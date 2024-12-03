Should you watch this? with The Popcorn Priest

Join me, The Popcorn Priest and my guests as we talk about why you should or shouldn't see what we just did. I used to be a projectionist at a movie theatre. Wh...

Should you watch 'Quantum of Solace' from 2008? Part 1/2. Have you ever wondered that your solace can be quantified? Join JJ and I as we lose our minds this week as we answer that question.

Should you watch 'Quantum of Solace' from 2008? Part 2/2. Could this have derailed the franchise? Why did it cost $230M+? Join "Quantum of JJ" as we breakdown this direct sequel to 'Casino Royale'. Enjoy!

Should you watch 'Skyfall' from 2012? Part 1/2. Will a Bond movie ever break this box office record? Join us as we continue to review all the Daniel Craig Bond films. Enjoy!

Should you watch 'Skyfall' from 2012? Part 2/2. The exciting conclusion of our breakdown of Skyfall. Thank you Sir Sam. Thank you Sir Roger! Thinking outload...how do I become Sir Popcorn Priest? Asking for a friend.

Should you watch 'Spectre' from 2015? Part 1/2. Grab your skull mask and hold on tight, you don't want to fall out of the chopper as you join "JJ" and I as we move on the back half of our Bond Extravanganz. Enjoy!

Join me, The Popcorn Priest and my guests as we talk about why you should or shouldn't see what we just did. I used to be a projectionist at a movie theatre. While there, besides eating many many bags of free popcorn and just as much soda, I screened, talked about, and debated movies with other movie fans like myself. I am not there anymore, however the screening, talking and debating movies lives on in this podcast. We screen new and old movies, then talk about what we like and what we didn't like. It's laid back and most of the time informative but always an adventure.