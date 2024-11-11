Guided Post-Run Stretch and Mobility Workout with Sweat Trainer BRITANY WILLIAMS

Join Sweat Trainer Britany Williams for a guided audio post-run stretch. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced runner, this quick routine will help supercharge your recovery goals, leaving you feeling refreshed and ready for your next session. All you'll need to get started is a mat.Britany will lead you through some of her go-to mobility and recovery exercises that are the perfect way to unwind after a run. You'll start with the lying figure four stretch to ease tight hips and glutes, then transition to downward dog pedaling for some calf and hamstring relief. Britany also guides you through stretches for your hip flexors and hamstrings, an invigorating upward dog, before finishing the session with a calming child's pose.