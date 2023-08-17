Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Starfield Pulse covers the most important news of the week for all things Starfield, the upcoming RPG from Bethesda Studios.
LeisureVideo Games
Available Episodes

5 of 13
  • EP 13: Leaker Heads to Jail, Fan Made Online Ship Builder, and Developer Profile
    In this episode of Starfield Pulse we talk about the recent GQ Article which revealed New Game+ :https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/article/starfield-todd-howard-interview The Community Created Ship Building Tool: https://sfbuilder.dev/ Meet the Characters and their Voices: https://www.gamespot.com/articles/meet-the-characters-and-voice-cast-of-starfield/1100-6517256/ Meet Zachary Wilson: https://bethesda.net/en/article/1wOjXJY0FvNxadcmQR8nfM/meet-zachary-wilson-senior-level-designer-on-starfield-at-bethesda-game?linkId=100000215493316 Leaker who is a thief Gets Arrested: https://www.pcgamer.com/starfield-leaker-who-tried-to-sell-multiple-copies-of-the-game-online-has-been-arrested-and-charged-with-theft-and-possession-of-marijuana/ These videos are not sponsored but purchases made at the following links help support the channel. You can get a SDD we talked about here: Link to M.2: https://amzn.to/3EdA910 Link to SATA: https://amzn.to/3sqWMwn You can purchase the Xbox Wireless Controller – Starfield Limited Edition Controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices here: https://amzn.to/3Nup6Gh You can purchase the Xbox Wireless Headset – Starfield Limited Edition for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices here: https://amzn.to/3qIDHoz ⚡️Let's talk on the socials⚡️ Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StarfieldPulse Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/RobUnwraps Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RobUnwraps Discord: https://discord.gg/B3u8KQ73 --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/starfieldpulse/support
    8/29/2023
    26:36
  • EP 12: Breaking Down the Pete Hines Interview
    In this episode we break down the Pete Hines interview from Day 2 of Gamescom. You can catch us live on https://www.twitch.tv/StarfieldPulse Link to M.2: https://amzn.to/3EdA910 Link to SATA: https://amzn.to/3sqWMwn Community Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLIvPl5sPibuR7DMA7hvQmdqhQJM7qLNZG&jct=sFyNeUZshpGuyN7V0JBDFYbZHTWenA These videos are not sponsored but purchases made at the following links help support the channel. You can purchase the Xbox Wireless Controller – Starfield Limited Edition Controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices here: https://amzn.to/3Nup6Gh You can purchase the Xbox Wireless Headset – Starfield Limited Edition for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices here: https://amzn.to/3qIDHoz ⚡️Let's talk on the socials⚡️ Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StarfieldPulse Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/RobUnwraps Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RobUnwraps Discord: https://discord.gg/B3u8KQ73 --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/starfieldpulse/support
    8/26/2023
    2:39:20
  • EP11: Xbox and Bethesda Executives Project Confidence at Gamescom Ahead of Starfield Launch
    In this episode we talk about all of the news coming out of Gamescom during day 1. This episode has a lot more viewer interaction. I hope you enjoy it! You can catch these episodes live on https://www.twitch.tv/StarfieldPulse. Purchases made at the following links help support the show. You can purchase the Xbox Wireless Controller – Starfield Limited Edition Controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices here: https://amzn.to/3Nup6Gh You can purchase the Xbox Wireless Headset – Starfield Limited Edition for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices here: https://amzn.to/3qIDHoz ⚡️Let's talk on the socials⚡️ Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StarfieldPulse Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/RobUnwraps Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RobUnwraps Discord: https://discord.gg/B3u8KQ73 Starfield Constellation Timeline: https://bethesda.net/en/game/starfield?linkId=100000213816675 #Xbox #XboxSeriesX #PCGaming #XboxSeriesS #Starfield --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/starfieldpulse/support
    8/24/2023
    1:36:40
  • EP 10: What to do about Unhinged Leakers and Live Q&A
    In this episode we talk about the Today is Gamescom Opening Night Live Xbox has a new Starfield Themed Wrap: https://www.xbox.com/en-US/accessories/console-wraps/xbox-series-x We saw a Bethesda Bus at Gamescom. How to effectively deal with unhinged leakers Then I spent the last part of the show talking to viewers. We ended up chatting for about another two hours live on https://www.twitch.tv/StarfieldPulse afterwards. Make sure to catch me live on Monday nights. These Podcasts are not sponsored but purchases made at the following links help support the show. You can purchase the Xbox Wireless Controller – Starfield Limited Edition Controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices here: https://amzn.to/3Nup6Gh You can purchase the Xbox Wireless Headset – Starfield Limited Edition for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices here: https://amzn.to/3qIDHoz ⚡️Let's talk on the socials⚡️ Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StarfieldPulse Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/RobUnwraps Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RobUnwraps Discord: https://discord.gg/B3u8KQ73 Starfield Constellation Timeline: https://bethesda.net/en/game/starfield?linkId=100000213816675 #Xbox #XboxSeriesX #PCGaming #XboxSeriesS #Starfield --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/starfieldpulse/support
    8/22/2023
    43:21
  • EP 9: SPECIAL REPORT! Breaking down the Starfield AMA
    In this episode I talk about the most recent developer AMA on Starfield that took place in the Starfield discord for the Constellation Members. These episodes are not sponsored but purchases made at the following links help support the channel. You can purchase the Xbox Wireless Controller – Starfield Limited Edition Controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices here: https://amzn.to/3Nup6Gh You can purchase the Xbox Wireless Headset – Starfield Limited Edition for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices here: https://amzn.to/3qIDHoz ⚡️Let's talk on the socials⚡️ Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StarfieldPulse Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/RobUnwraps Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RobUnwraps Discord: https://discord.gg/B3u8KQ73 Starfield Constellation Timeline: https://bethesda.net/en/game/starfield?linkId=100000213816675 Mod By Ben: https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=LNYuVKAxz7lWCKDG&v=JFLpVZlommU&feature=youtu.be Cal Santiago: https://www.calsantiago.com/#/starfield-cora/ #Xbox #XboxSeriesX #PCGaming #XboxSeriesS #Starfield --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/starfieldpulse/support
    8/17/2023
    21:42

About Starfield Pulse

Starfield Pulse covers the most important news of the week for all things Starfield, the upcoming RPG from Bethesda Studios. You can reach us at [email protected] You can find the rest of Rob's content at: youtube.com/RobUnwraps Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/starfieldpulse/support
