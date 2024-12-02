Sleep Unplugged with Dr. Chris Winter

#128 - How To Stop Taking Sleeping Pills: I Can Never Stop, I Can Never Quit

Insomnia treatment often involves pills and when those pills fail to solve the problem (or even if them seem to help) the desire to discontinue the pills may arise. In this episode we will:Discuss the overall theory of sleeping pillsHighlight the use of Trazodone as a sleeping aidWalk through strategies and useful ways to discontinue sleeping pillsExplain why individuals wean oof of medicationsTouch upon the dangers and risks of discontinuing sleeping pillsExplore why discontinuing medications is difficultProduced by: Maeve WinterMore Twitter: @drchriswinter IG: @drchriwinter Threads: @drchriswinter Bluesky: @drchriswinter The Sleep Solution and The Rested Child Thanks for listening and sleep well!