NEW SEASON: KILLED
Each episode of KILLED tells the true tale behind a magazine story once silenced or submerged by the media. Justine Harman interviews some of the biggest names in journalism and learns about the drama and deception that surround major publications' final decisions on whether or not to publish a writer's reporting.You can listen to KILLED on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. To submit your KILLED story, visit www.KILLEDStories.com.
4/13/2023
1:16
Updates + Alphabet Boys
Tips on the Narra case have been pouring in. Ben gives an update and shares your next podcast binge: Alphabet Boys.
3/16/2023
12:49
NEW SHOW: The Deck Investigates
Darlene Hulse was forcibly taken from her home in Argos, Indiana on August 17, 1984. Her two oldest daughters witnessed the attack but they didn’t recognize the man who took their mother. Though Darlene’s body would be found a day later, just six miles from her home, her killer has evaded law enforcement for almost four decades and her case has remained cold…until now.After a year long investigation, we’re uncovering new facts and speaking with witnesses and suspects who have never been spoke to before in hopes of finally answering the question, who murdered Darlene Hulse?All 15 episodes are available for you to listen to RIGHT NOW on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you like to listen to your podcasts. Brought to you by CarMax. Car buying reimagined. Find a car you’ll love at CarMax.com.
3/10/2023
6:26
Ep 14 of 14: Six Years Later
Throughout our year-long investigation, Hanu has ignored our repeated attempts to contact him. So, in the Season Finale of Strangeland, we knock on his door to talk face-to-face. And there’s a surprise development in the legal battle over Sasi’s estate. Will there be justice for Sasi and Anish? Who should be held accountable? And ... how you can help.BURLINGTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICEPhone:BCPO Main line: 609-265-5035 (& press 23 to be transferred to an operator)Public Information Officer, Joel Bewley: (609) 265-5777Secret Witness Hotline: 609-267-7667Email: [email protected]
3/2/2023
36:55
Ep 13 of 14: The Witness
A traumatized eyewitness walks us through his memory of March 23, 2017 - from Sasi and Anish’s arrival home that afternoon to Hanu’s puzzling behavior upon discovering the bodies. The Witness shares all ... including, a brand new lead. The biggest one yet.
STRANGELAND from audiochuck is an investigative series that examines cases in immigrant neighborhoods.
Season 2: Murder is Maple Shade is hosted by investigative journalist Ben Adair and award-winning journalist with more than 30 years experience across three continents, Tinku Ray.
Maple Shade, New Jersey is a quaint suburb where the motto is, “Nice Town, Friendly People.” But on the evening of March 23, 2017, an Indian tech worker, Sasikala Narra, and her six-year-old son, Anish, were found brutally murdered in their apartment. Police questioned the husband and father, Hanumantha, but his alibi checked out. Six years later, the case is still unsolved, and authorities won’t discuss it. So, we’re investigating for ourselves and discovering new leads, potential motives, and questionable behavior by local authorities. Will there ever be justice for Sasikala and Anish?
Strangeland is produced by Western Sound.