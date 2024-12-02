Sleep Unplugged with Dr. Chris Winter

#128 - How To Stop Taking Sleeping Pills: I Can Never Stop, I Can Never Quit
Insomnia treatment often involves pills and when those pills fail to solve the problem (or even if them seem to help) the desire to discontinue the pills may arise. In this episode we will:Discuss the overall theory of sleeping pillsHighlight the use of Trazodone as a sleeping aidWalk through strategies and useful ways to discontinue sleeping pillsExplain why individuals wean oof of medicationsTouch upon the dangers and risks of discontinuing sleeping pillsExplore why discontinuing medications is difficult
#127 - The 3rd Annual Holiday Sleep Gift Guide Extravaganza: You Just Won't Be Able To Do Without It
The Sleep Unplugged podcast is back to solve your holiday shopping dilemmas with some of my favorite sleep product companies. In this episode, we will explore a host of sleep-themed gift ideas and product recommendations. In this episode, we will feature the following products:GroundingWell grounding/earthing productsBeadgear pillows and linensBearaby weighted blankets and unique pillowsBoka nano-hydroxyapatite toothpasteDore and Rose mulberry silk sleep maskLoop Dream earplugs for sleepLuminette 3 light therapy glassesLunya washable silk pajamas Mattress Firm king bed for queen priceQuietLab anti-snoring mouthpieceRematee anti-snoring beltRyze mushroom coffee and hot chocolate mixSleeper Hold travel pillowSwanwick blue-blocking glasses and lighting solutionsThe Sleep Solution/The Rested Child booksYogasleep Dohm Nova noise machine and Rohm+ travel noise machine and speakerzDen personal/pet sleep environmentZzzquil breathing strips
#126 - Sleep and Air Travel: Go For a Ride In The Sky
With the holidays fast approaching, many will take to the skies bound for destinations all over the world. Sleeping on a plane can be the difference between a pleasant Thanksgiving event and a contentious meal ending in frustration. Being prepared to sleep on a plane is an artform. In this episode we will:Discuss the ins and outs of seat selectionGo through a comprehensive list of items to help with sleep on a planeList some strategies for hitting the ground running when you arrive
#125 - Weight Loss and Sleep: Nice Skinny, Roller Skate Skinny
There is a complicated relationship between sleep and weight, and it's worth unpacking this to some degree. In this episode we will:Look at the data on weight loss in sleep apnea patients and how it impacts disease stateReview the reverse situation of how CPAP therapy affects short and long-term patient weightUnderstand the consensus opinion about sleep deprivation and weight gainSort through the different data on weight gain and one theory about the mixed results
#124 - Grief and Sleep: Won't You Stop and Remember Me?
Grief is a both a common cause of acute insomnia and a massive perpetuating factor of chronic insomnia. The relationship between grief and insomnia/sleep is complex and bidirectional. In this episode we will:Outline the relationship between grief and sleep and how it acts as a causative factorDiscuss how long-term insomnia can lead to complex griefDifferentiate different grief subsets: late life spousal bereavement, complex grief, parental griefFollow patterns of grief: resilient, recovering, and chronic Evaluate the treatment of insomnia as a means to combat chronic grief
No holds barred, unscripted discussion on a wide range of sleep topics - from sleep disorders to current research and controversies in the field. No topic is off limits! Dr. Chris Winter is a clinician, a board certified neurologist and double boarded sleep specialist with 30 years of clinical experience. He is the author of The Sleep Solution and The Rested Child, and is a popular consultant and speaker, working for many professional sports teams. He is well known for his unique perspective and ability to demystify sleep, all of which he brings to Sleep Unplugged.