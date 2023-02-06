For this summer mini series covering the current legislative session in Texas, Frank and Harvey transition into the post-legislative session and approach the upcoming elections. They explore the current happenings at the Capitol and analyze their potential impact. From discussing specific issues and bills including the voucher bill, to examining how the presidential election will affect Texas, there is a wealth of intriguing topics to delve into. Stay up to date on the most important local issues as well as all of these compelling subjects and more on the State House.Reporting Texas Politics since 1983. Follow Harvey Kronberg's Quorum Report Here: http://www.quorumreport.com/JOIN THE CONVERSATION:Website: https://statehousepodcast.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/statehousepodcastTwitter: https://twitter.com/StateHousePodProduced by: Terra Firma AudioThis video contains paid promotion

We're peeling back the layers of deception, exposing the potential abuse of power, and shedding light on the shocking allegations surrounding Ken Paxton's impeachment. From the swift ousting of a member due to inappropriate conduct with an intern to the subsequent impeachment of the state's top legal official, we expose the dark underbelly of the capital's changing environment. Get ready to be captivated by an episode of political intrigue, ethical dilemmas, and the quest for accountability.
Listen in to Part 5 of the Summer Legislative Series!

About State House with Frank Santos

Politics IS a contact sport. You don’t have to look hard to find examples of that today. If you’re engaged in policymaking or just want to get an insiders look into how some of the biggest issues facing Texans play out, then this is your podcast! Welcome to StateHouse Media podcast with me, your host Frank Santos. Who am I? A political veteran with 30 years’ experience of lobbying in Texas and throughout the United States for some of the largest corporations in the world. I’ve spent my entire career in backrooms, and statehouse hallways helping to craft laws and policies and NOW, I want to bring you inside some of these discussions so you have access to the inner workings of the Texas StateHouse. You’ll find it revealing, useful and actionable- keeping YOU involved in today's most important conversations. This season were going to jump right into the State’s Medical Cannabis program. We’ll explore the shift in the narrative about medical cannabis from an illicit drug to a safe, controlled and therapeutic program managed by the State. This won’t be your typical political podcast, it’s not only a window into critical decisions being made that affect you BUT, will give you a look at the experiences, backgrounds, belief systems and human behavior that govern policymakers. You can expect insightful and informed conversations with lawmakers, regulators, advocates, and business leaders directly involved in local, state and national initiatives. So, tune into the conversation, just search StateHouse Media with Frank Santos and subscribe on your favorite podcast app so you don’t miss a minute. Your seat at the table starts now!