departments but provide efficiencies across entire organisations, especially in radiology and emergency medicine.
Timestamps
00:00 - Peter Birch: Opening from HMA26, Bangkok
00:43 - Carey Campbell: Amalga and EMR Modernisation
10:31 - Dr Sheila Bond & Christian Cella: Wolters Kluwer Clinical AI
19:11 - Victor Stulen: Philips APAC Digital Health
27:33 - Teodor Stoev: Harrison.ai Impact in Asia
Check out the episode and full show notes on the Talking HealthTech website.
If you’re enjoying the show and want access to exclusive healthtech discussions, meetups, and member-only content, you can learn more about becoming a THT+ Solo Member here: talkinghealth.tech/solo_shownotes
And if this episode was useful, leaving a review or sharing it with someone in the industry always helps.
Mentioned in this episode:
Use the free Talking HealthTech Glossary for plain-English explanations of digital health terms, acronyms and concepts across the industry: talkinghealthtech.com/glossary.
- In this episode of Talking HealthTech, Peter Birch speaks with Sergei Shutov, Don Woodlock, Dr Tullawat Pacharapha, Dr Apichai Chaiyaroj and Dr Trent Dean to discuss hospital digital transformation, regional innovation, interoperability and AI integration in healthcare across Asia-Pacific.
The episode, recorded live during InterSystems Asia READY 2026 in Bangkok, provides a snapshot of conversations with healthcare executives and technology partners on their strategies for modernisation, collaborative approaches, and the challenges and opportunities unique to the region.
Their discussion includes the role of integration in building a strong digital foundation, the importance of bringing clinicians into the design of new systems, and the rise of AI scribes and ambient documentation.
The guests also discuss the promise of the FHIR standard for data interoperability, the gradual journey of building trust in AI, and the need to keep patient experience, privacy and safety at the centre of every decision.
They also share how hospitals in Australia and Asia are approaching the shift from reactive to proactive, preventive care.
Key Takeaways
🦾 AI adoption is being driven aggressively in Asia-Pacific, with both operational and clinical opportunities emerging
🌏 Hospitals in the region can leapfrog legacy issues by moving directly from paper to advanced digital platforms
🔗 Integration and interoperability remain fundamental challenges; Data lakes and FHIR standards are critical focus areas
🫱🏼🫲🏽 Partnerships and collaborative ecosystems between vendors, clinicians, and IT leaders are essential for successful transformation
⏳ Clinician and patient perspectives on digital change need continuous engagement, co-design, and focus on trust
Timestamps
00:00 – Intro
00:41 – Sergei Shutov, Managing Director, Banksia Global
07:06 – Don Woodlock, President, InterSystems
16:49 – Dr Trent Dean, CEO, Gateway Health
25:33 – Dr Tullawat Pacharapha, COO, Vejthani International Hospital, Thailand
29:05 – Dr Apichai Chaiyaroj, Assistant Hospital Director, BNH Hospital, Thailand
Check out the episode and full show notes on the Talking HealthTech website.
If you’re enjoying the show and want access to exclusive healthtech discussions, meetups, and member-only content, you can learn more about becoming a THT+ Solo Member here: talkinghealth.tech/solo_shownotes
And if this episode was useful, leaving a review or sharing it with someone in the industry always helps.
Mentioned in this episode:
Use the free Talking HealthTech Glossary for plain-English explanations of digital health terms, acronyms and concepts across the industry: talkinghealthtech.com/glossary.
641 - Empowering Clinicians with Actionable Data: The HealthCare Logic Difference10/12/2026 | 35 mins.In this episode of Talking HealthTech, Peter Birch speaks with Brett Sellars, Head of Clinical Solutions, and Chris Reid, Platform Specialist, from Healthcare Logic.
The conversation looks at data-driven decision-making in healthcare, the evolution and real-world use of command centres, and how the strategic use of information can improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency.
The trio discusses the importance of clinician-led co-design, balancing technology with human factors and the challenges of introducing new solutions across diverse healthcare settings.
They also cover why dashboards and alerts need to be tailored to each role, how change fatigue affects hospital staff and why AI and automation should be approached with care.
The episode also touches on the value of connecting hospitals in Australia and overseas so lessons learned in one setting can help improve care in another.
Key Takeaways
🩺 Co-design between clinicians and tech teams is critical for practical data solutions in healthcare
🔍 Real-time data enables preemptive, informed responses rather than reactive "firefighting"
📊 It’s essential to tailor data displays and tools to the roles and needs of users, from executives to front-line clinicians
🤝 Change management and end-user adoption are crucial for technology to affect daily clinical workflows
🌏 Sharing knowledge and playbooks across organisations contributes to collective improvements in Australian and global health systems
Timestamps
00:00 - Episode and guest introductions
01:02 - Brett Sellars shares clinical background
02:26 - Chris Reid discusses data’s patient impact
05:29 - Real-world impact of real-time data
08:43 - Determining relevant data for clinicians
12:41 - Co-design and resolving stakeholder needs
14:51 - Visualisation, roles, and change management
20:00 - Readiness of healthcare systems for implementation
24:53 - Direction of healthcare technology and AI’s role
29:33 - Brett Sellars on leaving a positive legacy in healthcare
Check out the episode and full show notes on the Talking HealthTech website.
If you’re enjoying the show and want access to exclusive healthtech discussions, meetups, and member-only content, you can learn more about becoming a THT+ Solo Member here: talkinghealth.tech/solo_shownotes
And if this episode was useful, leaving a review or sharing it with someone in the industry always helps.
Mentioned in this episode:
Use the free Talking HealthTech Glossary for plain-English explanations of digital health terms, acronyms and concepts across the industry: talkinghealthtech.com/glossary.
640 - HIMSS26: How Asia Pacific is Driving Healthcare Collaboration, Digital Excellence, AI Adoption10/07/2026 | 31 mins.In this episode of Talking HealthTech, Peter Birch speaks with Andrew Pearce from HIMSS, Lily Liu, Director of Digital Health at Western Health, Aurel Qian from SenseTime Medical, and Dr Jong-Soo Choi from Samsung Medical Center about digital transformation, AI, and healthcare system innovation across the Asia-Pacific region.
The conversation covers approaches to digital benchmarking, connected care, shadow AI, AI adoption infrastructure, and robotics in hospital logistics.
Recorded during HIMSS26 Asia Pacific in Singapore, this episode brings together a range of perspectives from across the region, each guest offering a different lens on what it takes to modernise healthcare at scale.
From navigating legacy hospital systems to building the networks and standards that support safe, sustainable AI adoption, the discussions explore what's really driving digital transformation on the ground.
They also look at what still needs to be solved before technology can deliver on its promise for patients and staff alike.
This episode is part of our HIMSS26 APAC coverage, recorded live in Singapore. Catch the rest of the conversations in the Talking HealthTech @ HIMSS26 APAC on YouTube, or on your favourite podcast platforms.
Key Takeaways
💡 The HIMSS global standards offer consistent benchmarking for digital health maturity across diverse Asia-Pacific health systems, enabling collaboration and knowledge sharing.
🤝 Connected care remains a central priority for APAC governments, focusing on interoperability across hospitals, clinics, and aged care to drive improved patient outcomes.
🦾 AI is increasingly woven into healthcare, from "shadow AI" practices within organisations to structured infrastructure aiding clinical decisions and operations.
🔋 Acceptance of AI in healthcare is shaped by government policy, infrastructure, and public engagement, with APAC nations like China advancing large-scale deployment strategies.
🤖 Automation, such as robotics in hospitals, is reducing manual workloads and enabling clinicians, especially nurses, to focus on direct patient care.
Timestamps
00:11 - Peter Birch, Host Introduction
00:41 - Andrew Pearce, Vice President, Analytics and Global Advisory Lead, HIMSS
07:30 - Lily Liu - Director, Digital Health, Western Health, Divisional Director, Digital Health, Western Health
12:50 - Aurel Qian, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, SenseTime Medical
23:57 - Dr Jong-Soo Choi, CTO, Samsung Medical Center
Check out the episode and full show notes on the Talking HealthTech website.
If you’re enjoying the show and want access to exclusive healthtech discussions, meetups, and member-only content, you can learn more about becoming a THT+ Solo Member here: talkinghealth.tech/solo_shownotes.
And if this episode was useful, leaving a review or sharing it with someone in the industry always helps.
Mentioned in this episode:
Use the free Talking HealthTech Glossary for plain-English explanations of digital health terms, acronyms and concepts across the industry: talkinghealthtech.com/glossary.
639 - The Roadmap to Successful Healthcare Outcomes in WA: Lessons from the Rauland Panel Discussion10/05/2026 | 39 mins.In this episode of Talking HealthTech, Peter Birch speaks with Jacqueline Leeds, CEO of Rauland Australia and New Zealand, alongside a panel of leaders working across digital health.
Panellists include Tim Leen, Acting Director at the Office of Medical Research and Innovation, WA Health, Claire Lake, Chief Nursing Information Officer at Sydney Children's Hospitals Network, Brad Guelfi, Senior Solution Architect at St John of God Healthcare, and Vickie Knight, General Manager, Clinical Services at Rauland.
The discussion explores digital transformation in healthcare as Western Australia enters the largest health system expansion in its history.
The panel looks at the integration of technology across hospitals, lessons learned from real-world system deployments, and why bringing clinicians and end users along from the start is so important.
They also share their views on workflow mapping, communication, governance and the importance of collaboration between clinicians, executives and technology providers.
This episode was recorded live at an event hosted by Rauland Australia & New Zealand in Kings Park, Perth, on Wednesday, 12 August 2026.
Key Takeaways
💡 Unified digital platforms and single device strategies can lead to more streamlined communication and reduced alarm fatigue in healthcare settings.
💡 Lessons learned from past technology implementations, including failures, are critical to improving future digital healthcare projects.
💡 Including end users, especially clinicians and frontline staff, at every stage of technology design and rollout ensures new systems are truly fit for purpose.
💡 Effective communication and change management are essential when implementing large-scale digital health projects, especially in complex environments.
💡 Proper resourcing, strong governance, and collaborative leadership models help deliver sustainable and effective digital transformation.
Timestamps
00:00 - Episode introduction and event context
01:18 - Jacqueline Leeds outlines Rauland's history and Concentric Care platform
10:04 - Claire Lake discusses new hospital digital deployments
12:05 - Tim Leen shares healthcare innovation and technology experiences
14:09 - Vickie Knight reflects on bridging clinical and technology roles
15:41 - Brad Guelfi describes building technology-enabled hospitals
32:04 - Advice for healthcare leaders on digital strategy
34:06 - Communicating and managing digital change
37:00 - The importance of resourcing transformation projects
Check out the episode and full show notes on the Talking HealthTech website.
If you’re enjoying the show and want access to exclusive healthtech discussions, meetups, and member-only content, you can learn more about becoming a THT+ Solo Member here: talkinghealth.tech/solo_shownotes
And if this episode was useful, leaving a review or sharing it with someone in the industry always helps.
Mentioned in this episode:
Use the free Talking HealthTech Glossary for plain-English explanations of digital health terms, acronyms and concepts across the industry: talkinghealthtech.com/glossary.
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About Talking HealthTech
Conversations with clinicians, vendors, policy makers and decision makers to promote innovation and collaboration for better healthcare enabled by technology. Learn about digital health, medical devices, medtech, biotech, health informatics, life sciences, aged care, disability, commercialisation, startups and so much more.Podcast website
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