Welcome to the Bonus Activity Episode!!! Today's show celebrates all things Ocean and Beach. Here are all the directions for today's SPECTACULAR activities.Activity #1- Bubble Fun First, grab some bubble solution or make your own bubble solution by mixing 4 cups of warm water with a half cup of sugar then mix in a half cup of dish soap. The longer you let your homemade bubble solution rest the better anywhere from 4 hours to overnight for optimal bubble-making. Next, I want you to gather some objects to make your bubbles with, you can use a funnel, a disposable cup with a hole punched in the bottom, you can use a drinking straw or even form your own bubble wand with a wire hanger or pipe cleaner. Gather as many bubble-making tools as you can and go outside to test your skills. Which of your bubble-making tools makes the biggest bubble. How many little bubbles can you make with one blow? Which tool makes your bubbles float the highest? Write down or sketch all of your findings to decide which tool is the ultimate bubble maker!!!Activity #2- The Lighthouse Game This game is best to be played with a group of 5 or more friends. Here's how it works: 1 player is the lighthouse, at least 3 players are the rocks and all of the remaining players are ships. The ships need to start at the back of the room and turn around with their eyes shut or wear a blindfold. Then the lighthouse and rocks will get into place. Now we are ready to start the game one two three go!!! The lighthouse says "Beep Beep Beep" and the rocks say "Swish Swish Swish." The boats turn around but keep their eyes shut tight. And listen for the lighthouse. Try to navigate your way around the swishing rocks without bumping into them. If you are a ship and you do bump a rock you have to stop join in with the other rocks. The first ship to reach the lighthouse is the winner of the game and gets to be the lighthouse next round. Happy playing everyone!!!Activity #3- Digging for Treasure You can do this activity on the beach or in your sandbox. First, grab a piece of paper and something to draw with. You'll need these for later. Next, I want you to go on a beach walk or nature walk. Collect 6 treasures. These can be cool rocks, a smooth stick, a shell, or even an acorn. Then find a nice secret spot in the sand to bury your treasures. Cover the secret spot with sand and carve an "X" to mark the spot. Now pull out your paper and crayons to draw a treasure map. Look around for any landmarks that would lead you back to find the treasure, be sure to include things like big rocks or trees nearby. Remember to draw and "X" on your map to show where the treasure is. Here is the fun part. Run around for 3 minutes. Go bananas running in all different directions. Then look at your treasure map and try to find your way back to your secret treasure. It's time to dig it up! It's okay if you don't find all the treasure. You know that it's safe in the ground. And there are always new treasures to discover outside! Happy playing everyone!!! Until next time have a SPECTACULAR day!
