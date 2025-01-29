Saturday Night Network | SNL (Saturday Night Live)

Come join us to dive deep into all of the most interesting moments from the Saturday Night Live Season 50 episode with host and musical guest Timothée Chalamet (S50 E12). This week on our roundtable podcast, Jon Schneider is joined by Halle Dowden-Parrott, Sammy Kay, & Morgan Killoren!
The video version of our roundtable is available here: https://youtube.com/live/LaJ7AgeJkrI
Welcome to the official Saturday Night Network podcast feed, where you will hear audio from our weekly roundtables discussing all things SNL. Podcast hosts, journalists, and superfans will look back at the entire history of Saturday Night Live and talk about how the legacy of Season 50 compares to all eras of the show.
1:38:38
Timothée Chalamet SNL Hot Take Show - S50 E12
We went LIVE right after the Timothée Chalamet Saturday Night Live episode to recap and break down the best moments of the night! Host Jon Schneider was joined on this Hot Take Show by panelists Amanda Barkin & Rachel Chang!
The video version of our Hot Take Show is available here: https://youtube.com/live/qa516xvGUkc
1:21:42
Dave Chappelle / GloRilla SNL By The Numbers - S50 E11
Let's get statistical! SNL By The Numbers is here for Week #11, and we are continuing our analytics coverage with the Dave Chappelle / GloRilla episode! Host Mike Murray and guests Victoria Franso and Andrew Haynes take you through the power rankings, screen time metrics, and more in our data-driven show!
The video version of our By The Numbers show is available here: https://youtube.com/live/_iHeHneRxm0
1:40:19
Dave Chappelle / GloRilla SNL Roundtable - S50 E11
It's a trap! Come join us to dive deep into all of the most interesting moments from the Saturday Night Live Season 50 episode with host Dave Chappelle and musical guest GloRilla (S50 E11). This week on our roundtable podcast, Jon Schneider is joined by Andrew Haskell, Kirstin Rajala, & TJ Randolph!
The video version of our roundtable is available here: https://youtube.com/live/G1BQMgNfa4s
1:49:17
Dave Chappelle / GloRilla SNL Hot Take Show - S50 E11
We went LIVE right after the Dave Chappelle & GloRilla Saturday Night Live episode to recap and break down the best moments of the night! Host Jon Schneider was joined on this Hot Take Show by panelists Bill Kenney & Law Murray!
The video version of our Hot Take Show is available here: https://youtube.com/live/1WvwRbPzZzI
