Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie

Corey's 2025 plans: 01 Car, Prime Video + The Clash

Corey announces his bold 2025 game plan: on the track, the Stacking Pennies Performance 01 car is set to debut at Daytona; off the track, Corey joins Prime Video as a pre- and post-race analyst.This offseason wasn't short on action —Skip tells stories about Ryan Blaney's wedding weekend in Aspen and Corey recaps his bucket list snowy-sideline adventure at a Bills game.NASCAR's Ben Kennedy drops by to preview The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, and we dive into FS1's new documentary, The Madhouse, premiering Monday 1/27.Stick around as the crew recaps wild silly season moves, previews the 2025 Cup Series, and makes bold predictions you won't want to miss!Episode Rundown:(0:00-7:00) Welcome back to another season of Stacking Pennies! (8:40-12:10) Sideline thrills at the snowy Bills game(12:10-16:08) Ryan Blaney's Aspen wedding extravaganza(16:08-56:40) Announcing Stacking Pennies Performance + NASCAR on Prime Video(56:40-1:07:34) Ben Kennedy previews The Clash at Bowman Gray(1:07:35-1:37:22) Silly season shakeups + 2025 Cup Series predictions