From first learning to ride in a field to opening our own stables, horses have taught us a lot about ourselves. We’ve learned that trying to be the best for our families and our clients isn’t always easy. Our guest, Amy Vesneske, has been through it all, from high-end competitions as a teenager to life as a college equestrian team member, where crying in a porta-potty, fake IDs, and line dancing were among the bumps in the road.
55:22
Episode 2: Buying & Selling Horses
I want a horse, now what? Whether you dream of barrel racing or flying over jumps or maybe just want your first ride, listen to our stories of buying, selling, and leasing horses in some of the most unexpected places. Our guest, Sally Parks, the largest horse seller in the Western United States, will share what to do or not to do, no matter how big your budget. Maybe our journey will help your journey.
56:16
Episode 1: Origin Stories
Our expert trainers Kathryn and Elle Tilkin and Julia Kubicek share their ”aha” moments, when they first realized their special connection to horses. They also share countless unusual experiences to come, like pulling a horse trailer with a hot rod and quitting the corporate world for life on a farm. Special guest Jessica Wisdom shares how she stumbled into horses and made it to National Champion.
50:02
Teaser-Trailer
A new, one-of-a-kind podcast about all things horses is coming soon.
So, you like horses and you have so many questions? We invite you to experience horses through conversations with 3 generations of women who share their experiences with riding and life. Expert instructors Kathryn and Elle Tilkin and Julia Kubicek have been through countless humorous and humbling barn experiences, from getting bucked off of ponies to competing at Nationals. You’ll also hear from influential people in the horse world and those who are just curious about horses. Let’s ride. (Original music by Andrew Foran)