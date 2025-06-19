Episode 1: The Origin and Purpose of SCS

Dr. Stephen Barr shares the story behind the foundation of the Society of Catholic Scientists. Dr. Barr, the President of the Society of Catholic Scientists, discusses how he became interested in the relationship between science and the Catholic faith and why he felt compelled to work with other Catholic scientists to launch the Society in 2016. Further information on the Society and the work it does can be found here. https://catholicscientists.org/ If you are interested in Dr. Barr's work in Science and Faith, a link to his book, Modern Physics and Ancient Faith can be found here.