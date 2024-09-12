Powered by RND
  • 18: Adult Life is Impossible
    This week on Shut Up I’m Talking: Tom befriends Jack’s granny, Jack’s frontal lobe is underdeveloped, and Tom’s childhood bedroom gets a ‘Boudoir’ makeover. Also: IBS, Beast Games, and squirrels. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PATREON ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ FOR EXCLUSIVE EPISODES EVERY WEEK! Get tickets to TommyInnit: The Survival Tour ⁠⁠⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠⁠⁠! Tom & Jack's clothes supplied by Splint Studios LTD (⁠⁠@splintstudios⁠⁠) This episode was recorded on 07/01/2025 Follow us: IG: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@shutuplmtalking⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ X: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@shutup1mtalking⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@shutup1mtalking⁠⁠⁠ 
    --------  
    1:02:52
  • 17: A Not So Happy New Year!
    This week on Shut Up I’m Talking, Jack actually got robbed, Tom braves the nightclub, and the boys wrestle with the idea of getting old. Plus: Yogscast chats, strange dreams, and being really awkward. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PATREON ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ FOR EXCLUSIVE EPISODES EVERY WEEK! Get tickets to TommyInnit: The Survival Tour ⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠! This episode was recorded on 17/12/2024 Follow us: IG: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@shutuplmtalking⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠X: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@shutup1mtalking⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@shutup1mtalking⁠ 
    --------  
    57:10
  • 16: it's finally over.
    In Episode 16 of Shut Up I'm Talking, Jack and Tom reflect on their highs and lows of 2024 while dishing out hypothetical awards to the best (and worst) people, moments, and events of the year. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PATREON ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ FOR EXCLUSIVE EPISODES EVERY WEEK! Get tickets to TommyInnit: The Survival Tour ⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠! This episode was recorded on 17/12/2024 Follow us: IG: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@shutuplmtalking⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠X: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@shutup1mtalking⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@shutup1mtalking⁠
    --------  
    55:15
  • 15: Jedward
    STREAM LOVEMAS!⁠https://sndo.ffm.to/o4njop7⁠ SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PATREON ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ FOR WEEKLY BONUS EPISODES! Get tickets to TommyInnit: The Survival Tour  ⁠⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠⁠! This episode was recorded on 10/12/2024 Follow us: IG: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@shutuplmtalking⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠X: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@shutup1mtalking⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@shutup1mtalking⁠
    --------  
    1:01:24
  • 14: Tom is not doing well.
    Warning: This episode includes the discussion of illness In the latest episode of Shut Up I'm Talking, Tom is very sick. Jack is very injured. Tom has started hanging out with squirrels and Jack is concerned. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PATREON ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ FOR EXCLUSIVE EPISODES EVERY WEEK! Get tickets to TommyInnit: The Survival Tour ⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠! Tom & Jack's clothes supplied by Splint Studios LTD (⁠⁠@splintstudios⁠⁠) This episode was recorded on 03/12/2024 Follow us: IG: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@shutuplmtalking⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠X: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@shutup1mtalking⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@shutup1mtalking⁠
    --------  
    43:53

About Shut Up I’m Talking

What do you get when naivety meets extraordinary opportunity? This podcast. An authentic and hilarious insight into the weird, wonderful and endlessly curious brains of two firmly Gen Z YouTubers who have grown up in the intense spotlight of the internet. Meet Tom Simons, aka TommyInnit, and Jack Manifold every week as they open up their diaries and try to make sense of the internet-famous-meets-normal-real-life lives they are living.
