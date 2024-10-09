Powered by RND
Something Rotten
Something Rotten

Blake Hester & Jacob Geller
Leisure
Something Rotten
  • God of War II — Episode 2
    Jacob Geller and Blake Hester go it alone to discuss the back half of God of War II. Assume full spoilers!Something Rotten is better on Nebula – sign up today and find the premium feed at https://nebula.tv/somethingrotten/SNIPER SHIRTS: https://snipershirts.bigcartel.com/ (USE DISCOUNT CODE "ROTTEN" FOR $5 OFF)Send thoughts and questions about this series to [email protected] Jacob Geller on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/jacobgeller.comFollow Blake Hester on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/metallicaisrad.bsky.socialMUSIC: https://somethingrottenpod.bandcamp.com/album/something-rotten
    1:21:02
  • God of War II — Episode 1 (ft. Writing On Games)
    Blake Hester and Jacob Geller are joined by YouTuber Hamish Black (aka Writing on Games) to discuss the first half of Sony Santa Monica's 2007 game God of War II. We're playing up through the Euryale boss fight.Sniper Shirts: https://snipershirts.bigcartel.com/ (USE DISCOUNT CODE "ROTTEN" FOR $5 OFF)Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/snipershirts/Send thoughts and questions about this series to [email protected] Hamish on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/writingongames.bsky.socialWriting on Games: http://youtube.com/writingongamesFollow Jacob Geller on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/jacobgeller.comFollow Blake Hester on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/metallicaisrad.bsky.socialMUSIC: https://somethingrottenpod.bandcamp.com/album/something-rotten
    1:38:48
  • God of War — Episode 2 (ft. Toussaint Egan)
    Jacob Geller and Blake Hester are joined by Polygon's Toussaint Egan to discuss the entirety of God of War (2005). Assume full spoilers!Something Rotten is better on Nebula – sign up today and find the premium feed at https://nebula.tv/somethingrotten/SNIPER SHIRTS: https://snipershirts.bigcartel.com/ (USE DISCOUNT CODE "ROTTEN" FOR $5 OFF)Send thoughts and questions about this series to [email protected] Toussaint on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/thesaintoftous.bsky.socialFollow Jacob Geller on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/jacobgeller.comFollow Blake Hester on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/metallicaisrad.bsky.social
    1:35:21
  • God of War — Episode 1 (feat. Matt Leone)
    Jacob Geller and Blake Hester are joined by Polygon's Matt Leone to discuss the first half of Sony Santa Monica's 2005 epic, God of War. We're playing up through tearing off the Architect's second son's head.Something Rotten is better on Nebula – sign up today and find the premium feed at https://nebula.tv/somethingrotten/Send thoughts and questions about this series to [email protected] Matt on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/mattleone.bsky.socialFollow Jacob Geller on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/jacobgeller.comFollow Blake Hester on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/metallicaisrad.bsky.social
    1:27:31
  • In The Miso Soup/The Haar — Season Finale
    Jacob Geller and Blake Hester receive feedback and answer questions about the book season!!Something Rotten is better on Nebula – sign up today and find the premium feed at https://nebula.tv/somethingrotten/Send thoughts and questions about this series to [email protected] playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1scr1zCyItVwG7nL104DFi?si=8b97ed6b90e5453fFollow Jacob Geller on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/jacobgeller.comFollow Blake Hester on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/metallicaisrad.bsky.social
    1:26:21

Blake Hester and Jacob Geller explore the world of dark, violent, and nihilistic video games.
