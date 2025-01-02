In the Country with the World's Worst Displacement Crisis: Sudan (Encore)
Fighting between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group have displaced some 12 million people in one of Africa's biggest countries. In a story we first brought you in October, our correspondent travels to Sudan and gives us a glimpse of the devastation the war has caused.
Why So Many Birthdays on This Particular Day?
For most western countries January first is a holiday. In Afghanistan and Pakistan it is the date of many, many birthdays. We find out why.
Two Instruments Make a Singular Musical Style From A Small Mexican Town
Just drums and clarinets comprise Linares, Mexico's unique form of music. We visit the quaint, sleepy city four hours south of the Texas border where this unique musical tradition is thriving.
Ding, Ding! Beijing From The Seat of A Bike (Encore)
A pedal through Beijing's small alleys and side streets brings bright glimpses of life in this massive city. Biking used to be commonplace in China before it became the world's largest car market, with some of the worst traffic. In a story we first brought you in November, we hear how a new generation is discovering China's cycling tradition.
The World's Largest River is Running Low (Encore)
The region drained by the Amazon River, including the Amazon Rainforest, is in the second year of a punishing drought. That has lead to the lowest water levels in more than 100 years for the Amazon and its major tributaries. Millions of people and an array of wildlife depend on those quickly disappearing waters. In a story we first brought you in October, we travel to the region to see the effects.
Immerse yourself in the most compelling and consequential stories from around the globe. The world is changing in big ways every day. State of the World from NPR takes you where the news is happening — and explains why it matters. With bureaus spanning the globe, NPR reporters bring you facts and context from the ground so you can cut through the noise of disinformation. NPR's State of the World, a human perspective on global stories in just a few minutes, every weekday. State of the World was previously State of Ukraine. You'll continue to hear Ukraine coverage here, along with other international stories.Support NPR's reporting by subscribing to State of the World+ and unlock sponsor-free listening. Learn more at plus.npr.org/stateoftheworld