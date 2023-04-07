338: Are You Sure You Don’t Just Want One Drink?

Saying no to drinking can seem impossible when your friends gather at the winery, and your family events involve beer in the backyard. But creating a list of why you can’t succeed isn’t helping. This week, learn why desire, justifying, judgment and social norms are tangled in your ability to say no peacefully. Discover methods to understand your negative emotions and how they can help you shift your habits. Get full show notes and more information here: https://rachelhart.com/338