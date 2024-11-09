Howie Mandel talks to Elon about the joys of being a grandparent, opens up about his mental health struggles, and discusses how he turned to Jewish tradition to honor his late father.
Swell Ariel Or Is the Friend Who Shows Up
Swell Ariel Or talks to Elon about her role in the first scripted series about October 7th, her goal of fostering conversations about modern antisemitism while highlighting the importance of consuming knowledge from all side. Swell also reveals the real reason why she disinvited Elon to her birthday party.
Montana Tucker Is a Bright, Shining Star
Montana Tucker talks to Elon about starting her career as a dancer, the influence of her Holocaust survivor grandparents, and how she uses her platform to combat antisemitism.
Shai Davidai Is the Modern Day Mordecai
Shai Davidai talks to Elon about his unwavering commitment to protecting Jewish students on campus at the risk of his own job. Shai shares the realities of Jewish life in today’s academic environment post-October 7th, and he reflects on his upbringing in Israel.
Please note, this episode was recorded before Shai was temporarily banned from Columbia University’s campus.
Introducing Stars of David with Elon Gold - Launching Tuesday, November 19th!
Welcome to Stars of David! I’m your host, Elon Gold, and I’m here to bring you laughs, insights, and a whole lot of Jewish pride! Joining me is my hilarious co-host, Eli Leonard. But before we dive in, let’s answer the question: what makes this podcast different from all other podcasts? Stars of David is unapologetically Jewish! In this special 8-episode series, we’ll sit down with some of the biggest Jewish stars. Each episode is a vibrant celebration of Jewish culture, comedy, and the art of kvetching. We’ll share unforgettable stories, dive into meaningful conversations, and of course, wrap things up with the Yiddish Word of the Day, courtesy of my wonderful parents. So, let’s kvetch, laugh, and celebrate what it means to be part of this incredible tribe!
Step into a world where laughter meets heart. Join comedian Elon Gold (and guests) and navigate the joys and quirks of Jewish life in an 8-episode comedy podcast that's as heartfelt as it is hilarious. Each episode features genuine, relatable conversations with a blend of humor and candid moments. Featuring guests that range from familiar names to Millennials and fresh voices of the Gen Z crowd, our show guarantees to provoke laughter while also resonating deeply. Get ready to kvetch and kvell with us as we celebrate life, love, and the shared joy of being part of our vibrant community.
