SLOW FLOWERS with Debra Prinzing

Episode 609: Falling in love with a country farm and building a life around flowers with Abby Matson of Diddle & Zen
Last month you met Jessie Witscher of Understory Farm as we discussed how she and her partner Gregory Witscher grow masses of cut flowers to sell through wholesale channels. I met Jessie when we both participated in the Spring Educational and Workshop Series presented by Green Mountain Floral Supply in Burlington, Vermont. I called that March event […]
5/10/2023
44:58
Episode 608: New Crop Pricing Tools with Rooted Farmers’ Amelia Ihlo and Garden State Flower Cooperative’s Leah Ducey
The spring flower season is warming and today I have invited two guests to share about crop pricing strategies and selling through wholesale flower hubs. You’ll meet return guest Amelia Ihlo of Rooted Farmers, an online platform for flower farmers and a Slow Flowers Podcast sponsor, and New Jersey-based flower farmer Leah Ducey of Spring […]
5/3/2023
44:00
Episode 607: From Botanist to Flower Farmer with Kate Watters of Arizona’s Wild Heart Farm
It’s great to be back with you today — and to share another inspiring and uplifting conversation about the healing power of plants and the ability of flowers to nurture us, body and soul. My guest today is botanist-turned-farmer-florist Kate Watters of Arizona’s Wild Heart Farm. I first met Kate several years ago through the […]
4/26/2023
47:15
Episode 606: The Profitability Sweet Spot for Selling to Wholesale Florists with Jessie Witscher of Vermont’s Understory Farm
Last month I participated in the Spring Educational and Workshop Series presented by Green Mountain Floral Supply in Burlington, Vermont. It was a Slow Flowers love fest, bringing me together with Tom and Kim Jennings, owners of Green Mountain; Jayson Munn, seminar coordinator; Holly Chapple, who taught floral design and business workshops for three days; […]
4/19/2023
48:23
Episode 605: The Color of Roses with Rose Story Farms’ Danielle Hahn
If you’re a rose lover, you already know about Rose Story Farm in Carpinteria, California, a mecca for garden roses — all 40,000 plants that produce cut flowers to supply the national floral trade and event design world. Rose Story Farm thrives under the care of Danielle Dall’Armi Hahn, her husband Bill Hahn, her mother […]
