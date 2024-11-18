How does loneliness impact our health and what can we do about it? We just wrapped up The Art and Science of Connection by social scientist Kasley Killam in The Something More Society book club and we're unpacking our key takeaways, outlining how you can benefit from feeling connected in your day to day life. Sam takes us back to a research fellowship she did in 2017, reminding us that community and connection are key elements in our overall health and confidence.A 2018 study identifies "The Liking Gap," how we systematically underestimate how much people actually like us. Elliot reminds us that limiting beliefs can hide in plain sight and how he's tackling his own. Stay Connected with Sam & ElliotDive deeper with The Something More Society! The go-to place to level up your connection, community, and collaboration. By joining The Something More Society, you’ll gain access to vibrant community chat channels, our monthly Book Club, exclusive mini episodes + ad-free listening, and the opportunity to connect directly with us and fellow listeners.Grab your "A Little More Humani-tea" & shop our other merch!Follow us on Instagram & TikTok Mr. Pick Me & The ManhaterHosted by Chesko (Mr. Pick Me) and Regan (The Manhater). Join us as we laugh (so as...Listen on: Apple Podcasts Spotify
Can I LEARN to Love Myself? with Sarah Smyth
Self-love isn't a quick fix; it's a journey made up of small, intentional choices. Elliot unpacks his toughest questions with our guest, Sarah: How did she learn to embrace herself, even in difficult moments? This episode doesn't offer a 'perfect' solution, but instead, explores the real steps toward self-acceptance that anyone can try. With surprising tools, and reflections from Sam, this is your invitation to start shifting self-talk from criticism to compassion—one step at a time. Finally, we wrap up with Sarah sharing her favorite 3 questions to learn more about yourself and the people around you. Pause the episode after each question and share your answers with us! Stay Connected with Sarah SmythSarah is the incredible visionary behind the brand Raw & Rebellious and host of the Raw Intentions podcast. Shop Raw & Rebellious & Follow them on InstagramListen to Raw Intentions & Follow the show on InstagramFollow Sarah on Instagram
Are We in a Friendship Crisis?
If we're in a friendship crisis, what do we do about it? We discuss data from The American Survey Center and the US Surgeon General's Advisory on the Healing Effects of Social Connection and Community to better understand what it means to be in a friendship crisis.And of course, we'll never leave you high and dry. We outline 4 strategies for improving your relationships, overall life satisfaction, and longevity. If that all sounds too good to be true, don't worry-- Elliot plays an excellent devil's advocate.
The Power of a Question
Improve your relationships by becoming a better conversationalist. We often hear complaints after a first date or catching up with a friend that the other person didn't seem invested because they didn't ask any questions. Tony Robbins says "the quality of your life is determined by the quality of the questions you ask" and we believe that questions hold the power to enable us to see and be seen in meaningful way. Sam walks us through 2 key strategies for tapping into the power of a question and Elliot shares a few personal examples of how this applies to his own life. Plus, we leave you with a challenge and a few questions to pose at your next dinner party!
Dan Harris: A Problem Shared Is A Problem Halved
What if the key to a fulfilling life isn't found in achievement, but in connection? In this episode, we sit down with Dan Harris, former ABC News anchor and renowned meditation advocate, to explore the power of deep relationships, the inner struggles we all face, and how mindfulness can change the way we live.Dan opens up about his infamous 2004 panic attack on live TV, and how it set him on a journey to redefine his relationship with stress, anxiety, and the constant chatter of the mind. He shares candid stories of how therapy, self-reflection, and even a tough 360 review helped him rebuild his personal relationships—giving listeners practical insights on how to navigate their own inner critic.We dive deep into why connection is so vital to human happiness, how disconnection fuels trauma, and how the simple act of being truly seen can be transformative. Plus, Dan offers real-world advice on managing conflict, sharing how we can turn difficult conversations into opportunities for growth rather than battles for victory.This episode is for anyone who's ever felt overwhelmed by their inner voice or struggled to connect authentically with others. Tune in to discover how mindfulness can not only calm your mind but also deepen your relationships—and maybe even save them.Stay Connected with DanListen to Dan's Podcast, Ten Percent HappierJoin Dan's communityGrab Dan's booksFollow Dan on Instagram
We’re ditching the surface level conversations to explore the power of authentic human connection and its impact on our relationships and wellbeing. Join us as we engage in raw, honest conversations, exploring the world of authentic relationships and personal growth.Through our own experiences and interviews with those who've forged deep connections, we uncover the secrets to truly meaningful bonds. Each episode addresses listener questions and offers practical strategies and inspiration to fuel your own journey of connection and fulfillment. Together, let's create something more human.Stay in touch with us on Instagram @somethingmorehuman and TikTok @somethingmorehuman.Take your connection and personal development to the next level with The Something More Society! Join our community today and get access to exclusive content, community chat channels, and more.