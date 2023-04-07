Tired of breaking your promise to go easy on the drinks tonight? You know your nightly habit isn’t great for your health or waistline, but it’s so hard to say n...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 359
339: How to Hack Your Brain With Your Glass
A champagne flute on a special occasion, a delicate martini with friends, or a classic wine glass that you enjoy, the shapes of glassware can be fun and exciting. But it can feel a lot less exciting to drink a mocktail from a soda glass. This week, learn how to leverage the think, feel, act cycle when it comes to glassware, and understand the connection between the glass you drink from and your drinking habit. Get full show notes and more information here: https://rachelhart.com/339
7/18/2023
16:47
338: Are You Sure You Don’t Just Want One Drink?
Saying no to drinking can seem impossible when your friends gather at the winery, and your family events involve beer in the backyard. But creating a list of why you can’t succeed isn’t helping. This week, learn why desire, justifying, judgment and social norms are tangled in your ability to say no peacefully. Discover methods to understand your negative emotions and how they can help you shift your habits. Get full show notes and more information here: https://rachelhart.com/338
7/11/2023
22:21
337: Unfulfilled Desire
Desire cannot be tamed by shame or logical reasoning. No matter how much you shame yourself into change, it will only work temporarily. This week, learn why managing your desire is so difficult and emotional and discover methods for understanding the process of desire within your body. Get full show notes and more information here: https://rachelhart.com/337
7/4/2023
25:16
336: How To Say "No" Tonight
Preparing for failure is an essential aspect of creating change in your drinking. You will not want to simply say “no” every night. This is natural and should be expected. Having tools and tactics to get you through moments when you don’t want to do the work makes a big difference when it comes to changing your relationship with drinking. This week, learn how words and willingness can help you to reframe your experiences of disappointment and restlessness as they come up. Discover the reason you don’t stick to the goals you set of a morning in the evening, and how to change the way you approach frustrating experiences. Get full show notes and more information here: https://rachelhart.com/336
6/27/2023
16:00
335: Compelling Reason 3.0
Drinking is linked to our day-to-day life in so many different ways, from daily routines and productivity to physical and emotional health and relationships. When you change your relationship to drinking, many other things can change, and it all starts with one simple exercise. This week, learn how to identify compelling reasons to change your relationship with alcohol and why identifying these reasons is essential in creating lasting change. Get full show notes and more information here: https://rachelhart.com/335
Tired of breaking your promise to go easy on the drinks tonight? You know your nightly habit isn’t great for your health or waistline, but it’s so hard to say no.
Sound familiar? Then you need Rachel. She knows what it’s like to be fed up with your drinking, worried about judgment from others, and turned off by approaches that focus on a higher power instead of brain science.
Learn the exact steps she used to change her relationship with alcohol. Discover how the brain works, the real reason you crave a drink, the key to changing your desire, and how to decide what’s right for you.
Create a life that is fun, spontaneous, relaxing, and, most importantly, pleasurable (no buzz necessary).
For her latest free class, visit linktr.ee/rachelhart or check out rachelhart.com for show notes and more.