S2 Ep2: Non Committal News Year's Resolutions | S2. Ep.2
This week on Sheena Interrupted, we’re kicking off 2025 with a fun twist on New Year’s resolutions—or in TRID’s case, anti-resolutions. One of my goals this year is to make self-care a priority, so we’re putting that into action right away by recording this episode at MiniLuxe while getting our nails done! It’s resolutions, relaxation, and plenty of laughs—because who says you can’t start the year with a little pampering?
Edited by Ignacio Scandizzo and produced by Hilario Bango and the team at Martian Arts
--------
41:00
S2 Ep1: Goodbye 2024, Hello Season 2!
We are BACK!! Welcome to Season 2 of Sheena Interrupted (yes, we renewed our contract with ourselves)! In this episode we look back on some of the best moments of 2024. From the big moments with all of you to the quiet connections we made at home, we’re celebrating the highlights that made this year unforgettable. Tune in for a trip down memory lane & get ready for a new season of laughter.
--------
40:53
S1 Ep48: From Labor to Love: Zara’s story
Join us as we celebrate Zara’s birthday by sharing the unforgettable stories that have changed our lives forever. This episode is all about her & and why her birthday will always be one of the most special day of the year.
--------
31:35
S1 Ep47: Our Love Story: Part 3 | Ep. 47;
Part 3 of Our Love Story is here! In this episode, Trid and I take you back to the early days of our relationship, when we took the leap and moved halfway across the world to Tokyo, Japan. From the culture shock to the unforgettable adventures, we share the highs and lows of adjusting to life in a new country. This episode is all about love, personal growth, and the unexpected surprises that come when you step outside your comfort zone.
Speaking of Christmas, this week, we’re decking the halls and unwrapping some nostalgia as we take a festive stroll down memory lane. 🎁 From the twinkle of holiday lights to the excitement of finding that perfect gift under the tree, we’re diving into some of our favorite Christmas memories and sharing the most memorable presents we’ve ever received.
So, grab your cocoa, cozy up, and join us for a heartwarming (and hilarious) holiday episode. Let’s make this season merry, bright, and full of joy—Sheena & TRID style!
Welcome to ‘Sheena Interrupted,’ Yes! A whole 30 mins of Sheena Melwani and her relentless co-host, The Real Indian Dad.
Tune in weekly as they dive headfirst into relationships, parenting, life's ups and downs, and everything in between.