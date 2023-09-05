Story of the Week with Joel Stein

On Story of the Week, “journalist” Joel Stein chooses an article that fascinates him, convinces the writer to tell him about it, and then interrupts a good conv... More
Available Episodes
5 of 32
Inside the Most Important Microchip Factory in the World
Nearly all of the high-end microchips in the world - the ones we depend on for our phones and cars – are manufactured in an unassuming factory in Taiwan. Virginia Heffernan is one of the few reporters to go inside. She wrote about what she saw for Wired.
You can read Virginia Heffernan's story, "I Saw the Face of God in a Semiconductor Factory" here: https://www.wired.com/story/i-saw-the-face-of-god-in-a-tsmc-factory/
5/18/2023
23:34
Bringing Tiffany Dover Back to Life
When a nurse named Tiffany Dover fainted on camera after getting a Covid vaccine, anti-vaxxers assumed the worst. Shortly after, the internet was awash in conspiracy theories that she was dead. NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny set out to prove that Tiffany Dover was alive. This turned out to be more difficult than she could have imagined.
You can read Brandy Zadrozny's story, "Conspiracy theorists made Tiffany Dover into an anti-vaccine icon," here: https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/misinformation/tiffany-dover-conspiracy-theorists-silence-rcna69401
5/11/2023
28:21
A preview of a new Pushkin audiobook: Death Of An Author
What happens when artificial intelligence comes for the novelists? Death of an Author is a groundbreaking, suspenseful experiment in the meta world of man meets machine. A gripping mystery that is 95% written by AI, aka "Aidan Marchine," and 5% by journalist Stephen Marche, who skillfully crafted the story outline and machine prompts. The project is publishing on 5/9/23, order your copy here: https://www.pushkin.fm/audiobooks/death-of-an-author
5/4/2023
11:01
The Perils of Loving a Chatbot
On the Replica app, you can create an AI-powered chatbot to talk to, befriend, sext and even virtually marry. The service has millions of users. Some of them are now discovering that having a friend or spouse that’s owned by a private company comes with downsides.
Pranshu Verma wrote "They fell in love with AI bots. A software update broke their hearts" for The Washington Post. You can read the full story here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2023/03/30/replika-ai-chatbot-update/
4/27/2023
26:03
Melania’s Marine Mammal Mystery
In 2012, Melania Trump tweeted a photo of a smiling beluga whale and captioned it “what is she thinking?” Eleven years later, Sabrina Imbler, a journalist at Defector Media, decided to try to answer that question.
You can read Sabrina Imbler's full story, "What Was She Thinking? An Investigation," here: https://defector.com/what-was-she-thinking-an-investigation
