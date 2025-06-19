Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsScienceThe Catholic Scientist
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Catholic Scientist
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Catholic Scientist

The Society of Catholic Scientists
Science
The Catholic Scientist
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Episode 1: The Origin and Purpose of SCS
    Dr. Stephen Barr shares the story behind the foundation of the Society of Catholic Scientists. Dr. Barr, the President of the Society of Catholic Scientists, discusses how he became interested in the relationship between science and the Catholic faith and why he felt compelled to work with other Catholic scientists to launch the Society in 2016. Further information on the Society and the work it does can be found here. https://catholicscientists.org/ If you are interested in Dr. Barr's work in Science and Faith, a link to his book, Modern Physics and Ancient Faith can be found here.
    --------  
    43:39

More Science podcasts

Trending Science podcasts

About The Catholic Scientist

The show explores important questions concerning the relationship between science and the Catholic faith. These include such topics as evolution, cosmology, neuroscience, quantum physics, and free will. The show also highlights the work of leading Catholic scientists as well as their reflections on how they integrate the worlds of science and religion in their life's work.
Podcast website
Science

Listen to The Catholic Scientist, Radiolab and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/22/2025 - 12:26:04 AM