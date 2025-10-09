Powered by RND
She's In Progress
She's In Progress

Alexandra Lourdes
She's In Progress
  • Episode 6: My Dad’s Shocking Journey from Tragedy to Millionaire
    In this deeply personal episode, Alexandra sits down with her father, Emilio, to explore his extraordinary entrepreneurial journey. From his grandfather’s heartbreaking story of witnessing the loss of his own parents, to Emilio’s relentless drive to build a better future, this conversation reveals how resilience, hard work, and an unshakable commitment to family shaped his path.Emilio shares how he rose from humble beginnings to become a self-made millionaire, providing for his loved ones and creating the foundation that allowed Alexandra to dream boldly as the host of She’s in Progress. This is not just a story about success in business—it’s a story about survival, sacrifice, and the generational strength that fuels progress.Support the show
  • Episode 5: Las Vegas Entrepreneur wins $1,000: Nayi's Journey
    https://theperfectlayer.com/ In this inspiring episode of She’s in Progress, Alexandra surprises Chef Nayi Renaud — co-owner of The Perfect Layer — with the news that she’s the winner of our $1,000 small business grant. By chance, Chef Nayi was nearby and dropped into the studio to share her incredible journey.Known for her Caribbean flair, bold flavors, and elegant layered desserts, Chef Nayi has led pastry programs at world-class restaurants, competed on Food Network, and now pours her artistry into The Perfect Layer alongside her husband and co-founder Marvin. Together, they’re building not only a thriving dessert business but also The Layered Foundation, a community program supporting neurodivergent children.Driven by her faith, cultural heritage, and love for her family, Chef Nayi’s story is one of resilience, creativity, and purpose. This heartfelt conversation highlights how tradition, entrepreneurship, and passion can transform lives — one layer at a time.Support the show
  • Episode 4: The TRUTH About Hashimoto’s & Thyroid Disorders with Dr. Redd
    In this powerful episode of She’s in Progress, Alexandra Lourdes sits down with Dr. Redd, a leading expert in thyroid health and autoimmune disorders, to unpack the truth about Hashimoto’s disease, hypothyroidism, and other thyroid conditions. Together, they dive into the real symptoms millions of women face—fatigue, brain fog, weight changes, and more—and discuss why so many thyroid issues are overlooked or misdiagnosed.Dr. Redd shares his journey of helping patients reclaim their health through functional medicine, lifestyle changes, and targeted nutrition. You’ll learn what tests to ask for, which foods can trigger flare-ups, and how to build a personalized plan to support your thyroid and immune system.Whether you’re newly diagnosed, suspect you may have an autoimmune condition, or simply want to understand how the thyroid impacts energy, mood, and metabolism—this episode is packed with insight, hope, and actionable steps.✨ Topics Covered:Understanding Hashimoto’s and autoimmune thyroid diseaseSymptoms that are often missed or ignoredWhy thyroid health is critical for women’s wellnessNutrition and lifestyle strategies for healingPractical advice for long-term managementThis conversation is for anyone who has ever felt unheard in a doctor’s office or struggled to find answers about their health.Discover Dr. Redd’s clinic, resources, and businesses through the links below:https://www.redriverhealthandwellness.com/ https://palmavitaclinic.com/https://justingredients.us/https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-30-Day-Inflammatory-Reset/Josh-Redd/9781668205341Support the show
  • Episode 3: Love, Business, and Balance: Michael & Alex’s Journey
    In this episode of She’s in Progress, Alexandra welcomes her husband Michael Santos for a candid conversation about life, love, and entrepreneurship as a couple. Together they share how they built a thriving partnership at home and in business, the lessons they’ve learned about communication and respect, and the challenges (and laughter) that come with working side by side. From dividing responsibilities to supporting each other’s dreams, Michael and Alexandra reveal the tools that help them balance marriage and work while keeping their relationship strong.Support the show
  • Episode 2: Alex Gets Real: The Untold Story Behind It All
    In Episode 2 of She’s in Progress Podcast, host Alexandra Lourdes opens up about her journey — from her upbringing and family influences to her education and the experiences that shaped who she is today. This candid conversation gives you a closer look at Alexandra’s beginnings and why she’s passionate about building community through this podcast.We’re also excited to announce the finalists for our $1,000 small business grant giveaway! Hear their inspiring stories and find out what’s next in this community-driven initiative.✨ Don’t miss this chance to connect with Alexandra’s story and the vision behind She’s in Progress.👉 Subscribe to our channel and join the community that’s all about growth, learning, and supporting one another.Support the show
About She's In Progress

She’s in Progress is a podcast about the everyday journey of balancing life and work. Each episode dives into real conversations, honest reflections, and practical insights on how to grow personally and professionally without losing yourself along the way. Whether you’re chasing big goals, navigating challenges, or simply trying to create space for what matters most, this show is here to remind you that progress is not about perfection but it’s about showing up, learning, and evolving.
