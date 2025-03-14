How to Build More Successful Paywalls — Sylvain Gauchet
This episode is shorter than usual and will be featured in RevenueCat's State of Subscription Apps report.On the podcast: top strategies for paywall optimization, how storytelling during onboarding impacts conversions, and why framing the user journey leading to the paywall is more critical than the paywall itself.Top Takeaways:🔐 Your paywall is only as good as the story leading up to itA well-placed paywall won't convert if users aren't primed to see value. Guide users with a clear onboarding flow that tells a story, setting expectations and building excitement before they reach the paywall. Strong hooks, a compelling introduction, and a high-value moment just before the paywall can significantly increase conversions.💰Use loss aversion to reinforce premium valueEncourage users to engage with premium features before showing the paywall. By having them set up key features or preferences first, you create a sense of ownership - so when they hit the paywall, rejecting the offer feels like losing access to something they've already invested in. This approach taps into sunk cost fallacy to boost conversions.📱Test multi-screen paywalls for better engagementInstead of cramming all your selling points into a single paywall, break them up into multiple screens. Showing benefits, pricing, and feature comparisons step by step can increase trial opt-ins - Mimo saw a 60% lift using this method. This also blurs the line between onboarding and monetization, giving users more time to absorb the value of upgrading.About Sylvain Gauchet:🌐 Director of Revenue Strategy, US at Babbel, specializing in mobile growth, app marketing, and revenue optimization for a leading language learning platform.🛠️ Sylvain brings deep expertise in crafting data-driven growth strategies, leveraging mobile marketing, app store optimization, and curated insights to drive customer acquisition and retention. He is also the creator of GrowthGems.co, a newsletter for growth practitioners.💡 "It's not just about optimizing the paywall—it's about the entire journey leading up to it. The story you tell through onboarding and the context you create before the paywall are what truly drive conversions. Without that, even the best-designed paywall won't perform as well as it could."👋 Connect with Sylvain on LinkedIn!Resources:Growth GemsApp Growth Annual Conference
15:33
How to Optimize User Acquisition Across Major Ad Channels — Shane Ly, AppsFlyer
This episode is shorter than usual and will be featured in RevenueCat's State of Subscription Apps report.On the podcast: The state of major acquisition channels in 2025, how improved measurement is boosting confidence in ad spend, and why Reddit might be your next top-performing user acquisition channel.Top Takeaways:📡 Signal recovery is improving ad efficiencyiOS signal loss made UA harder, but advanced self-attributing networks (SRNs) on TikTok, Meta, and Snapchat are restoring key data points. Apple Search Ads now supports view-through attribution, helping capture conversions that might have been missed.🌐 Web-to-app funnels create new acquisition opportunitiesMore apps are using landing pages and web subscriptions to capture high-intent users before directing them to the app. Meta and Google Ads support these flows, allowing apps to bypass platform fees and test more flexible pricing strategies.🔍Reddit and alternative channels are gaining tractionReddit is investing in app install campaigns, making it an overlooked but promising UA channel - especially for niche communities. AppsFlyer data shows growing spend across multiple platforms, as confidence in attribution continues to improve.About Shane Ly:📱 Solutions Architect at AppsFlyer, specializing in mobile attribution and user acquisition strategies for subscription apps.📈 Shane helps companies make sense of their ad spend, optimize attribution across channels like Meta, Google, TikTok, and Reddit, and turn better data into smarter marketing decisions.💡 "Having a good pipeline for how to notify that a subscription was actually done back into this measurement partner—reason for that is we need to effectively know where did that user come from and did they actually convert or did they actually subscribe?"👋 Connect with Shane on LinkedIn!Resources: AppsFlyer website
19:38
How to Maximize Web Subscriptions for Sustainable Growth — Lucas Lovell, Paddle
This episode is shorter than usual and will be featured in RevenueCat's State of Subscription Apps report.On the podcast: maximizing success with web subscriptions, how payment flexibility creates better user experiences, and why making cancellations difficult can do more harm than good.Top Takeaways:💳Web subscriptions aren't just a cost-saving play - they're a growth opportunityMany apps start exploring web payments to avoid platform fees, but the real advantage is flexibility. The web allows for custom billing models, deeper pricing experiments, and new user acquisition channels, especially for high-intent verticals like health, fitness, and education.🛠️Optimize the entire funnel - not just the paywallSuccessful web-first apps think beyond conversion. They experiment heavily with onboarding flows, checkout experiences, and post-purchase retention tactics like cancellation flows and downgrade options to reduce churn and maximize lifetime value.🏆Leverage win-backs and flexible pricing to keep users engagedWith more control over pricing and communication, web subscriptions open up retention opportunities that aren't possible in the app stores. Offering discounted renewals, pausing options, or money-back guarantees can significantly improve customer satisfaction and long-term retention.About Lucas Lovell:📑 VP of Product at Paddle, focused on optimizing web-based billing and payment solutions for subscription apps.📈 Lucas has deep expertise in monetization strategy, retention tooling, and payment flexibility, helping mobile app companies maximize revenue and customer lifetime value beyond the app stores.💡 "The web is giving you opportunity and flexibility and tooling to do things that you are unable to do in the App Store, and that's the unlock that people are realizing when they come to the web. They're coming for the fees and staying for the flexibility."👋 Connect with Lucas on LinkedIn!Resources:Paddle website
20:44
How to Unlock Revenue Growth on Google Play — Tammy Taw, Google
This episode is shorter than usual and will be featured in RevenueCat's State of Subscription Apps report.On the podcast: diversifying revenue beyond subscriptions, what Google Play's data reveals about buyer behavior, and why lower price points can actually increase total revenue. 📈Expand beyond subscriptions to capture new buyersMany users in emerging markets prefer one-time purchases over subscriptions, especially in categories like social, dating, and entertainment. Introducing consumable IAPs (e.g., class packs in fitness apps or AI-generated content credits) can increase buyer volume without cannibalizing existing subscriptions.🌍Use localized pricing and alternative payment methodsPricing that works in the U.S. or Europe may be too high in emerging markets, where prices are 40% lower on average. Google Play data shows that adapting to local purchasing power - with regional pricing, installment payments, and alternative payment methods - can boost conversions and overall revenue.⚡Optimize purchase flows to reduce friction and increase LTVToo many pricing options can overwhelm users and delay decisions. Instead, introduce the right offer at the right moment based on user behavior signals. Google Play's benchmarking tools and Play Console analytics help developers fine-tune pricing, offers, and subscription models for higher conversions and long-term retention.About Tammy Taw:📱 Product & Business Growth Consultant on the Google Play team, specializing in helping app developers optimize monetization and diversify revenue streams.📊 Tammy specializes in analyzing buyer behavior and guiding app developers in optimizing subscriptions, in-app purchases, and hybrid models for sustainable growth.💡 "No one solution fits all users—you need revenue diversification strategies. Once you've saturated your subscription model, it's time to explore consumables and one-time purchases to reach new buyer segments."👋 Connect with Tammy on LinkedIn!Resources:Google
16:20
How to Succeed on iOS vs. Android — Matt Rouif, Photoroom
This episode is shorter than usual and will be featured in RevenueCat's State of Subscription Apps report.On the podcast: why some apps see 30 times higher revenue on iOS versus Android, the challenges of running a business on multiple platforms, and why you should consider offering a free Android device to employees.📱 Android expands global reach, but iOS drives early tractioniOS dominates in U.S. and premium markets, making it the best platform for an initial launch. Android, however, is essential for expanding globally, especially in emerging markets where adoption is higher. Apps that target international scale should prioritize localization and pricing strategies for Android users.💸 User behavior and revenue potential vary by platformMonetization differs significantly - photo apps see up to 30x higher revenue per user on iOS due to Apple's stronger photography brand and higher user spending. However, on Android, business-oriented users spend more when an app directly impacts their income, making B2B and productivity apps strong contenders for success.💡 Android's lower fees and customization offer strategic advantagesGoogle Play charges 15% on all subscriptions, compared to Apple's 30% initially (dropping to 15% after the first year). This means Android revenue can have higher margins despite lower ARPU. Additionally, Android offers more flexibility in tracking, design, and experimentation - giving developers greater control over app performance and user experience.About Matt Rouif:📸 Co-Founder and CEO of Photoroom, leading innovation in AI-powered photo editing and automation for businesses and creators.📊 Matt specializes in scaling mobile apps across iOS and Android, optimizing monetization strategies, and overcoming platform-specific challenges to drive sustainable subscription growth.💡 "As a business owner, it doesn't matter. There's no filter on if you're an iOS or Android person. There's actually no bias. And so that's why at the end of the day everyone is working."👋 Connect with Matt on LinkedIn!Resources:Photoroom website
Interviews with the experts behind the biggest apps in the App Store. Hosts David Barnard and Jacob Eiting dive deep to unlock insights, strategies, and stories that you can use to carve out your slice of the 'trillion-dollar App Store opportunity'.