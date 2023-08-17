EP 13: Leaker Heads to Jail, Fan Made Online Ship Builder, and Developer Profile
In this episode of Starfield Pulse we talk about the recent GQ Article which revealed New Game+ :https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/article/starfield-todd-howard-interview
The Community Created Ship Building Tool: https://sfbuilder.dev/
Meet the Characters and their Voices: https://www.gamespot.com/articles/meet-the-characters-and-voice-cast-of-starfield/1100-6517256/
Meet Zachary Wilson: https://bethesda.net/en/article/1wOjXJY0FvNxadcmQR8nfM/meet-zachary-wilson-senior-level-designer-on-starfield-at-bethesda-game?linkId=100000215493316
Leaker who is a thief Gets Arrested: https://www.pcgamer.com/starfield-leaker-who-tried-to-sell-multiple-copies-of-the-game-online-has-been-arrested-and-charged-with-theft-and-possession-of-marijuana/
These videos are not sponsored but purchases made at the following links help support the channel.
You can get a SDD we talked about here:
Link to M.2: https://amzn.to/3EdA910
Link to SATA: https://amzn.to/3sqWMwn
You can purchase the Xbox Wireless Controller – Starfield Limited Edition Controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices here: https://amzn.to/3Nup6Gh
You can purchase the Xbox Wireless Headset – Starfield Limited Edition for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices here: https://amzn.to/3qIDHoz
⚡️Let's talk on the socials⚡️
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StarfieldPulse
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/RobUnwraps
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RobUnwraps
Discord: https://discord.gg/B3u8KQ73
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/starfieldpulse/support