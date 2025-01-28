Powered by RND
Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie

  • Corey's 2025 plans: 01 Car, Prime Video + The Clash
    Corey announces his bold 2025 game plan: on the track, the Stacking Pennies Performance 01 car is set to debut at Daytona; off the track, Corey joins Prime Video as a pre- and post-race analyst.This offseason wasn’t short on action —Skip tells stories about Ryan Blaney’s wedding weekend in Aspen and Corey recaps his bucket list snowy-sideline adventure at a Bills game.NASCAR's Ben Kennedy drops by to preview The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, and we dive into FS1’s new documentary, The Madhouse, premiering Monday 1/27.Stick around as the crew recaps wild silly season moves, previews the 2025 Cup Series, and makes bold predictions you won’t want to miss!Episode Rundown:(0:00-7:00) Welcome back to another season of Stacking Pennies! (8:40-12:10) Sideline thrills at the snowy Bills game(12:10-16:08) Ryan Blaney’s Aspen wedding extravaganza(16:08-56:40) Announcing Stacking Pennies Performance + NASCAR on Prime Video(56:40-1:07:34) Ben Kennedy previews The Clash at Bowman Gray(1:07:35-1:37:22) Silly season shakeups + 2025 Cup Series predictions🎥 Watch Stacking Pennies on NASCAR YouTube🎧 Subscribe on Apple Podcasts📱 Download the NASCAR Mobile App🗓️ Check the weekend scheduleFollow Corey on X: @CoreyLaJoieSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1:37:22
  • That Phoenix feeling: Joey Logano locks down title No. 3
    Corey and Skip talk all things Phoenix finale, including Skip and the No. 12's close finish with teammate Logano. The duo additionally discusses Allgaier's championship comeback and Majeski's title triumph.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1:14:12
  • Martinsville drama and Skip's racing for a title in Phoenix
    On this episode of Corey LaJoie's 'Stacking Pennies' podcast, Corey and Skip Flores break down the weekend full of drama at Martinsville Speedway and Skip dives into the details of pit road.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1:12:33
  • NHRA Top Fuel driver Clay Millican joins, picking the pieces up from Homestead
    The crew is joined by Clay Millican this week to talk drag racing and his US Nationals win, while Corey and Skip talk about the Homestead-Miami excitement as the playoff battle comes to a head.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1:38:20
  • Spare Change: Homestead's legacy in the NASCAR playoffs
    As all three national series head to Homestead-Miami Speedway, Corey and Skip reminisce about the track's former run as the final race of the season.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    9:38

About Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie

Corey LaJoie dives into all things NASCAR on his podcast, Stacking Pennies. Follow along for the 2025 season as Corey takes on the NASCAR Cup Series in the No. 01 Stacking Pennies Performance car. It's a new season and a new era of Stacking Pennies. Let's go!
