Dan Harris: A Problem Shared Is A Problem Halved

What if the key to a fulfilling life isn't found in achievement, but in connection? In this episode, we sit down with Dan Harris, former ABC News anchor and renowned meditation advocate, to explore the power of deep relationships, the inner struggles we all face, and how mindfulness can change the way we live.Dan opens up about his infamous 2004 panic attack on live TV, and how it set him on a journey to redefine his relationship with stress, anxiety, and the constant chatter of the mind. He shares candid stories of how therapy, self-reflection, and even a tough 360 review helped him rebuild his personal relationships—giving listeners practical insights on how to navigate their own inner critic.We dive deep into why connection is so vital to human happiness, how disconnection fuels trauma, and how the simple act of being truly seen can be transformative. Plus, Dan offers real-world advice on managing conflict, sharing how we can turn difficult conversations into opportunities for growth rather than battles for victory.This episode is for anyone who's ever felt overwhelmed by their inner voice or struggled to connect authentically with others. Tune in to discover how mindfulness can not only calm your mind but also deepen your relationships—and maybe even save them.Stay Connected with DanListen to Dan's Podcast, Ten Percent HappierJoin Dan's communityGrab Dan's booksFollow Dan on InstagramStay Connected with Sam & ElliotDive deeper with The Something More Society! The go-to place to level up your connection, community, and collaboration. By joining The Something More Society, you’ll gain access to vibrant community chat channels, our monthly Book Club, exclusive mini episodes + ad-free listening, and the opportunity to connect directly with us and fellow listeners.Grab your "IF NOT LOVE THEN WHAT" hat, your new favorite tea & shop our other merch!Follow us on Instagram & TikTokMr. Pick Me & The ManhaterHosted by Chesko (Mr. Pick Me) and Regan (The Manhater). Join us as we laugh (so as...Listen on: Apple Podcasts Spotify