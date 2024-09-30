S2 Ep2: Non Committal News Year's Resolutions | S2. Ep.2

This week on Sheena Interrupted, we’re kicking off 2025 with a fun twist on New Year’s resolutions—or in TRID’s case, anti-resolutions. One of my goals this year is to make self-care a priority, so we’re putting that into action right away by recording this episode at MiniLuxe while getting our nails done! It’s resolutions, relaxation, and plenty of laughs—because who says you can’t start the year with a little pampering? Edited by Ignacio Scandizzo and produced by Hilario Bango and the team at Martian Arts This episode's sponsors: Apostrophe: Apostrophe.com.SHEENA then use our code SHEENA at sign up and you’ll get your first visit for only five dollars! Indeed: Indeed.com/SHEENA and listeners of this show will get a $75 sponsored job credit to get your jobs more visibility