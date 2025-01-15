Ep 87 - Teacher Defends Himself - Who's Right? Who's Wrong?
Tim is pissed in this one. Eli makes his intelligent points. Is this another case of the district throwing an educator under the bus? What would you do if you were in Murph's position?
-1:-1
Ep. 86 - A New Maine Tax
Eli eplains the 1% tax for paid family leave.
49:03
Ep 85 - Why Not Arrest Drug Users?
Tim has questions about why we are not prosecuting drug users. Eli, as always, applies logic to Tim's outrage.
49:32
Ep 84 - A Response to Criticism & Trump Gone Wild
Eli and Tim respond to a passionate loyal listener who disagrees with the last episode. Outstanding points and the response. Also, Trump's cabinet is a ecclectic who's who in entertainment and outrage.
49:30
Ep 83 - Portland Should Be Watching Local Politics
A little on the presidential election and a lot on Portland politics. With a clean sweep last week, the DSA is now in control of Portland's politics.