Introducing Stars of David with Elon Gold - Launching Tuesday, November 19th!

Welcome to Stars of David! I’m your host, Elon Gold, and I’m here to bring you laughs, insights, and a whole lot of Jewish pride! Joining me is my hilarious co-host, Eli Leonard. But before we dive in, let’s answer the question: what makes this podcast different from all other podcasts? Stars of David is unapologetically Jewish! In this special 8-episode series, we’ll sit down with some of the biggest Jewish stars. Each episode is a vibrant celebration of Jewish culture, comedy, and the art of kvetching. We’ll share unforgettable stories, dive into meaningful conversations, and of course, wrap things up with the Yiddish Word of the Day, courtesy of my wonderful parents. So, let’s kvetch, laugh, and celebrate what it means to be part of this incredible tribe! This podcast is brought to you by Unpacked, a division of OpenDor Media. For other podcasts from Unpacked, check out: Jewish History Nerds Soulful Jewish Living Unpacking Israeli History Wondering Jews Special thanks to Joleen & Mitch Julis and JLTV.