Simple Families offers solutions for living well with children. In this show, we focus on child behavior, positive parenting, family wellness, and decreasing th... More
Available Episodes
5 of 343
Gut Health ft. Tina Anderson
There's a lot of buzz about gut health and probiotics--but it can feel overwhelming to digest it all (no pun intended). In fact, years ago, I remember standing in the supplemental aisle at the grocery store wondering which probiotic I should buy. Do I get the refrigerated ones, the chewable...or maybe the gummies for the kids? Today, we are exploring all things gut health with Tina Anderson, the Co-Founder of Just Thrive Probiotics.
Get 20% off the 90-day supply of Just Thrive probiotics. Go to Justthrivehealth.com and use the promo code "Simple."
5/4/2023
28:57
Punishment
I favor a positive parenting approach, so I don't use a lot of rewards and punishments in our house. However, there are times when these methods can be useful and I want to share some examples with you today.
When it comes to behavior modification, it's most effective to use reinforcement/rewards when you want to increase a desirable behavior and punishment when you need to decrease undesirable behavior. I'll talk more about this today.
Other episodes referenced:
Reward charts - https://simplefamilies.com/episode211/
Time outs - https://simplefamilies.com/episode113/
Expansion and contraction - https://simplefamilies.com/episode233/
Consequences - https://simplefamilies.com/episode266/
Hitting - https://simplefamilies.com/episode250
SPONSORS:
Get 22% off @iherb with promo code SIMPLE at iherb.com
Go to EARTHBREEZE.com/simple to get started for 40% off
4/27/2023
27:35
Hitting
Let’s talk about kids who hit. Let’s also talk about adults who hit. This kind of behavior is taboo, especially as kids get older. I'll explore some basic reasons behind hitting and offer solutions. In next week's episode, I'll delve deeper into understanding this behavior in older kids and adults.
This is a rebroadcast of Simple Families Podcast's most downloaded episodes. Take a listen again - you can really get new insights from with each phase of parenting.
Links from the episode
Simple Families Episode 113: Troubleshooting "Time-out"
Sponsors
Prep Dish -- Get 2 weeks free meal planning, prepdish.com/families
KiwiCo - Get 50% off your first month plus FREE shipping on ANY crate line at kiwico.com/SIMPLE.
4/20/2023
32:03
Adventure + Motherhood ft. Majka Burhardt
When Majka Burhardt, social entrepreneur and world-class female rock/ice climber, found out she was pregnant with twins, she started writing her children letters. These raw, emotional and vulnerable written pieces later became the book More: Life on the edge of adventure and motherhood. I loved talking to Majka about risk, parenthood, marriage and more!
Links from the episode
Majka Burhardt's website: Passion.Purpose.Pursuit
Book: More: Life on the edge of adventure and motherhood
Sponsors
Storyworth - Share your stories with future generations. Save $10 on your first purchase at www.storyworth.com/simple
Fast Growing Trees - Sweeten up your garden this spring with 15% off your entire order of trees at www.fastgrowingtrees.com/simple
4/13/2023
53:16
Addictive Technology ft. Gaia Bernstein
Many of us have made great efforts to control our technology use, but is it working? I've invited Gaia Bernstein, author of Unwired: Gaining Control over Addictive Technologies to the podcast today to discuss how this is more than an individual issue. We explore digital connection along with how community efforts and national policies can help us gain control of our technology use.
Links from the episode
Gaia Bernstein's website: Unwired
Book: Unwired - Gaining control over addictive technologies
Simple Families Podcast Episode 302: Analog Curious I
Simple Families Podcast Episode 303: Analog Curious II
Sponsors
Indeed - If you need to hire, you need Indeed! Visit www.indeed.com/families.
Simple Families offers solutions for living well with children. In this show, we focus on child behavior, positive parenting, family wellness, and decreasing the mental load. As a Mama with a doctorate in Child Development, Denaye’s perspectives are grounded in research, but more importantly real life.