Episode 3: Things We Learned the Hard Way

From first learning to ride in a field to opening our own stables, horses have taught us a lot about ourselves. We’ve learned that trying to be the best for our families and our clients isn’t always easy. Our guest, Amy Vesneske, has been through it all, from high-end competitions as a teenager to life as a college equestrian team member, where crying in a porta-potty, fake IDs, and line dancing were among the bumps in the road.