Guided Low Intensity Treadmill Walk with Sweat Trainer KAYLA ITSINES
Join Sweat's co-founder and head trainer Kayla Itsines for a guided Low-Intensity Steady State (LISS) cardio workout on the treadmill. Perfect as a standalone workout for beginners or as an active recovery session for more advanced fitness levels, this guided walk gradually increases in incline to engage your legs and glutes.During your walk Kayla will explain the benefits of LISS, helping you to focus on your form and breathing as you move through various incline levels on your treadmill. Whether you're just starting your fitness journey or looking for a gentler workout, this session will inspire you to prioritise movement and enjoy the journey. Let's step to it!Tune in to The Bootcamp Sessions and crush your fitness goals - powered by Powerade.Powerade Active Water is teaming up with Sweat to give you 6 months free access to the Sweat App!T+C's apply: AU res 16+. Ends 11.59pm AED 31/03/25. Limit 1 gift p/person p/Coca-Cola & Sweat Fitness App acct registered. See www.coca-cola.com/au/en/offerings/paw-sweat-promo [coca-cola.com] for full Ts&Cs. Promoter: Coca-Cola South Pacific Pty Ltd ABN 50 003 029 794.----Sweat recommends that you consult your physician before making any changes to your daily activity or fitness routine and this audio workout is not intended to replace the advice of a medical or health professional. If you follow this audio workout, you agree that you do so at your own risk and Sweat assumes no responsibility for any personal injury or damage sustained by any of the information or instructions in this audio workout.----Want more Kayla? You can find her on:Instagram - @kayla_itsinesTikTok - @kayla_itsinesLooking to smash your fitness goals? Sign up to the Sweat app, or find us on InstagramInstagram - @sweathttps://sweat.com/sweatdaily Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
24:40
Guided Post-Run Stretch and Mobility Workout with Sweat Trainer BRITANY WILLIAMS
Join Sweat Trainer Britany Williams for a guided audio post-run stretch. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced runner, this quick routine will help supercharge your recovery goals, leaving you feeling refreshed and ready for your next session. All you'll need to get started is a mat.Britany will lead you through some of her go-to mobility and recovery exercises that are the perfect way to unwind after a run. You'll start with the lying figure four stretch to ease tight hips and glutes, then transition to downward dog pedaling for some calf and hamstring relief. Britany also guides you through stretches for your hip flexors and hamstrings, an invigorating upward dog, before finishing the session with a calming child's pose.----Want more Britany Williams? You can find her on:Instagram - @britanywilliams
7:22
Guided Express Glutes Workout with Sweat Trainer KAYLA ITSINES
Join Sweat's co-founder and head trainer Kayla Itsines for a guided Express Glutes audio workout that's perfect for all fitness levels. This quick session requires just a mat and a dumbbell (or a large bottle filled with water or sand) to get your glutes burning!Kayla will lead you through a dynamic warm-up, three challenging supersets, and a final burnout challenge to push your limits. Each exercise comes with modifications and form tips, helping you to level up or scale back as needed. Get ready to Sweat with Kayla and feel the burn.----Want more Kayla? You can find her on:Instagram - @kayla_itsinesTikTok - @kayla_itsines
22:55
Guided Express Full Body Pilates Workout with Sweat Trainer KATIE MARTIN
Join Sweat trainer Katie Martin for this guided Express Full Body Pilates workout that's perfect for all fitness levels, from beginner to expert. All you need to get started is a mat!In this guided workout, you'll focus on building strength, stability and flexibility through a series of dynamic exercises. Get ready to engage your lower body with glute bridges and leg lifts, then challenge your upper body with push-ups and planks. Then, you'll wrap things up with movements designed to fire up your core like toe taps and bicycle crunches.----Want more Katie Martin? You can find her on:Instagram - @katiemartin_
20:08
Guided Express Abs Workout with Sweat Trainer KAYLA ITSINES
Join Sweat's co-founder and head trainer Kayla Itsines for a guided Express Abs workout that's perfect for all fitness levels. Just grab a mat and get ready to challenge your core!In this guided audio session, Kayla will lead you through a dynamic warm-up, followed by intense supersets with alternating exercises designed to fire up your core. Each exercise comes with modification options and form tips, helping you to level up or take things down a notch as needed. Get ready to Sweat with Kayla and feel the burn.----Want more Kayla? You can find her on:Instagram - @kayla_itsinesTikTok - @kayla_itsines
Welcome to The Bootcamp Sessions from Sweat Daily - powered by Powerade! Sweat alongside trainers Kayla Itsines, Katie Martin, and Britany Williams, as they bring the energy of the Sweat app directly to your podcast feed.Get ready for a variety of workouts designed to challenge and motivate you on your fitness journey. Kayla will guide you through her fan-favourite Express HIIT sessions for a full-body workout, alongside a refreshing LISS treadmill walk. Britany will help you level up your fitness with her dynamic Barre Blast workout, followed by a restorative post-run mobility session to help you recover and stay flexible. Katie will take you through a spicy full-body Pilates session, plus an exhilarating interval run that's sure to elevate your heart rate.Each episode is packed with expert tips, motivation, and the perfect blend of intensity and recovery, making it easier than ever to fit fitness into your day. Tune in from Tuesday 12th November - and get ready to make your fitness goals a reality!