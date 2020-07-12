Side Quest Side Sesh is an officially licensed Pathfinder live stream and actual play podcast of Paizo’s Feast of Ravenmoor, The Midnight Mirror and Carrion Hil... More
Side Quest Side Sesh Episode 37 - Downward Facing Yog
In the finale of Side Quest Side Sesh, the party faces off against the Spawn of Yog-Sototh in a gut-wrenching battle for the ages!
While Side Quest has come to an end, you can still join the Glass Cannon crew every week on Wednesdays for New Game, Who Dis? and Fridays for Androids & Aliens, both at 8PM EST on twitch.tv/theglasscannon!
Watch the video here on our YouTube Channel and catch us live every week on Twitch!
For every confirmed crit and fumble during the stream, The Glass Cannon Network will donate $50 to Coronavirus Pandemic Direct Relief: www.directrelief.org/emergency/coronavirus-outbreak/
Be sure to check out all our podcasts, videos and more at glasscannonnetwork.com!
1/4/2021
2:29:26
Side Quest Side Sesh Episode 36 - Tentacle Difficulties
After another attack by whatever's plaguing Carrion Hill, the heroes must decide which lead to follow next.
12/21/2020
2:32:14
Side Quest Side Sesh Episode 35 - Purple Headed Worriers
After another attack by whatever's plaguing Carrion Hill, the heroes must decide which lead to follow next.
12/7/2020
2:26:25
Side Quest Side Sesh Episode 34 - Maniac Man Stun
With Keeper Crove dispatched, the heroes look for more information beneath the asylum.
This episode is sponsored by Beadle & Grimm's Pandemonium Warehouse. Check out their Pathfinder Second Edition Complete Character Chronicles Kickstarter at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/beadleandgrimms/beadle-and-grimms-complete-character-chronicles!
11/23/2020
2:08:33
Side Quest Side Sesh Episode 33 - Smelled It Too: The Adventure of Stink
A wild caster summons a demon from the outer planes as the heroes are pushed to the limit against an infuriating foe!
Side Quest Side Sesh is an officially licensed Pathfinder live stream and actual play podcast of Paizo’s Feast of Ravenmoor, The Midnight Mirror and Carrion Hill modules using the Pathfinder 1st Edition rules set.
Created as a temporary replacement to the flagship Glass Cannon Podcast during the COVID-19 pandemic, all episodes are available to watch on the Glass Cannon YouTube channel.
For more podcasts and videos, visit glasscannonnetwork.com and for exclusive content and shows, visit patreon.com/glasscannon.