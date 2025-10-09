Episode 4: The TRUTH About Hashimoto’s & Thyroid Disorders with Dr. Redd

In this powerful episode of She’s in Progress, Alexandra Lourdes sits down with Dr. Redd, a leading expert in thyroid health and autoimmune disorders, to unpack the truth about Hashimoto’s disease, hypothyroidism, and other thyroid conditions. Together, they dive into the real symptoms millions of women face—fatigue, brain fog, weight changes, and more—and discuss why so many thyroid issues are overlooked or misdiagnosed.Dr. Redd shares his journey of helping patients reclaim their health through functional medicine, lifestyle changes, and targeted nutrition. You’ll learn what tests to ask for, which foods can trigger flare-ups, and how to build a personalized plan to support your thyroid and immune system.Whether you’re newly diagnosed, suspect you may have an autoimmune condition, or simply want to understand how the thyroid impacts energy, mood, and metabolism—this episode is packed with insight, hope, and actionable steps.✨ Topics Covered:Understanding Hashimoto’s and autoimmune thyroid diseaseSymptoms that are often missed or ignoredWhy thyroid health is critical for women’s wellnessNutrition and lifestyle strategies for healingPractical advice for long-term managementThis conversation is for anyone who has ever felt unheard in a doctor’s office or struggled to find answers about their health.Discover Dr. Redd’s clinic, resources, and businesses through the links below:https://www.redriverhealthandwellness.com/ https://palmavitaclinic.com/https://justingredients.us/https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-30-Day-Inflammatory-Reset/Josh-Redd/9781668205341Support the show