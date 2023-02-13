Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Suspect is an investigative series about mislaid justice and the kinds of weighty decisions that detectives, lawyers, and jurors make every day - decisions that
True Crime
  • Introducing Foretold: Can a fortuneteller change her future?
    Foretold is a deeply engrossing podcast that follows the life of Paulina Stevens, a Romani fortune teller as she makes the extraordinary decision to leave her community. In this preview feature we begin with a frantic meeting in a cafe where a panicked Paulina blurts out she has escaped her family's psychic shop with her children, that she is a scam artist born and bred, that she was in an arranged marriage and taken out of school in the 6th grade to prepare for a life pre-determined for her. And so begins the journey to unpack each of those claims, learning about the context and culture of Romani people (commonly known as the pejorative 'Gypsy') along the way. This podcast explores cultural identity, evolution of culture, women's roles, modernization and tradition, and group dynamics --all wrapped up in a compelling and universally relatable life story of a unique woman who is curious about the world and yet metaphysically and culturally connected to her people's history. Listen and follow Foretold at latimes.com/foretold or wherever you get your podcasts.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/11/2023
    8:04
  • Introducing COLD: The Search for Sheree
    Sheree Warren left her job in Salt Lake City on a mild October evening in 1985. She told a coworker she was headed to meet her estranged husband, Charles Warren, at a car dealership. But she never made it, Sheree vanished. When her car mysteriously surfaced weeks later, hundreds of miles away in Las Vegas, no one could say how it got there.When a young mother disappears under unexplained circumstances, police always turn suspicious eyes towards the husband. And although there was distrust around Charles Warren, he wasn’t the only suspect when Sheree went missing. She also had a boyfriend, a former cop named Cary Hartmann, who lived a sinister double life.Season three follows two suspects– men who both raised suspicion for investigators. But with two strong persons of interest with competing facts and evidence, it muddied the murder investigation. This season, host Dave Cawley, digs into the lives of these two men, the details of the case and examines the intersections between domestic abuse and sexual violence. The COLD team seeks to answer the question: what really happened to Sheree Warren?Hey Prime Members, you can binge all 10 episodes of COLD: The Search for Sheree ad-free on Amazon Music. Download the Amazon Music app today: Wondery.fm/S_ColdS3See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    2/24/2023
    9:26
  • Vanished in the Snow | Reporting Suspect Season 2 | 7
    Ashley Fantz speaks with Matt Shaer, the host of Suspect Season 1, about her own theories surrounding the Jonelle Matthews case, the reporting challenges she faced after Steve Pankey’s mistrial, and the questions she'd still like answered. This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/SUSPECT and get on your way to being your best self.Please support us by supporting our sponsors.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    2/13/2023
    36:33
  • What To Listen To Next: Stolen Hearts
    Thanks for listening to season two of Suspect: Vanished in the Snow, we hope you enjoyed it. If you did, Wondery has another great true crime miniseries called Stolen Hearts that I think you should check out. It tells the story of Jill Evans, a decorated police sergeant in Wales.Sergeant Jill Evans is a small town cop in Wales with an impressive record in her job, and a less than impressive record in her love life. After three engagements, two divorces and one affair, she’s beginning to worry that love is only true in fairy tales. That is until she meets: Dean. He’s a wealthy beauty entrepreneur with his own range of toiletries. Girl meets boy. Boy meets girl. They kiss and fall in love. Roll credits. But that would be boring, wouldn’t it? Instead, this is a love story like no other. It’s going well for Jill and Dean until Halloween night when Dean disappears. And Sgt. Jill is left to pick up the pieces.Follow Stolen Hearts wherever you get your podcasts. Hey Prime Members, you can binge all six episodes ad-free on Amazon Music. Download the Amazon Music app today: Wondery.fm/Sus_SHSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    2/7/2023
    5:51
  • Vanished in the Snow | The Big Man | 6
    A suspect is finally put on trial for the disappearance of Jonelle Matthews. But it isn’t clear if prosecutors will have the evidence to convict. The defense attorney tries a novel strategy.Support us by supporting our sponsors!HelloFresh- Get 21 free meals when you use code SUSPECT21 at Hellofresh.com/Suspect21Babbel- Get up to 55% off when you go tobabbel.com/suspectSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    2/6/2023
    48:29

About Suspect

Suspect is an investigative series about mislaid justice and the kinds of weighty decisions that detectives, lawyers, and jurors make every day - decisions that, once made, are almost impossible to reverse.


Season 2: Vanished in the Snow chronicles the disappearance of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews. For three and a half decades, her disappearance was a mystery – a riddle neither authorities nor her family members could solve. The residents of her cloistered Colorado hometown had scoured every inch of prairie. The President of the United States appealed to journalists to help. Jonelle’s smiling face was printed on milk cartons nationwide. Still, every lead had fizzled. Every person of interest had turned out to be a dead end. Then, in 2019, Jonelle’s remains were unearthed near the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. With the discovery came troubling new questions: a man obsessed with the case also be her abductor and murderer? Had the truth been hiding in plain sight the entire time?

Follow Suspect Season 2: Vanished in the Snow on Amazon Music or wherever you get your podcasts. You can listen early and ad-free by subscribing to Wondery+ in Apple Podcasts or the Wondery App

Season 1 features a whodunit-style search for a holiday party killer. An apartment complex hosts a big Halloween party with themed rooms and costumed partygoers. By the end of the night one of the party’s hosts is murdered. And the partygoers are the main suspects in the eyes of the police: was it the guy in the devil mask, the guy dressed as Jesus, the bank robber, the construction worker? As a complex investigation winds its way through forensic evidence, witness testimony, DNA, and even a psychic, the police zero in on one suspect in particular -- but why?

